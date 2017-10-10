ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ນັກວິຊາການ ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ປຶກສາກັນເພື່ອການປ່ຽນແປງ ທີ່ເມືອງ ອໍແລນໂດ

ໃນເມືອງ ອໍແລນໂດ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ເມື່ອສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້, ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ 18,000 ຄົນ

ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະ

ວິທີທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການສ້າງອະນາຄົດຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳ

ນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Michelle Quinn ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປງານສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ Grace

Hopper ແມ່ຍິງໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳວິທະຍາສາດຄອມພິວເຕີ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນກອງປະຊຸມຂອງ

ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງນັກວິຊາການເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ, ເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ

ນັກເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຢາກທຳການປ່ຽນແປງ. ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ຂອງລາຍ

ງານເລື່ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທີ່ນີ້ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ອໍແລນໂດ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທັງຫຼາຍມັກຈະພາກັນມາ

ເພື່ອເບິ່ງຕົ້ນປາມ, ທ່ຽວຊື້ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ສວນສະໜຸກ, ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ

18,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ມາຮວມຕົວກັນ ໃນສູນກອງປະຊຸມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.

ດ້ວຍແມ່ຍິງທີ່ປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນແຮງງານຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ ມີເກືອບ 23 ເປີເຊັນນັ້ນ, ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວສຳລັບບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ຈະ

ສວມບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນເຂົ້າໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳນີ້, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານນາງ

Melinda Gates.

ທ່ານນາງ Melinda Gates ຈາກມູນນິທິ Bill ແລະ Melinda Gates ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ,

ມັນເຖິງເວລາທີ່ໂລກຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ Bill Gates ຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ອາດຈະບໍ່ເປັນຄືກັນກັບ

ຄົນຜູ້ກ່ອນ ແລະ ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີທຸກໆຄັ້ງຈະບໍ່ຖືກປິດໄວ້ຢູ່ບ່ອນດຽວ.”

ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນກອງປະຊຸມເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບປົກກະຕິ. ມັນມີການສະໜອງສູນເບິ່ງແຍງເດັກ

ນ້ອຍໃຫ້. ຢູ່ຮ້ານປະກອບອາຊີບບາງແຫ່ງ, ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເຊື້ອເຊີນມາແຕ່ງ

ໜ້າແຕ່ງກາຍ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍສົ່ງເສີມການບໍລິການເຄືອຂ່າຍອິນເຕີແນັດໃໝ່

ນຳ.

ມັນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະລົມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັດທະນາລະບົບຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະ ການ

ໃຫ້ທຶນສຳລັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ພ້ອມກັບປ່ຽນແປງອຸດສາຫະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ

ດ້ວຍການນຳເອົາບັນດາແມ່ຍິງເຂົ້າມາມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໃນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະ ເຫັນ

ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ Chinyere Nwabugwu ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າບໍລິສັດ IBM ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນປະ

ສົບການທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທີ່ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ

ໃນຫຼາຍຂະແໜງແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ມາແບ່ງປັນກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສັ້ນທາງ, ການ

ເດີນທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຮອດຈຸດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່, ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ

ຊອກຫາທີ່ປຶກສາຢູ່ພາຍໃນບັນດາບໍລິສັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີແນະທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າ

ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ພາຍໃນອາຊີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ວິທະຍຸ ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກາງແຈ້ງທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນລາຍ

ການນັ້ນ, ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໄປແລ້ວ ແລະ ວ່າ

ມັນໄປໄດ້ໄກຊໍ່າໃດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງ Danielle Brown ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ແລະ ການລວມກັນ

ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Google ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາດົນນານລົມກັບບັນດາຜູ້

ບໍລິຫານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳທີ່ຮອບຄອບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ນີ່ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງ

ນຶ່ງທີ່ງ່າຍຫຼາຍ, ເມື່ອເຈົ້າມີບົດບາດເປີດ, ໃຫ້ປະກາດມັນແທນທີ່ຈະໄປບອກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່

ເຈົ້າຮູ້ທົ່ວໄປ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານນາງ Paula Tolliver ປະທານພະແນກຂໍ້ມູນ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Intel ກ່າວວ່າ “ການ

ເປັນປະທານພະແນກຂໍ້ມູນຂອງບໍລິສັດ Intel ແລະ ຢູ່ໃນໃຈກາງຂອງລະບົບນິເວດ

ຂອງ Sillicon Valley ແລະ ເຮັດວຽກໃນຫຼາຍບໍລິສັດນັ້ນ, ມັນມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍ.

