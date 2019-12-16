ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີກ່າວວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ບັນລຸການຕົກລົງ ກັບລັດຖະບານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ສັນຍາການຄ້າສະບັບໃໝ່ ແລະ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາ

ເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານີ້ ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ສັນຍາລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ-ເມັກຊິໂກ-ການາດາ ຫຼື

USMCA. ການຕົກລົງກັນກ່ຽວກັບເງື່ອນໄຂຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງສັນຍາສະບັບນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນ

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ມີການເຈລະຈາກັນເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າ 2 ປີ ທີ່ຮວມທັງການາດາ ແລະ ເມັກຊິໂກເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສັນຍາການຄ້າ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ NAFTA. ການປະກາດຂອງທ່ານ

ນາງເພໂລຊີ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ ກັບທີ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ປະກາດ

ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ. Mariama Diallo ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍ

ງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບ

ຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆເດືອນແລ້ວ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ປະກາດການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງພັກທ່ານນາງ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າສະບັບໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ-ເມັກຊິໂກແລະການາດາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ

ນາງ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

"ບໍ່ມີຄຳຖາມໃດໆ ແນ່ນອນ ທີ່ວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າສະບັບນີ້ ແມ່ນດີກວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ NAF-

TA ຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງວຽກງານຢູ່ໃນນີ້ແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນດີຫຼາຍ ກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ມີ ການສະເໜີໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ."

ຜົນງານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນເປັນຂອງປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ

ພາສີ ຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຣິເຈີດ ນຽລ ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດ

ແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ. ທ່ານນຽລກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບນີ້ວ່າ:

"ນີ້ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້. ນີ້ແມ່ນຕົວແບບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນ

ອະນາຄົດ. ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກ່າວຢ້ຳຢູ່ສະເໝີ ກໍແມ່ນ ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ການບັງຄັບ ການ

ບັງຄັບໃຊ້. ພວກເຮົາແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ແລ້ວ."

ທ່ານໝາຍເຖິງຂໍ້ກຳນົດທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນເລື້ອງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ ເພື່ອປົກ

ປ້ອງພວກຄົນງານ ໂດຍເອີ້ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນໄຊຊະນະຂອງກຸ່ມຈັດຕັ້ງແຮງ

ງານ ແລະອື່ນໆ. ທ່ານນຽລກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກຸ່ມເຮັດວຽກແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເສີມຄວາມ

ເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ມາຕະຖານດ້ານແຮງງານ ມັນເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສິ່ງແວດ

ລ້ອມ ມັນເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ກົນໄກໃນການກວດສອບ ສຳລັບສະພາບການ

ຄ້າ."

ທ່ານໄອແຊັກ ໂຄເຮັນ ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິສັດພັດທະນາທຸລະກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ຂໍ້

ຕົກລົງ NAFTA ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຄົນງານອາເມຣິກັນໄດ້ສູນເສຍວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ ຍ້ອນ

ເງິນເດືອນຕ່ຳ ຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກ. ທ່ານໄອແຊັກ ໂຄເຮັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະທານແລະຫົວໜ້າບໍລິ ຫານບໍລິສັດຂອງ Inverway LLC ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກບ໌ວ່າ:

ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢູ່ສະເໝີ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວໃນໝູ່ສະຫະພັນກຳມະບານ ຢູ່ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນເງິນເດືອນຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກຕ່ຳກວ່າຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ເວລານີ້ມີຂໍ້ບັງຄັບວ່າ ເພື່ອເປັນການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ເຊັ່ນຕົວຢ່າງວ່າເວລາໃດມີການປະກອບຜະລິດຕະ

ພັນຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກ ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊິ້ນສ່ວນເຄື່ອງອາໄຫຼ່ ທີ່ຮວມທັງໂຮງງານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່

ຈ່າຍຄ່າແຮງງານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 16 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບວັນເວລາໃນການປະກາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕ່ຳຍັງໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ

ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນແລະໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນທ່ານນາງເພໂລ

ຊີ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ ໄວກ່ອນນັ້ນ. ທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ:

"ຫລັງຈາກ ໄດ້ປະກາດຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີແລ້ວ ບໍ່ຮອດນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ປະ

ທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍໄດ້ອ່ອນທ່າທີລົງ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະນຳເອົາຂໍ້

ຕົກລົງ USMCA ຂຶ້ນມາພິຈາລະນາ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກັກ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄວ້ດົນ

ກວ່ານຶ່ງປີ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມອ່ອນແອ ໃນການເຈລະຈາ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ

ກັບຈີນ. ຄູ່ການຄ້າອັນດັບນຶ່ງ ແລະສອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກແລະການາດາ

ໄດ້ຖືກກັກໄວ້ ພາຍໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ."

ພວກຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຈາກ 3 ປະເທດ ພົບປະກັນຢູ່ເມັກຊິໂກໃນວັນອັງ

ຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບໃໝ່. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນບັງຄັບ

ໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເສຍກ່ອນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ສັດ ຕະຍາບັນ.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that House Democrats have reached agreement with the Trump administration on a new and revised North American trade deal now known as United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA. The agreement on the pact's final terms came after more than two years of talks, that also included Canada and Mexico, to revise the original free trade accord, known as NAFTA. Pelosi's announcement came on the same day that democratic lawmakers announced articles of impeachment against President Trump. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

After months of negotiations, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday announced her party's endorsement of the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.



Rep. Nancy Pelosi, US House Speaker:

"There's no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA. But in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the [Trump] administration."



Much of the credit, she said, goes to the House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, Democrat from Massachusetts.



Rep. Richard Neal, Democrat:

"This is a transformative agreement. This is a template I think for future agreements. Our constant emphasis was enforceability, enforceability, enforceability. We fixed that."



He was referring to tougher labor enforcement provisions to protect workers -- calling the pact a triumph for organized labor and others.



Rep. Richard Neal, Democrat:

"In terms of the working group members, I'll say they strengthen the labor standards, they strengthen the environmental chapters, they enhanced the verification mechanisms for environmental trade."

A criticism of NAFTA was that American workers lost jobs because of lower salaries in Mexico, say Isaac Cohen who heads a business development company.

Isaac Cohen, President &

"There has always been concerns particularly among unions in the U.S. because salaries in Mexico are lower than the U.S. // Now the requirements that were improved mean that whenever a product is assembled in Mexico for instance, it has to use parts that include factories that pay more than $16 an hour salaries."

Republican lawmakers questioned the timing of the announcement as House Democrats also unveiled their articles of impeachment against president Trump an hour earlier -- and criticized Pelosi for not acting on the trade deal sooner.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader:

"After announcing impeachment, within less than an hour, the Speaker finally relented and said she would bring USMCA up. She has held it for more than a year, making America weaker in our negotiations with China. Our number one and number two trader in Mexico and Canada were being held up within our own agreement."



Trade representatives from the three countries met in Mexico Tuesday to discuss the new deal.The pact will require U.S. congressional approval before it is ratified.