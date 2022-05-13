ສີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໝາຍ​ຢູ່​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນຢູ່ທາງ​ຟາກໃດ​ຟາກ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ນ້ຳນ້ອຍໆ ສີ ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ຂາວ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ​

ແດງ ແລະ​ຂຽວສຳ ​ລັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ງ​ນາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລົມ​ພັດ​ ທາງ​ຂົງເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ກາ

​ເຣ​ເລຍ (Kaleria​) ​ທີ່​ມີຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຍາວ​ຢຽດ​ເຖິງ 1,340 ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມດຈາກ​ທະ​ເລບາລຕິກ ໄປ​ຫາຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ເໜືອ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​ກະ​ຈັດ​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ກັນ​ໄປ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທົ່ງນ້ຳ​ກ້ອນ.

​ນັບເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງມີ​ຄວ​າມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ສະຫງົບ​ສຸກ ​ຊຶ່ງຟິນ​ແລນ​ໄດ້ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​

ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ທີ່ມີ​ນະໂຍ​ບາຍ​ເປັນ​ກາງ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກຸ່ມ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທຳ​ມະ

​ດາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ອາດ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ​ລະ​ວ່າງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ແລະ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ທີ່​ເປັນເສັ້ນ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​

ທາງ​ພູ​ມີ​ສ​າດ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຕົນ​ຄວນ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ອົງ​ການ​ NATO ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕ່າວປີ້ນນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍຫລັກ​ທາງ

ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງຟິນ​ແລນ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະບໍ່​ເທົ່າໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ. ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່​າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຂົ້າເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ NATO ອ​າ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ວ່າ​ ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ​ກໍຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ

​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ເນ​ໂຕ້​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກຸ່ມພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ. ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນດິນຍາວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຕໍ່ອັນ​ທີີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທາງເທັກ​ນິກ​ດ້ານ​ການທະ​ຫານ” ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ກຸ່ມ

ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ. ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ກັນ​ວ່າເຂດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ອາດ​ກ​າຍມ​າ​ເປັນຈຸດລະ​ເບີດ​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ລີ ຊາ​ໂລ​ນິ​ອັ​ສ ປາ​ສ​ເຕີ​ນາກ (Charly Solonius-Pasternak) ຈາກສະ​ຖານ​ບັນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ຖ້​າ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫ​ລິ້ນ​ຕາມ​ແຜນ ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ກັບຈໍ​ເຈ​ຍ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ໂດຍ

ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ພາ​ກ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ ຂອງ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ປະ​ໄວ້​ນັ້ນ? ​ແນ່ນອນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອາດຈະ​ພະ​ຍາຍ​າມ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ໄວ້​ແລ້ວ.”

​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ປາ​ກົດມີ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທ​າງ​ເບື້ອງ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ແລະ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ສະ​

ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຄວາມສຸ​ກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ມ່ານເຫລັກສົງ​ຄາມ​ເຢັນ.

Colored marker stones placed on either side of a small river – blue and white for Finland, red and green for Russia – are all that separate the two countries in the windswept fields of the South Karelia region. The border stretches 1,340 kilometers from the Baltic Sea to the Arctic, much of it sparsely populated, frozen wilderness.

For decades, the two countries have enjoyed peaceful relations, founded on Finland's post-World War II policy of neutrality and nonalignment. But this simple border could soon become be a frontier between East and West: a geopolitical fault line.

Finland's government said Thursday that the country should immediately apply to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, upending a cornerstone of Finnish foreign policy in the space of a few weeks. Finnish lawmakers are set to vote on the issue in the coming days before an expected official application for NATO membership next week, in what is likely to be a joint bid with Sweden.

Finland's admission into the alliance is likely to be a formality. It would create by far the longest land border between NATO and Russia.

Moscow has threatened what it calls a "military technical response" if Finland joins the alliance. There are fears the border could become a flashpoint.

"Could Russia then try to take a playbook of, say, Georgia, and try to create some kind of frozen conflict, invade a small part of Finland with the very few forces it has left? Certainly, it could try, but Finland has prepared for this militarily," Charly Salonius-Pasternak of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs told VOA.

For now, there is no visible military presence on the Finnish side, and little to indicate the emergence of any new Cold War Iron Curtain.