ແລະ ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງເປັນຕົວແທນໃນນັ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ Deborah Derebischez ນັກວັດຖຸວິທະຍາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ Mexico City ຂອງປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງລາວ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດ

ຕາມຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງລາວຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ Deborah Berebichez ຫົວໜ້ານັກວິທະຍາສາດຂໍ້ມູນຈາກບໍລິສັດ Metis

ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢ່າໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນບອກເຈົ້າ ວ່າເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຄວາມຝັນຂອງເຈົ້າໄດ້. ໃຫ້ຈື່

ໄວ້ກັບຕົນເອງ. ເຈົ້າແມ່ນພຽງຄົນດຽວ ທີ່ສາມາດສ້າງອະນາຄົດຂອງເຈົ້າໄດ້. ບໍ່ມີຄົນອື່ນ

ທີ່ຈະມາເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ ສະນັ້ນໃຫ້ຊອກຫາຜູ້ຊີ້ນຳ, ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດ, ຮຽນຫຼາຍ,

ໃຫ້ເປັນແບບຜູ້ບໍລິຫານກິດຈະການ ແລະ ສ້າງເສັ້ນທາງໃຫ້ຕົນເອງ, ເພາະວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະ

ເປັນຜູ້ດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຈາກວຽກງານຂອງເຈົ້າ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກ່າວວ່າ ການໄດ້ຢູ່ຮ່ວມ ໃນບັນດາແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳ

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກມີກຳລັງໃຈ ບໍ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການດຳເນີນອາຊີບທາງດ້ານ

ເຕັກນິກ ຫຼື ເພື່ອປ່ຽນແປງອົງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ແຮງບັນດານໃຈແມ່ນຈະຍືນຍົງຕໍ່ໄປ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມໄດ້ສິ້ນ

ສຸດລົງ.



In Orlando, Florida this past week, 18,000 women from around the world gathered to talk about technology and how women can play a bigger role in shaping the industry's future. VOA's Michelle Quinn went to the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, the largest meeting of women in technology worldwide, to find out what women in tech want to change.



Here in Orlando, Florida where tourists usually come for the palm trees, shopping and theme parks, 18,000 recently converged on the city's giant convention center to talk about technology.



With women making up nearly 23 percent of the U.S. tech industry's workforce, it's time for women to play a bigger role in the industry, said Melinda Gates.



((MELINDA GATES, BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION))

"Well, it's time the world recognizes that the next Bill Gates may not look anything like the last one and that not every great idea comes wrapped in a hoodie."



This isn't your typical technology conference. There's childcare provided. At some of the career booths, women are invited to vamp it up, while promoting a new cloud ((computing)) service.



It was a chance to talk about artificial intelligence and funding for tech companies as well as changing the industry -- bringing more women into technology and seeing women advance.



((CHINYERE NWABUGWU, IBM RESEARCH))

"It's been a really amazing experience for me to hear women who are successful in different fields sharing with me about their paths, their journey, how they got to where they were, how they were able to seek out mentors within their companies and get valuable feedback to help them within their careers."



Voice of America held a town hall at the conference. On the program, women talked about the progress that has been made and how far there is to go.



((DANIELLE BROWN, CHIEF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION OFFICER, GOOGLE))

"I spend a lot of time talking to managers about conscious action they can take. Here's a very simple one - When you have an open role, post it ((publically announce the opening)), instead of tapping people you naturally know and who are part of your network."



((PAULA TOLLIVER, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, INTEL))

"Being CIO of Intel, and being at the middle of the ecosystem of Silicon Valley and working across many industries, it's exciting. And I personally, want more women to be more representative of that."



Deborah Berebichez ((PRON: bere-BICH-ez)), a physicist who grew up in Mexico City, said her parents didn't support her interest in science, but she pursued it anyway.



((DEBORAH BEREBICHEZ, CHIEF DATA SCIENTIST, METIS))

"Don't let anyone ever tell you that you cannot achieve your dreams. Keep that with you. You're the only one that can make your future. Nobody else will do it for you so seek mentors, do whatever you have to do, study like crazy, be very entrepreneurial and craft your path, cause you will be the only one that gets the fruits of your own labor."



Attendees say that being among so many other women in the tech industry they felt supported -- whether it was to pursue a technical career or to change their organizations.



It's clear that there is no shortage of inspiration that will last long after the conference has ended.