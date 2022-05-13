ສີທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງໝາຍຢູ່ກ້ອນຫີນຢູ່ທາງຟາກໃດຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳນ້ອຍໆ ສີ ຟ້າ ແລະຂາວ ສຳລັບຟິນແລນ
ແດງ ແລະຂຽວສຳ ລັບຣັດເຊຍ ທັງໝົດນີ້ແບ່ງແຍກສອງປະເທດ ຢູ່ທົ່ງນາທີ່ມີລົມພັດ ທາງຂົງເຂດພາກໃຕ້ກາ
ເຣເລຍ (Kaleria) ທີ່ມີຊາຍແດນຍາວຢຽດເຖິງ 1,340 ກິໂລແມດຈາກທະເລບາລຕິກ ໄປຫາຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ມີຄົນຢູ່ໜາແໜ້ນກະຈັດກະຈາຍກັນໄປ ທີ່ເປັນທົ່ງນ້ຳກ້ອນ.
ນັບເປັນເວລາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດມາແລ້ວ ປະເທດທັງສອງມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ສະຫງົບສຸກ ຊຶ່ງຟິນແລນໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ
ຂຶ້ນມາ ຫລັງຈາກສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ທີ່ມີນະໂຍບາຍເປັນກາງ ແລະບໍ່ຮ່ວມກຸ່ມ. ແຕ່ວ່າຊາຍແດນທຳມະ
ດາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້າອາດກາຍມາເປັນແນວໜ້າລະວ່າງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ເປັນເສັ້ນຂັດແຍ້ງ
ທາງພູມີສາດການເມືອງ.
ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດຟິນແລນກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ປະເທດຕົນຄວນຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອົງການ NATO ໃນທັນທີ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນນະໂຍບາຍຫລັກທາງ
ດ້ານການເມືອງຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຟິນແລນ ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຟິນແລນ ຕຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຕໍ່ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ກ່ອນການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການ NATO ອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ໃນອັນທີ່ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ສະວີເດັນກໍຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍ
ເປັນສະມາຊິກເນໂຕ້ນຳດ້ວຍ.
ການຮັບເອົາຟິນແລນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດ ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າຈະມີຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ມັນຈະເປັນການສ້າງ
ຊາຍແດນທາງພາກພື້ນດິນຍາວທີ່ສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງອົງການ NATO ແລະຣັດເຊຍ.
ມົສກູໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ອັນທີີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການຕອບໂຕ້ທາງເທັກນິກດ້ານການທະຫານ” ຖ້າຫາກຟິນແລນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກຸ່ມ
ພັນທະມິດ. ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວກັນວ່າເຂດຊາຍແດນອາດກາຍມາເປັນຈຸດລະເບີດໃນການທີ່ຈະເກີດສົງຄາມ.
ທ່ານຊາລີ ຊາໂລນິອັສ ປາສເຕີນາກ (Charly Solonius-Pasternak) ຈາກສະຖານບັນຄວາມສຳພັນສາກົນຟິນແລນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ຖ້າຣັດເຊຍພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຫລິ້ນຕາມແຜນ ທີ່ເຄີຍຫຼິ້ນກັບຈໍເຈຍມາແລ້ວ ໂດຍ
ບຸກລຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກສ່ວນນ້ອຍໆ ຂອງຟິນແລນ ດ້ວຍກຳລັງນ້ອຍໆທີ່ຕົນປະໄວ້ນັ້ນ? ແນ່ນອນ ຣັດເຊຍອາດຈະພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໄດ້ ແຕ່ວ່າຟິນແລນໄດ້ກະກຽມຕໍ່ການຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄວ້ແລ້ວ.”
ສຳລັບປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ປາກົດມີກຳລັງທະຫານປະຈຳການຢູ່ທາງເບື້ອງຟິນແລນ ແລະມີແຕ່ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍທີ່ສະ
ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມສຸກເສີນຂອງມ່ານເຫລັກສົງຄາມເຢັນ.
Colored marker stones placed on either side of a small river – blue and white for Finland, red and green for Russia – are all that separate the two countries in the windswept fields of the South Karelia region. The border stretches 1,340 kilometers from the Baltic Sea to the Arctic, much of it sparsely populated, frozen wilderness.
For decades, the two countries have enjoyed peaceful relations, founded on Finland's post-World War II policy of neutrality and nonalignment. But this simple border could soon become be a frontier between East and West: a geopolitical fault line.
Finland's government said Thursday that the country should immediately apply to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, upending a cornerstone of Finnish foreign policy in the space of a few weeks. Finnish lawmakers are set to vote on the issue in the coming days before an expected official application for NATO membership next week, in what is likely to be a joint bid with Sweden.
Finland's admission into the alliance is likely to be a formality. It would create by far the longest land border between NATO and Russia.
Moscow has threatened what it calls a "military technical response" if Finland joins the alliance. There are fears the border could become a flashpoint.
"Could Russia then try to take a playbook of, say, Georgia, and try to create some kind of frozen conflict, invade a small part of Finland with the very few forces it has left? Certainly, it could try, but Finland has prepared for this militarily," Charly Salonius-Pasternak of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs told VOA.
For now, there is no visible military presence on the Finnish side, and little to indicate the emergence of any new Cold War Iron Curtain.