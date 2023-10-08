ງານບຸນວັດທະນະທຳໂລກ ຄັ້ງທີ 4 ໄດ້ນຳເອົາປະຊາຊົນນັບແສນຄົນ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມຫຼວງແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ

ງານ​ບຸນ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 4 ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ນັບ​ແສນ​ຄົນ​ ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ສະໜາມຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 29 ກັນຍາຫາ 1 ຕຸລາ. ງານບຸນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ທີ່​ເມືອງບັງກາລໍ ໃນປີ 2006, ງານບຸນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຈັດ ​ຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2011 ​ທີ່ນະຄອນເບີລິນ ແລະ ປີ 2016 ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນເດລີ. ງານ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ຊາກິບ ອູລ ອິສລາມ, ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ນາ​ສັກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນຄວາມມີຊີວິດຊີວາ​ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ທີ່​ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600,000 ຄົນ​ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ບຸນ​ວັດທະນະ​ທຳ​ໂລກ ທີ່ຈັດເປັນເວລາ 3 ວັນ​.

ຊາຣ໌ດາ (Sharda), ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານຈາກສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ດົນຕີ, ອາຫານ, ວັດທະນະທໍາ, ໄວຫນຸ່ມ, ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ, ຄົນພິການຢູ່ເທິງລໍ້ຍູ້, ທຸກຄົນມາຮ່ວມກັນ, ເປັນຄອບຄົວດຽວ"

ງານບຸນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດ​ຂື້ນ​ໂດຍ​ມູນ​ນິ​ທິ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປະ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ດຳລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ (The Art of Living foundation) ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​, ​ໂດຍມີ​ທີມ​ງານ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ຫມັກ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ ສິບພັນ​ຄົນ ມາຮວມຕົວກັນ ​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ໄລ​ຍະເວລານຶ່ງ​ປີ​.

ທ່ານ ກູຊອລ ໂຈກຊີ (Kushal Choksi), ໂຄສົກຂອງງານບຸນວັດທະນະທໍາໂລກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ງານ​ບຸນ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 4, ໂດຍງານບຸນ ສາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ແມ່ນຈັດຢູ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ, ແລະ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ, ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນ​ເບີ​ລິນ, ໂດຍໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເກືອບ ຫົກ ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໄປເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານທີ່ຈັດງານ ​ແລະ ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່ານຶ່ງ​ຕື້​ຄົນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ລາຍ."

ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຫໍສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ນັກສິລະປິນ 17,000 ຄົນ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ເຮັດການສະແດງຢູ່ເທິງເວທີ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ໂດຍມີຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດ ແລະຜູ້ນໍາທາງການເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ມາປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ແລະທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ສັກ​ຂີ​ພິ​ຍານໃຫ້ແກ່ປາກົດການນີ້​.

ນາງ ແມຣຽມ (Maryam), ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກຮຸສຕັນ (Houston) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫລອງຄວາມຮັກ, ຊີວິດ ແລະການສົ່ງ ເສີມສັນຕິພາບໃນທົ່ວໂລກ."

ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ສໂຕນ (James Stone), ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງຈາກ ດາລລັສ (Dallas) ໄດ້ບອກວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບວ່າມີຄວາມຮັກ ແລະຄວາມສະຫງົບເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ກໍຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ວ່າ ມີຊີວິດຊີວາ ຫຼາຍ."

ທ່ານ ຣິເຊີຍ ຮາທ໌ (ricia Hart), ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ (Los Angeles) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແລະສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃຫ້ກັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແລະອາດຈະໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ ອີກສອງສາມຄົນ ແລະພຽງແຕ່ມີຄວາມສຸກໄປກັບຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມປອງດອງ.”

ຊາກິບ ອູລ ອິສລາມ (Saqib Ul Islam) - ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ:

"ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຂອງ​ງານ​ບຸນ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ໂລກ​ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ ຄວາມແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ ແລະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ເຕັ້ນລໍາ ​ແລະ​ດົນ​ຕີ."

ທ່ານ ສິຣິ ຣາວີ ຊານເກີ (Sri Ravi Shankar) - ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງມູນນິທິ ສິນລະປະແຫ່ງການດຳລົງຊີວິດ (Art of Living Foundation) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮັບຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາເປັນຄອບຄົວດຽວກັນ // ເພື່ອນໍາເອົາວັດທະນະທໍາ, ຄວາມສີວິໄລ ມາສູ່ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ."

ບັນດາການສະແດງໃນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ລວມມີຄະນະນັກສະແດງລະດັບໂລກທີ່ມີກີຕ້າ 1,000 ໜ່ວຍ ນຳໂດຍ ໄມກີ ຟຣີ (Micky Free) ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນແກຣມມີ້ (Grammy) ແລະການສະແດງທາງວັດທະນະທໍາ ຈາກເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ແລະເອ​ເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ, ອາຟຣິກາ, ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

The fourth edition of the World Culture Festival brought together hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world to the National Mall in Washington Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. First held in Bangalore in 2006, the festival continued in 2011 in Berlin and 2016 in Delhi. That event was attended by more than 3 million people. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam has more.

This was the enthusiasm on the National Mall in Washington where more than 600,000 people attended the three-day World Culture Festival.

Sharda, Attendee From United Kingdom:

“The music, the food, the culture, young, old, disabled people on the wheelchairs, everyone comes together, one family”

Organized by The Art of Living foundation of India, the festival was put together by a team of more than 10 thousand volunteers over a period of one year.

Kushal Choksi, World Cultural Festival Spokesperson:

“This is the 4th edition of world cultural festival, the prior three ones, two in India, and one in Germany, in Berlin, have collectively garnered almost 6 million people in physical attendance and more than a billion people online”

In front of the U.S. Capitol, 17,000 artists from around the world performed on one of the biggest stages, where several heads of state and political leaders also made appearances.

Attendees travelled from all over the United States and the world to witness the spectacle.

Maryam, Attendee From Houston:

“I think it’s a celebration of love, life and promoting peace all around the world.”

James Stone, Attendee From Dallas

“I just feel like there is so much love and peace already, you know just being here feels so vibrant.”

Tricia Hart, Attendee From Los Angeles:

And celebrating all the different countries and maybe meeting a few other people and just enjoying this moment where we're all living in harmony.”

Saqib Ul Islam- Voice of America:

“The organizers say the purpose of the world culture festival is to send a message of unity and coexistence through dance and music.”

Sri Ravi Shankar – Art of Living Foundation Founder:

“To make us realize that we are one family // to bring cultures, civilizations for a better understanding.”

Performances at the event included a 1,000-guitar global ensemble led by Grammy award winner Micky Free and cultural performances from South and East Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.