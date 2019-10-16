ແຜນການຂອງ ຈີນ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງທາງລົດໄຟ ແລະ ເສັ້ນທາງຕ່າງໆທີ່ຕັດຜ່ານພູຫິມະໄລ ເຂົ້າຫາປະເທດ ເນປານ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກຕິດຕາມຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ. ໂຄງການທີ່ມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດນຳເອົາ ຈີນ ເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນຕາມແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ອິນເດຍ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ອິນເດຍ ກຳລັງລະມັດລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັດທະນາທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາກັບ ເນປານ ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນປະເທດນ້ອຍໆທີ່ຖືກຍາດແຍ່ງກັນໂດຍມະຫາອຳນາດໃນເອເຊຍ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະນຳເອົາປະໂຫຍດມາໃຫ້ ຫຼື ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນໜີ້ສິນ.
ຈຸດສຳຄັນຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ 20 ຈຸດທີ່ຖືກເຊັນໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເນປານ ຄັ້ງສຳຄັນ ໂດຍປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງພູຫິມະໄລ: ເປັນການສຶກສາຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສຳລັບທາງລົດໄຟຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນຜ່ານ ຕິເບດ ຫານະຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດມັນດູ ແລະ ໄປຮອດເມືອງ ລຸມບິນີ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ເປັນເມືອງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ອຸມົງເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຈະຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນຜ່ານພູຫິມະໄລ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດມັນດູ ກັບ ເມືອງ ເຄຣຸງ, ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຈີນ.
ທ່ານ ມຣີເກັນດຣາ ບາຮາເດີ ຄາກີ ຈາກສູງກາງເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເນປານ ແລະ ເອເຊຍ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ທຣິບູວານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດມັນດູ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ເປັນແບບຢ່າງໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຈົນຮອດມື້ນີ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຫັນໄປຫາທິດໃຕ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ຫຼັງຈາກການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ພາກເໜືອຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍກຳລັງເປີດກວ້າງເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ປະເທດ ເນປານ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີທາງອອກສູ່ທະເລ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ແບ່ງແຍກ ຈີນ ກັບ ອິນເດຍ ຈາກກັນມາດົນນານນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ອາໄສການຄ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເສັ້ນທາງການຂົນສົ່ງຜ່ານ ອິນເດຍ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການລົງທຶນຈາກ ປັກກິ່ງ ທ່າມກາງການແກ້ໄຂສາຍພົວພັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ, ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສ້າງໂຄງການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະສະໜອງເສັ້ນທາງໃໝ່ ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການອາໄສ ອິນເດຍ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດມັນດູ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຜູ້ນຳ ຈີນ ໃນຮອບ 23 ປີວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາຈະພັດທະນາເຄືອຂ່າຍເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຂ້າມພູຫິມະໄລແບບຫຼາຍມິຕິ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເນປານ ບັນລຸຄວາມຝັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການທີ່ຈະຫັນປ່ຽນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ມີທາງອອກສູ່ທະເລ ໄປເປັນປະເທດທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງພື້ນດິນ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນລັດຖະບານໃນອະດີດ ໄດ້ເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະເໜີຕ່າງໆຂອງ ຈີນ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍປະເທດເປັນໜີ້ສິນນັ້ນ, ພັກປົກຄອງ ຄອມມູນິສ ເນປານ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຄ ພີ ຊາມາ ໂອລີ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂຄງການນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ, ການຂະຫຍາຍທຸລະກິດກັບ ປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຄຳສັນຍາຕ່າງໆທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນປີ 2017. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຟຶ້ນຟູໂຄງການພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້ານ້ຳຕົກມູນຄ່າ ສອງພັນຫ້າຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາຂອງບໍລິສັດ ຈີນ ທີ່ຖືກຍົກເລີກໂດຍລັດຖະບານກ່ອນ ເຊິ່ງອ້າງເຖິງບໍ່ສະຫງົບ.
