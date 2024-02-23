ເປັນຫຍັງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງເລືອກ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງເກົ່າ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ. ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ. ທຣຳ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ?

ໃນປີແຫ່ງການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຫ້ອມລ້ອມດ້ວຍຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ແຕ່ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງກໍຄືວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈະເຫັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງເກົ່າໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ຜູ້ທ້າຊີງ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນ ຍິ່ງບໍ່ໜ້າດຶງດູດໃຈກວ່າຮອບທຳອິດໃນປີ 2020.

ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຂອງ Reuters/Ipsos ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້​ມີ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານທຣຳ ແຂ່ງກັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະວ່າ ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າເບື່ອໜ່າຍ ໃນການເຫັນພວກຜູ້ສະ ໝັກຄົນເກົ່າ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານທຣຳຖືກລຸມລ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນຫາທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະທັງຜູ້ກ່ຽວແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຖືກແນມເຫັນວ່າ ເຖົ້າເກີນໄປ ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນອີກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະມີອາຍຸ 82 ປີ ໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແກ່ກວ່າທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 78 ປີ.

ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ດ້ວຍເຫດໃດ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຈຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການແນວນີ້?

ຄຳຕອບສັ້ນໆ ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ທັງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານທຣຳ ຢາກໄດ້ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງອີກສະໄໝນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກເພິ່ນ ດຳເນີນງານໃນລະບົບການເມືອງ ທີ່ມຸ້ງໃສ່ຝ່າຍຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ປຽບ.

In an election year beset with uncertainties, one thing is clear: Americans find a November rematch between U.S. President Joe Biden and his leading Republican challenger, former U.S. President Donald Trump, even less appealing than the first time around in 2020.

A January Reuters/Ipsos poll showed most Americans do not want Biden and Trump to run again and that they are tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections.

Trump is besieged by legal woes, and both he and Biden are seen as too old, although polls show more Americans worry about Biden, who would be 81 on Election Day, than Trump, who would be 78.

So, why are Americans in this predicament?

The short answer, according to analysts, is that both Biden and Trump want another term, and they operate in a political system geared to favor incumbents.