ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ເຕືອນເຖິງ ໄພຄຸກຄາມຈາກພະຍາດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ

ພະຍາດອາດເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມໃຫຍ່ກວ່າໝູ່ ຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງມະນຸດຫຼາຍກວ່າການຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃນກາຊາ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ການຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ແອອັດ ແລະຂາດການເຂົ້າເຖິງນ້ຳສະອາດເພື່ອດື່ມ ຫຼື ລະ ບົບສຸຂະອານາໄມ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ບ່ອນເພາະພັນພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນພະຍາດຖອກທ້ອງ ໃນກຸ່ມພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນເກືອບ 100 ເທົ່າ ໃນລະດັບປົກກະຕິ ອີງຕາມອົງການ WHO.

“ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນຄົນອີກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຕາຍຍ້ອນພະຍາດຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ແມ່ນກະທັງຈາກການຖິ້ມລະເບີດ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດນຳເອົາລະບົບສຸຂະພາບອັນນີ້ກັບຄືນມາໄດ້” ໂຄສົກອົງການ WHO ທ່ານນາງມາກາເຣັຕ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ອົງການ WHO ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມໃສ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພະຍາດ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກຄົນກຳລັງອ່ອນແອຈາກຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ອັນເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດພະຍາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ປະຊາຊົນໃນກາຊາຍັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກໃນການໄດ້ຮັບການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ຂະນະທີ່ມີພະນັກງານການແພດທີ່ຈຳກັດ ແລະການຂາດແຄນການເຂົ້າເຖິງຢຸກຢາແລະການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ການຂັດຂວາງໃນການເກັບຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອອອກຈາກສະຖານທີ່ພັກພິງຊົ່ວຄາວທີ່ແອອັດນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ເຮັດເກີດຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພະຍາດຕ່າງໆຕື່ມອີກດ້ວຍ.

Disease could pose a bigger threat to human life than bombings in Gaza, the World Health Organization said.

Overcrowding and a lack of access to clean drinking water or sanitation systems has led to a breeding ground for infectious disease, particularly diarrhea in children, which has reached nearly 100 times its normal level, according to the WHO.

"Eventually we will see more people dying from disease than we are even seeing from the bombardment if we are not able to put back (together) this health system," said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris at a U.N. briefing Tuesday in Geneva.

The WHO says food shortages have added to the disease risk, as people are getting weak from hunger, causing them to be more prone to illness.

People in Gaza also face difficulty in getting treatment, as there is limited medical staff and a shortage of access to medicines and vaccinations.

Disruptions in collection of garbage from crowded shelters has furthered concern over risk of disease.