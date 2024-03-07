ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນອັນໃດ ຈີນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ປົກປ້ອງການຂົນສົ່ງທາງທະເລແດງ?

ກຳ​ປັ່ນການຄ້າອີກລຳນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟຂອງກຸມຮູຕີ ໃນອ່າວ​ທະ​ເລ ເອເດັນ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຊິ່ງພາໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຮູຕີ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ບັນດາເສັ້ນທາງຂົນສົ່ງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດໃນເຂດອ່າວທະ​ເລ ເອເດັນ ແລະທະເລແດງນັ້ນ, ພັນທະມິດຂອງປະມານ 20 ປະເທດລວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະສະຫະຣາດຊະອານາຈັກ ອັງກິດ ກໍໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກປະຕິບັດການເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງທະເລ. ​ແຕ່ສັງເກດເຫັນໄດ້ ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດດັ່ງກ່າວ​, ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ປະມານ 40% ຂອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ລະຫວ່າງຢູຸໂຣບ ​ແລະ​ເອເຊຍ ຈະ​ຜ່ານພື້ນທີ່​ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນກໍຕາມ. ຄາລາ ບາບ (Carla Babb) ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ, ເຊິ່ງ ອາດນະສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ ແມ່ນກຳປັ່ນ ເອມ/ວີ ຣູບີມາ (M/V Rubymar) ​ທີ່ກຳລັງ​ຈົມ​ລົງ​ສູ່ກົ້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ... ຈົມ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂອງກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໄດ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ຣູບີມາ ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈົມ, ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້ກັບກຳປັ່ນລໍາອື່ນໆຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ສິບລໍາ ​ແລະ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນນຶ່ງລຳ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ທອດ ຍັງ (Todd Young), ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈາກລັດ ອິນເດຍນາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຕອນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນທ່າມກາງວິກິດການດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ, ເຊິ່ງສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆ ປະເທດ ແມ່ນເປັນວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການທູດໃນພາກພື້ນ, ແລະ ຈີນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຊອກ​ຫາໂຕບໍ່ເຫັນເລີຍ."

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະສະຫະຣາດຊະອານາຈັກ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ເປີດການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຕໍ່ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໃນເຢເມນ ເພື່ອທຳລາຍອາວຸດ ແລະ ເຣດາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ກຳປັ່ນການຄ້າ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີການໄຕ່ສວນຂອງສະພາສູງໃນອາທິດ ແລ້ວນີ້.

ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ ມິທ໌ ຣອມນີ (Mitt Romney), ຂອງພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ຈາກລັດ ຢູທາ (Utah) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນພ້ອມກັບ​ທຸງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່​ໂບກສະບັດໄປມາ ແລະບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ. ຈີນ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄິດວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຈາກການປິດການຄ້າກັບທະເລແດງ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາກໍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫຍັງ ໂດຍເຮັດຄືວ່າພວກເຂົາເປັນເພື່ອນມິດຂອງທຸກໆຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ ທິມ ເລັນເດີຄິງ (Tim Lenderking), ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຢ​ເມນ ກ່່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເຫັນການ​ເອົາ​ປຽບ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໃນລະດັບນຶ່ງ. ນັ້ນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຍອມຮັບໄດ້ ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ​ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ບັນຫາ​ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງການ​ວິທີແກ້ບັນຫາລະຫວ່າງ ປະເທດ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມຢ່າງຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍຂື້ນ.”

ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ​ສະຖານທູດ​ຈີນ​ປະຈຳ​ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໃນມໍ່ໆມານີ້ວ່າ “​ໂດຍ​ລວມແລ້ວ, ຈີນ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ເສັ້ນທາງ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສາກົນ.”

ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ທີ 46 ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ອ່າວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ກຸມພາ​ນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ແລະອົງການຂ່າວ​ອື່ນໆ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ຢືນຢັນ​ການມາເຖິງຂອງກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ນີ້​ ໃນພາກພື້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ ໄດ້.

ພົນ​ຕີ ແພທ ຣາຍເດີ (Pat Ryder), ໂຄສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຍິນດີຮັບເອົາບົດບາດທີ່ມີປະສິດຕິພາບທີ່ຈີນຈະປະກອບສ່ວນ, ແຕ່ຕາມສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ແມ່ນ, ນະຈຸດນີ້ ພວກເຂົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເຫນີຫຼື ດໍາເນີນການໃດໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງ ພວກນັກເດີນເຮືອ ຫຼືການຂົນສົ່ງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເທື່ອ."

ນັກວິເຄາະເຕືອນວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບັນຫາຂອງສາກົນ ໃນບາງກໍລະນີ ໃນສອງສາມທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຂົາກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເກີດຈາກ "ເຫດຜົນຂອງການຄິດເຫັນຄົນອື່ນ" ສະເໝີໄປ.

ທ່ານ ໄມໂຄ ໂອ ​ແຮນລອນ (Michael O'Hanlon), ສະມາຊິກອາວຸໂສ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ Brookings ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນຍັງມີຄໍາອະທິບາຍທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດສົ່ງເຮືອໄປ ພຽງແຕ່ເພື່ອເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນ​ລັບ ກ່ຽວກັບປະສິດທິພາບຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີສະກັດກັ້ນລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

"ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນ ຈີນຈະພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເລັກນ້ອຍໃນປະເດັນທົ່ວໆໄປ, ແຕ່, ແມ່ນແລ້ວວ່າ, ຈະສຸມໃສ່ເຮືອຂອງຕົນເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະຈະສຸມໃສ່ການຮຽນຮູ້ ສິ່ງທີ່ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່."

ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ ມີ​ອຳນາດ​ບົ່ມ​ຊ້ອນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ຖານະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊື້​ນ້ຳມັນ​ດິບ​ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ, ​ແຕ່​ມາ​ຮອດ​ປະຈຸ​ບັນນີ້ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງອຳນາດເໜືອ​ອີຣ່ານ​ ທີ່ພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະ​ຢຸດຕິ​ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ ຮູຕີ ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍອີຣ່ານ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ສາມາດແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ປອດ​ໄພ, ​ແຕ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນທຸກ​ນ້ຳມັນ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂອງ ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Another commercial ship was hit by a Houthi missile in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, causing damage. As Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen continue attacks on international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, a coalition of about two dozen countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, has been working to secure the waters. But noticeably absent from the coalition is China, even though about 40% of trade between Europe and Asia goes through the area. VOA’s Carla Babb has more from the Pentagon.

This is the M/V Rubymar on her way to the bottom of the Red Sea ... slowly sinking since a Houthi missile struck the ship last month.

The Rubymar is the Houthis’ first sunken ship, but they’ve damaged more than a dozen others and even boarded one ship since mid-November.

Senator Todd Young, Indiana Republican:

“Here we are in the midst of a real security crisis, which is for so many an economic and diplomatic crisis in the region, and China's nowhere to be found.”

The U.S. and U.K. militaries have launched multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen to destroy weapons and radars used to hit commercial ships, a problem that prompted a Senate hearing last week.

Senator Mitt Romney, Utah Republican:

“We're out there with our flag flying and our men and women in harm's way. China is the nation that I would presume is most impacted by closing off trade to the Red Sea, and yet they're sitting on the sidelines pretending like they’re everybody’s friend.”

Tim Lenderking, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen:

“We do see a certain degree of freeloading. That is absolutely unacceptable. When we talk about an international problem that needs an international solution, we need the Chinese much more aggressively engaged.”

A spokesperson for China's Embassy in Washington recently told VOA that "on the whole, China stands ready to work with all parties to safeguard the safety of international shipping lanes.”

China reportedly deployed its 46th fleet to the gulf on February 21. But VOA and others have not been able to confirm the fleet’s arrival in the Red Sea region.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary:

“We would welcome a productive role for China to play, but to my knowledge, at this stage they have not offered nor are they conducting any type of operations to help safeguard mariners or international shipping.”

Analysts warn that while the Chinese have tried to help with international problems in a few instances over the past decade, their involvement has not always been for “altruistic reasons.”

Michael O’Hanlon is a senior Foreign Policy fellow at the Brookings Institution:

“There's also the plausible explanation they could be sending ships just to gather intelligence on the performance of our missile and drone intercept technology.”

“My expectation is China will try to help a little in the general cause, but, yes, will be more focused on its own ships and will be more focused on learning what the U.S. is up to.”

Beijing has some leverage in the region as the largest buyer of Iran’s crude oil, but to date has not shown enough leverage over Iran to stop missile attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis.

The militants say that ships from China and Russia can safely pass through the Red Sea, but a tanker carrying Russian oil was hit by a Houthi missile earlier this year.