ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ແລະ ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຕັດ​ຜ່ານ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມະໄລ ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ປະ​ເທດ ເນ​ປານ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ. ໂຄງ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄ​ວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ ຈີນ ເລິກ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້ ເພື່ອ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຕາ​ມ​ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ອິນ​ເດຍ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ກັບ ເນ​ປານ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ນັ້ນ, ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ຍາດ​ແຍ່ງ​ກັນ​ໂດຍ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ມາ​ໃຫ້ ຫຼື ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ໜີ້​ສິນ.

ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ 20 ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ເນ​ປານ ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມະໄລ: ເປັນການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ຂ້າ​ມ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ ຕິ​ເບດ ຫາ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ ແລະ ໄປ​ຮອດ​ເມືອງ ລຸມ​ບິນີ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ ອຸ​ມົງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຜ່ານ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ ເພື່ອ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ ກັບ ເມືອງ ເຄ​ຣຸງ, ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂ​ດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ມ​ຣີ​ເກັນ​ດ​ຣາ ບາ​ຮາ​ເດີ ຄາ​ກີ ຈາກ​ສູງ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເນ​ປານ ແລະ ເອ​ເຊຍ ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ທ​ຣິ​ບູ​ວານ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ຈົນ​ຮອດມື້ນີ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ທິດ​ໃຕ້ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຂອງ​ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເປີດກວ້າງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ປະ​ເທດ ເນ​ປານ ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ຈີນ ກັບ ອິນ​ເດຍ ຈາ​ກ​ກັນ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຜ່ານ ອິນ​ເດຍ ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຈາກ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ນັ້ນ, ຈີນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໃໝ່ ແລະ ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ອາ​ໄສ​ ອິນ​ເດຍ​ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​.

ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຈີນ ໃນ​ຮອບ 23 ປີ​ວ່າ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ຂ້າ​ມພູ​ຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ​ແບບຫຼາຍ​ມິ​ຕິ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ເນ​ປານ ບັນ​ລຸ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ ໄປ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ທາງ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເປັນ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ນັ້ນ, ພັກ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ເນ​ປານ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໂດຍ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເຄ ພີ ຊາ​ມາ ໂອ​ລີ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ, ການຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ກັບ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017. ທ່າ​ນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຟຶ້ນ​ຟູ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນ້ຳ​ຕົກ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ ສອງ​ພັນ​ຫ້າ​ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກ່ອນ ເຊິ່ງ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ.

China's plans to build railways and roads that will cut across the Himalayan mountains into Nepal are being watched closely: The ambitious projects could draw Beijing deeper into the South Asian region increasing its strategic influence close to Indian borders.



While India is wary about the development that China is promising Nepal under its Belt and Road initiative, opinion is divided in the tiny country wedged between the Asian giants on whether it will bring a boon or drive it into debt.



The highlight of the 20 point agreement signed during a landmark visit by Chinese president Xi Jingping to Nepal last week was a Himalayan corridor: a feasibility study for a trans boundary railway that will run from Tibet to Kathmandu and eventually to Lumbini, a town close to the Indian border and a tunnel road to be built through the Himalayas to connect Kathmandu to Kerung, a town near the Chinese border.



"This is a paradigm shift in our history. Until today we were much more looking to the south, now after Xi Jinping's visit our north is also opening up,"says Mrigendra Bahadur Karki at the Center for Nepal and Asian Studies at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu.



Landlocked Nepal, long a buffer between China and India, relies for its trade and transit routes through India on its south. But as the country looks increasingly to Beijing for investment amid a dramatic upswing in ties, China has pledged connectivity projects that will provide alternative routes and reduce its dependancy on India.



"We will develop a multidimensional trans-Himalayan connectivity network and help Nepal to realise its dream to transform itself from a landlocked country to land-linked country," Xi said during his visit to Kathmandu, the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years.



Although previous governments were cautious about the Chinese offers amid concerns that they can drive countries into debt, the ruling Nepal Communist Party led by prime minister K.P.Sharma Oli is enthusiastic about getting on board the Belt and Road Initiative -- increasing business with Beijing was one of the promises he made when he won in 2017. He has even reinstated a $ 2.5 billion hydroelectric project being built by a Chinese firm that was cancelled by the previous government citing irregularities.