ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເກົ້າ​ລ້ານ​ຫ້າ​ແສນ​ຄົນ ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຢູ່ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ 30 ເປີເຊັນໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາເຢ

ຊາ ແທນຊີມ (Ayesha Tanzeem) ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອລົມນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຫວັງ, ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະ ຄຳຕຳໜິຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະ

ສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 4 ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຕົກອຳນາດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃນປີ 2001. ທັງລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ອົງ

ການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຕ່າງໆທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃນສອງ

ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນແງ່ຂອງສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງ.

ແລະ ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ, ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ ກາ​ລ​ລັອບ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​

ເຫັນແມ່ຍິງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເລືອກທີ່ຈະອອກໄປ ຈາກປະເທດຢ່າງຖອນວອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ. ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນນັ້ນໄດ້ສະແດງ

ໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມອຶດອັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະບໍ່ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ນາງ ຊາບ​ນຳ ຢູ​ຊູ​ຟີ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ລັດ​

ຖະບານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງທີ່ມີປະໂຫຍດເລີຍ. ໂດຍສະເພາະເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງເພື່ອ

ແມ່ຍິງ. ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຄົນອື່ນໆກໍຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳສັນຍາທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງ. ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີ

ຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ການ​ປ່ອນ​

ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຕອນນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະ ຈ້ຳ

ການິ້ວມືຂອງຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງທຸກຄົນ. ໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີວັດທະນະ

ທຳຫົວອະນຸລັກນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແມ່ນ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນຢ່າງດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການອະທິບາຍວ່າທຸກຢ່າງຈະຖືກເກັບເປັນຄວາມ

ລັບ.

ນາງ ແມ​ຣຽມ ເດີ​ຣາ​ນີ, ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຈາກ​ເມືອງ ຄັນ​ດາ​ຮາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ

ນີ້, ນີ້ແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ. ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຂົງເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ແລະ ເມືອງ

ຂອງເຮົາ. ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຊັກຊວນ ໃຫ້ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຕ້ອງຖືກຖ່າຍຮູບ. ຍ້ອນບັນຫານີ້ພຽງບັນຫາດຽວ, ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນຈະຢູ່ເຮືອນ.”

ແຕ່​ແມ່​ຍິງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທະ​ບຽນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ. ຫຼາຍ​

ຄົນໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນຊາວໜຸ່ມ ແລະ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກຄວບຄຸມໂຊກຊະ

ຕາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ນາງ ຊາບ​ນຳ ນົວ​ຣິ​ສ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ.

ພວກເຮົາຢາກເລືອກອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ. ນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງປະ

ຊາຊົນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທຸກຄົນ. ຖ້າເຮົາບໍ່ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະບໍ່ສາມາດ

ຮຽກຮ້ອງສິດທິຂອງພວກເຮົາຈາກລັດຖະບານຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ເພື່ອ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນ ແລະ 3 ລ້ານຄົນກໍແມ່ນຕົວເລກທີ່

ໃຫຍ່.

ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຈາກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ແມ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ ຈາກ​ການ​ທີ່​ວ່າ

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດທິຂອງບັນດາ

ແມ່ຍິງ. ບໍ່ວ່າຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຄົນໃດທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະຈະຮັກສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ,

ມັນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.”



Nine and a half million Afghans will head to presidential polls Saturday. Thirty percent of them will be women. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem is in Afghanistan talking to them about their hopes, fears, and complaints.



Saturday will mark the 4th presidential election in Afghanistan since the fall of Taliban in 2001. Both the government and international stake holders tout the advances the country has made in the last two decades, particularly in terms of rights of women.



And yet, a Gallup poll shows nearly half of Afghan women feel so dissatisfied with their lives, they would rather leave the country for good. Many of them are showing their frustration by deciding not to vote.



"In the last five years, the government didn't deliver anything worthwhile. Especially, they didn't do anything for women. The other candidates are also making empty promises. Nothing will change."



After allegations of massive fraud in past elections, casting a ballot in Afghanistan now requires taking a picture and getting finger prints of every voter. In parts of the country that are culturally conservative, activists worry election authorities have not done a good job of explaining that everything will be confidential.



"In this region, this is a sensitive issue. Especially in our rural areas and our districts. It is very hard to convince women to vote if they have to have a picture taken. Due to this issue alone, many women will stay home.



But more than three million women have registered to vote. Many of them young and full of hope, want to take control of their own destiny.



"We will vote. We want to choose our own future. This is the responsibility of every Afghan. If we don't vote, we can't demand our rights from the next government."



Candidates are trying hard to lure this group. The election is expected to be close and three million is a big number.



"The importance of the female vote is evident from the fact that most presidential candidates are promising to protect women's rights. Whether the winning candidate keeps his promise, is yet to be seen."