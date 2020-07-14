ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກການສົ່ງ ການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ໄປຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ ໂຄວິດ-19

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງລ້ານຄົນໃນການລະບາດທົ່ວໂລກຂອງມັນ. ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລວມໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງຜູ້ເປັນແມ່, ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່, ເດັກນ້ອຍໄວໜຸ່ມ ແລະ ເດັກໄວລຸ້ນ. ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຖືກຕັດລົງເຖິງ 20 ເປີເຊໍັນ, ແລະ ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາກໍແມ່ນອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມີສຸຂະພາບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນໃນກຸ່ມຄົນພວກນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແຄໂຣລ ເພຍສັນ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ມັນແມ່ນຕອນກາງຄືນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນໂຣບີ ປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ ແລະ ແມ່ມານຄົນນຶ່ງແມ່ນກຳ ລັງຈະເກີດລູກ. ການບໍລິການລົດໂຮງໝໍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍບັນດາພະນັກງານດ້ານສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ ໄດ້ນຳພາລາວໄປໂຮງໝໍ. ເວລາທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ປະກາດການຫ້າມອອກນອກບ້ານໃນຍາມກາງຄືນເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ, ບັນດາແພດໝໍໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນ ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເກີດລູກຄົນດຽວຢູ່ບ້ານ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເຂົ້າມາປະຕິ ບັດການ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງແມ່ຍິງໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ນາມູ, ຜູ້ປະຕິບັດການຕອບສະໜອງເຫດການສຸກເສີນກ່າວວ່າ “ກໍລະນີທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການມີລູກແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິພວກເຮົາຈະຖືກເອີ້ນແຕ່ສອງເທື່ອຕໍ່ຄືນ.”

ສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນໂຣບີ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໃນບັນ ດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ. ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າການ ບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກເອົາໜີຈາກບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີ ແລະ ໄວລຸ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາແມ່ນໜ້າຕົກໃຈ.

ດຣ. ນິໂຄລາສ ອາລີປຸຍ, ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການລາຍງານອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຄາດຄະເນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນແມ່ນການປົກປ້ອງ ທີ່ພວກ ເຮົາຈະເຫັນຜົນກະທົບຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸຕໍ່າ ກວ່າ 5 ປີ, ອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດໃໝ່, ສຳລັບການເສຍຊີວິດໃນການເກີດລູກ. ຕົວເລກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຂາດສານອາຫານ, ເດັກນ້ອຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ, ສູນເສຍການເຂົ້າເຖິງສຸຂະພາບຂອງແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ.. ສະນັ້ນການຄາດຄະເນແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະເປັນຕາຢ້ານ.”

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍເກືອບ 400 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງອຶດຫິວຍ້ອນເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຂາດອາຫານຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຖືກປິດ. ເດັກນ້ອຍ 13 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາ. ພໍ່ແມ່ບາງຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ກ້າທີ່ຈະພາລູກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປສັກຢາ ແລະ ບາງປະເທດແມ່ນຂາດແຄນຢາວັກຊີນ.

ດຣ. ນິໂຄລາສ ອາລີປຸຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງການກັບມາລະບາດຄືນ ແລະ ລະບາດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຂອງໄຂ້ໝາກແດງ, ໂປລີໂອ, ແລະ ໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ອື່ນໆນີ້, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ, ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ກຽມຕົວໃຫ້ ພ້ອມ.”

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກຍິງໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບການລະເມີດໃນອັດຕາທີ່ສູງກວ່າເກົ່າ, ຖືພາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຂົ້າຫາການບໍລິການຈະເລີນພັນໜ້ອຍລົງ, ແລະ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກອາການຊັບຊ້ອນຂອງການເກີດລູກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ດຣ. ອາລີປຸຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຢາກວັກຊີນ, ເມື່ອຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນ, ມັນຈະຢຸດວິກິດການ ໂຄວິດ-19,​ ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ, ແຕ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກກວ່າ ໃນການເສີມຂະ ຫຍາຍລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເພາະວ່າໂຣກລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນທຸກ ຍາກ ມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has caused more than half a million deaths in its sweep around the world. What isn't included is the impact on the health of mothers, newborns, young children and adolescents. Because of the pandemic, health care for women and children has been cut by 20%, and the result is rising death rates and poorer health in these groups. VOA's Carol Pearson has more.

It's nighttime in Nairobi and a pregnant woman is in labor. An ambulance service started by health workers takes her to the hospital. When the government imposed a curfew to contain the coronavirus pandemic, doctors noticed an increase in deaths of women giving birth alone, at home, so they moved into action to save women's lives.

"Maternity-related cases has gone higher. On average we are doing two calls per night."

What's happening in Nairobi is happening worldwide, even in rich countries. A U.N. report shows that health services are being taken away from women, children under the age of 5 and adolescents in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The consequences are devastating.

"Initial estimates are projecting that we will see a major impact on under 5 mortality rates, mortality rates for newborns, for maternal mortality. The numbers of malnourished children, children who are exposed to abuse and violence, critical loss of access to women's health, etc., so, the estimates are quite dire."

The report estimates that nearly 400 million children are going hungry because they are missing meals at schools that are closed. Thirteen million children are missing vaccinations. Some parents are afraid to take their children to get their shots and some countries have a shortage of vaccines.

"The risk of a new and renewed outbreak of measles, polio and all these other infectious diseases, is actually real, and it's something that we need to be prepared for."

The report also finds that women and girls worldwide are experiencing higher rates of abuse, increased pregnancies, less access to reproductive services, and along with that, more mothers are dying from complications of childbirth.

Dr. Alipui says a vaccine, once developed, will end the COVID-19 crisis, but rich countries, he says, will have to help the poorer countries strengthen their health systems, because the pandemic will leave the poor even more destitute than before.