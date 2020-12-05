ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບແບບດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ໄດ້ທົດລອງຖ່າຍພາບຄັ້ງທໍາອິດແລ້ວ

ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ, ແລະເງິນ 700 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ແຕ່ວ່າກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບແບບດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກໄດ້ທໍາການຖ່າຍພາບຄັ້ງ ທໍາອິດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້. ກ້ອງຖ່າຍພາບ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງອົງ ການລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດສອງແຫ່ງ, ຖືກອອກແບບມາ ເພື່ອບັນທຶກຮູບພາບຂອງຈັກກະວານເປັນເວລາສິບປີ. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂຄງການສ້າງຮູບເງົາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເທິງພູເຂົາ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດຊີເລ, ໂດຍມີການສະແດງທີ່ມີຍອດເງິນເປັນຫລາຍຕື້ໂດລາ. ຊື່ເລື້ອງແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະໜ້ອຍໄປກວ່າ ຈັກກະ ວານທີ່ສາມາດຫລຽວເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍທັງສິ້ນເລີຍ.

ດຣ. ສຕີບເວັນ ຄານ (Steven Kahn), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຫໍຄອຍຊົມດາວ ເວຣາ ຊີ ຣູບິນ (Vera C. Rubin) ຢູ່ປະເທດຊີເລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ. ແລະກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າກ້ອງໃດໆໝົດ ທີ່ທຸກຄົນເຄີຍຄິດວາດພາບໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.”

ທ່ານ ສຕີບເວັນ ຄານ ກຳລັງນຳພາການກໍ່ສ້າງກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ມີຄວາມລະອຽດເຖິງ 3 ພັນລ້ານພິກເຊລ, ຊຶ່ງເທົ່າກັບປະມານ 300 ເທົ່າຂອງຂະໜາດຄວາມ ລະອຽດຂອງຮູບທີ່ຖ່າຍດ້ວຍໂທລະສັບມືຖື, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນການສ້າງການບັນທຶກ ເອົາທ້ອງຟ້າໃນຕອນກາງຄືນທີ່ມີເວລາລັບເລື່ອມກັນ ເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີ.

ດຣ. ຄານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ຖ້າທ່ານເຮັດແບບນີ້ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີ, ແລ້ວທ່ານກໍ່ຈະມີສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງ ນຶ່ງ ຄືກັບຮູບຂອງທຸກສ່ວນຂອງທ້ອງຟ້າ ຢູ່ນຶ່ງພັນອັນ. ໂດຍສົມທຽບໃສ່ກັບຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ, ທ່ານຈະເຫັນໄດ້ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຟ້າ ແລະທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຟ້າ.”

ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນທີ່ເກັບກໍາໂດຍກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ, ຈະຊ່ວຍໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄວາມລຶກລັບທາງວິທະ ຍາສາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ສອງຢ່າງ,,,, ຊຶ່ງກໍຄືເລື້ອງຄວາມມືດ ແລະພະລັງງານມືດ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ເລືອກບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນທໍາມະດາກວ່າສໍາລັບການທົດສອບຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຂອງກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ: ຊຶ່ງກໍຄືກະລໍ່າດອກສີຂຽວອ່ອນ ຫລືໂຣ ແມນເນສໂກ (Romanesco).

ດຣ. ຄານອະທິບາຍອີກວ່າ:

“ມັນມີໂຄງສ້າງຫລາຍໆຢ່າງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍຂະໜາດແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ຈະຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາ ເພາະວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຊູມເບິ່ງມັນນ ທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນຫລາຍສິ່ງຫລາຍຢ່າງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ.”

ການສະແດງຮູບພາບຂອງກະລໍ່າດອກ ໃນຂະໜາດເຕັມໝົດເລີຍຈະຕ້ອງມີໜ້າ ຈໍໂທລະພາບ ທີ່ມີຄວາມລະອຽດສູງທີ່ສຸດ 378 ຈໍ.

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດທົ່ວໂລກຈະວິເຄາະຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ໃນກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບໄປພ້ອມໆກັນກັບນັກວິທະຍາສາດທັງຫລາຍຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ດຣ. ຄານເວົ້າວ່າ ມີແສງກາແລກຊີພຽງພໍສຳລັບແຕ່ລະຫ້ອງຮຽນໃນທົ່ວໂລກທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາກາແລັກຊີອັນນຶ່ງມາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ, ໃຫ້ນັກຮຽນມີຄວາມອາດສາມາດ… ..ໃນການຄົ້ນພົບ ດາວທີ່ແຈ້ງກວ່າດວງຕາເວັນ ຫລື supernova ໄດ້.

ດຣ. ຄານ ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:

"ພວກນັກຮຽນອາດຈະເປັນມະນຸດກຸ່ມທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນດາວທີ່ສົດໃສອັນນັ້ນໃນ ຕົວຈິງ."

ຄາດວ່າກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເລີ່ມເກັບກຳເອົາຮູບພາບ ໃນປີ 2023.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້



It has taken over a decade, and $700 million (US) dollars, but the world’s largest digital camera took its first shot recently. The camera, a joint project of two U.S. government agencies, is designed to record images of the universe for ten years. Matt Dibble has the story.

The biggest movie project of all time will soon launch on a remote mountaintop in Chile, with a cast of billions. The subject? Nothing less than the entire visible universe.

Dr. Steven Kahn, Director, Vera C. Rubin Observatory:

“We knew we needed an enormous camera. And the camera that we were going to require was bigger than anybody had ever even conceived building before.”

Steven Kahn is directing construction of a camera with a resolution of 3 billion pixels, about 300 times the size of a smartphone image, which will create a time-lapse record of the night sky over 10 years.

Dr. Steven Kahn, Director, Vera C. Rubin Observatory:

“If you do this continuously for 10 years, then you'd have something like a thousand images of every part of the sky. By comparing the images, you would see everything that changes in the sky and you would see everything that moves in the sky.”

The unprecedented data collected by the camera, funded by the U.S. government, will help probe two great scientific mysteries: ,,,.dark matter and dark energy.

But researchers chose something more mundane for the camera’s first test: a Romanesco broccoli.

Dr. Steven Kahn, Director, Vera C. Rubin Observatory:

“It had a lot of structure in different scales. It was a nice thing to take a picture of because as you zoomed in you would see more things.”

Displaying the broccoli image at full size would require 378 ultra-high definition TV screens.

Scientists around the earth will be analyzing the camera’s data, along with citizen scientists.

Kahn says there are enough galaxies for each classroom on Earth to adopt one, giving students the potential …..t.o discover a supernova.

Dr. Steven Kahn, Director, Vera C. Rubin Observatory:

“The school kids could be the first humans to actually see that brightening star.”

The camera is expected to begin collecting images in 2023.