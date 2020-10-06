ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ກ່າວວ່າ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາກອນໂລກ ອາດຕິດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ກ່າວວ່າ ປະມານນຶ່ງໃນທຸກ 10 ຄົນໃດ ຢູ່ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ອາດໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ຫົວໜ້າຂອງໂຄງການສຸກເສີນກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ທ່ານໄມ

ເກີລ ຣາຍອານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການຄາດຄະເນທີ່ດີສຸດ” ຂອງອົງການຂອງ

ທ່ານສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາກອນໂລກ ອາດໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການຄາດຄະເນນີ້ ແມ່ນອາດຈະມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 760 ລ້ານຄົນ ຄືຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ 20

ເທົ່າຂອງຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະຍັງ ຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາກອນໂລກ ມີຄວາມອ່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມພິເສດ ຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກຄະນະບໍລິຫານ 34 ຄົນຂອງອົງການ

WHO ທີ່ນະຄອນເຈນີວານັ້ນ ທ່ານຣາຍອານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນໂຕ ເລກແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນ

ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຄາດຄະເນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກ ຍັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ບັດນີ້ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ໄລຍະທີ່ທີຍາກລຳບາກແລ້ວ.”

ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ນັບໂດຍສູນກາງຊັບ ພະຍາ

ກອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອຟກິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກາຍ 35 ລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້

ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດກາຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຍ້ອນໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາ.

ຫຼາຍປະເທດຢູໂຣບພວມກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຂີດໝາຍໃໝ່ໃນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງຕົນເອງຄື

ເຢຍຣະມັນ ລາຍງານໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທັງໝົດກາຍ 300,000 ຄົນ

ອັງກິດບັນທຶກ 500,000 ກໍລະນີ ແລະສະເປນ ກາຍມາເປັນ ປະເທດທຳອິດໃນຢູໂຣບ

ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ກາຍ 800,000 ກໍລະນີ.

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້

ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ລະບົບຂໍ້ມູນການກວດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະ ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ

ຜົນການກວດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງ 16,000 ຄົນ.

ທ່ານຈອນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໂຕເລກນີ້ ຫລຸດລົງ

ນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ສະທ້ອນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ຄິດວ່າພະຍາດ

ອາດໄດ້ໝົດໄປ”

The World Health Organization says roughly one in 10 people around the world may have been infected with the coronavirus.

The head of the health emergencies program at the World Health Organization, Michael Ryan, said Monday that the agency's “best estimates” indicate 10% of the world’s population could have contracted the virus.

That estimate, which would amount to more than 760 million people, is more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases in the world and would still leave more than 90% of the population susceptible to the virus.

Speaking to a special session of WHO’s 34-member executive board in Geneva, Ryan said the figures vary between countries, but said the estimate means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.”

“We are now heading into a difficult period,” he said.

The number of confirmed worldwide cases tallied by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center surpassed 35 million on Monday, a week after surpassing 1 million coronavirus deaths.

Several European nations hit their own pandemic milestones, with Germany reporting Monday its total confirmed cases exceed 300,000, Britain recording its 500,000th case, and Spain becoming the first European country to surpass 800,000 total coronavirus cases.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought on Monday to play down a failure in his country’s testing data system that did not initially show 16,000 coronavirus test results.

"To be frank, I think that the slightly lower numbers that we'd seen didn't really reflect where we thought that the disease was likely to go,” said Johnson.