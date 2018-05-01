ກຳມະກອນ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເດີນຂະບວນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ສະຫຼອງ ວັນກຳມະກອນສາກົນ

ພວກກຳມະກອນ ແລະນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກກຳລັງລະນຶກເຖິງຂີດໝາຍຂອງວັນ
ກຳມະກອນສາກົນ ຫລືເມເດ ໂດຍການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມແລະເດີນຂະບວນ ຮວມທັງຢູ່ທີ່ຟິລິບ
ປິນ ບ່ອນທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໃກ້ກັບທຳນຽບ ປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີ.
ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມໃກ້ກັບທຳນຽບມາລາກາຍັງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ
ມະນີລາ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮ້ອງວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣດຣິໂກ ດູເຕີເຕ ບໍ່ສາ
ມາດເຮັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາ
ສຽງ ທີ່ຍຸຕິການວ່າຈ້າງ ໃນລະຍະສັ້ນ ທີ່ມີກັນຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຮວມທັງຄ່າຈ້າງແຮງ
ງານຕໍ່າ ການຫວ່າງງານ ແລະການກົດຂີ່ສະຫະພັນກຳມະບານ.
ວັນກຳມະກອນ ເປັນວັນລະນຶກ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 1 ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ພວກກຳມະກອນ ທຳການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ ປະເທດອິນ
ໂດເນເຊຍ ພ້ອມທັງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະຮົງກົງນຳດ້ວຍ.
Workers and activists around the world are marking May Day with rallies and marches, including in the Philippines, where thousands gathered Tuesday near the country's presidential palace.
Thousands of people participated in a rally near Malacanang Palace in the Philippine capital, Manila, protesting what they say is President Rodrigo Duterte's failure to fulfill a major campaign promise to end the widespread practice of short-term employment.
The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and the repression of trade unions.
May Day, an observance held the first of May to honor workers, was also celebrated in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, as well as Cambodia and Hong Kong
