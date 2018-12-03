witch hunt: ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວທີ່ຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້

WITCH HUNT(NW-25)

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. Last year, the U.S.

Justice Department appointed a Special Counsel to investigate

possible wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential election.

WITCH HUNT

The Special Counsel is exploring possible links between Donald

Trump's campaign and the Russian government. This is a witch hunt

like nobody’s ever seen before. President Trump is using the term to

discredit the investigation. Special counsels have been appointed

many times in the past.

Long ago, a witch hunt meant to find and punish people believed to

be evil – even if they were not. Here, it means an unfair campaign

by one side against its political opponents.

ທ່ານຜູ້ສົນໃຈໃນການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດທັງຫຼາຍ.ຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວທີ່ທ່ານ

ຈະໄດ້ຮຽນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ:

WITCH HUNT

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department appointed a Special Counsel

to investigate possible wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential election.

ປີກາຍນີ້ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໄອຍະການພິເສດຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອສືບສວນສອບສວນວ່າມີຫຍັງຜິດຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປິ 2016.

The Special Counsel is exploring possible links between Donald

Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

ໄອຍະການພິເສດດັ່ງກ່າວກຳລັງຊອກຄົ້ນຫາວ່າ ອາດຈະມີການເສື່ອມໂຍງ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບລັດຖະບານຣັດເຊຍ.

This is a witch hunt like nobody’s ever seen before. ການຊອກຄົ້ນ ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ witch hunt ແມ່ນ ເປັນແບບທີ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ.

President Trump is using the term to discredit the investigation. ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ມັກໃຊ້ຖ້ອຍຄຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອບໍ່ສະແດງເຖິງການນັບຖືການສືບ

ສວນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

Special counsels have been appointed many times in the past.ໃນອະດີດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ມີການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ມີໄອຍະການພິເສດມາຫຼາຍແລ້ວ.

Long ago, a witch hunt meant to find and punish people believed to

be evil – even if they were not. ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນດົນນານມາແລ້ວ ຄຳວ່າ witch

hunt ໝາຍເຖິງການຊອກຫາແລະລົງໂທດຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າເປັນຜິປີສາດ ພວກ

ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍ ເຊັ່ນພວກແມ່ມົດຫຼືຜີປອບ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນດັ່ງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ

ກໍຕາມ.

Here, it means an unfair campaign by one side against its political

opponents. ໃນທີ່ນີ້ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການໂຄສະນາທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳໂດຍຂ້າງນຶ່ງຕໍ່ຝ່າຍ

ທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບຕົນ. ນັ້ນແລ໊ະ ຄືຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳວ່າ witch hunt .