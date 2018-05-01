ກຳມະກອນ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເດີນຂະບວນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ສະຫຼອງ ວັນກຳມະກອນສາກົນ

ພວກ​ກຳມະກອນ ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຢູ່​ໃນທົ່ວ​ໂລກກຳລັງ​ລະນຶກເຖິງຂີດ​ໝາຍຂອງວັນ

ກຳມະກອນສາກົນ ​ຫລື​ເມ​ເດ ໂດຍ​ການໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມແລະເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ ຮວມທັງ​ຢູ່ທີ່ຟິລິ​ບ

ປິນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຫຼາ​ຍພັນ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນໃນວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ທຳນຽບ ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ.

ຫຼາຍພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ການ​ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມໃກ້​ກັບທຳນຽບມາລາ​ກາ​ຍັງ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

​ມະນີ​ລາ ເພື່ອປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຕໍ່ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໂຣດຣິ​ໂກ ດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ ​ບໍ່ສາ

ມາດເຮັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່​ສຳຄັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງການ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​

ສຽງ ​ທີ່​ຍຸຕິ​ການ​ວ່າຈ້າງ ​ໃນ​ລະຍະ​ສັ້ນ ທີ່ມີກັນຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ທີ່​ຮວມທັງຄ່າ​ຈ້າງແຮງ

​ງານ​ຕໍ່າ ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ ​ແລະ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ສະຫະ​ພັນ​ກຳມະບານ.

ວັນ​ກຳມະກອນ ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ລະ​ນຶກ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ພວກກຳມະກອນ ທຳ​ການສະເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາ​ກາ​ຕາ ປະ​ເທດອິນ​

ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ ​ກຳປູ​ເຈຍ ​ແລະ​ຮົງ​ກົງນຳດ້ວຍ.



Workers and activists around the world are marking May Day with rallies and marches, including in the Philippines, where thousands gathered Tuesday near the country's presidential palace.



Thousands of people participated in a rally near Malacanang Palace in the Philippine capital, Manila, protesting what they say is President Rodrigo Duterte's failure to fulfill a major campaign promise to end the widespread practice of short-term employment.



The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and the repression of trade unions.



May Day, an observance held the first of May to honor workers, was also celebrated in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, as well as Cambodia and Hong Kong