ຜູ້ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຟິລິບ​ປີນ ທ່ານ​ເຟີ​ດີ​ນັນ ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ຈູ​ເນຍ (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) ຈະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ບໍ່​ຜິດ​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກການສູນ​ເສຍ​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລ​າຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວກັບນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ມື້​ລ​າງຈອມຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໄກ​ສົມ​ຄວນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນຖັດ​ລົງ​ມາບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ທັນ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​. ຫລາຍກວ່າ 90 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ ໄດ້​ນັ​ບ​ໄປແລ້ວ.

​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນທີ່ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ອີງຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເສ​ລີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ແຍກ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ປີ 2016 ​ຂອງ​ສານໄກ່​ເກ່ຍສາ​ກົນ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຮກ ໄວ້ຕ່າງຫາກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່​ການ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາກຳ​ມະ​ສິດຂອງ​ຈີນຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້​. ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້ຖຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳມະ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ໃນ​ປີ 2013.

ທ່າ​ນ​ມາ​ໂກ​ສ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ທີ່​ຈະເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແທນ ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຣດ​ຣິ​ໂກ ດູ​ເຕີເຕ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ. ​ທ່ານ​ດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈີນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016. ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ໄດ້​ຄ່ອຍໆ​ບໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຫວານ​ຊື່ນ ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປຫາວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ມີ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາພັນ​ທະ​ມິດນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1951 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມ​າ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຝິກ​ແອ​ບ​ທະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ເກີດ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.

Leading Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will try to get along with China without losing the support of the United States, analysts say, although the presumed winner has provided few policy details.

Marcos, the son of a late Philippine dictator, was far enough ahead in Monday’s polls that the next-highest vote-getter stands no chance of catching up, domestic news outlets say. More than 90% of the ballots have been counted.

The candidate has said he wants closer ties with China, Radio Free Asia reported, and that he would set aside a 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that negates Beijing's sovereignty claims to the South China Sea. Manila had disputed the Chinese claims and filed for world court arbitration in 2013.

Marcos said little else about China during his campaign to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, who must step down next month due to a term limit. Duterte started out pro-China in 2016. Then, as relations slowly soured, he gravitated back toward Washington, a treaty ally since 1951 that has helped train troops in case of a naval conflict with Beijing.