ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ເຕືອນວ່າ ໄພຫາຍະນະຂອງການທຳລາຍເຂື່ອນ ກາຄອບກາ (Kakhovka) ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມິຖຸນາ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເກີດການລະບາດກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາສຸຂະພາບທາງດ້ານຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະຈິດໃຈ.

ທ່ານຈາຣໂນ ຮາບິຈຕ໌ (Jarno Habicht) ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ WHO ປະຈຳຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດເທື່ອ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່ກຽມພ້ອມເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຖ້າມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ”.

ໃນທ່າມກາງໄພພິບັດທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນນີ້ ທ່ານຮາບິຈຕ໌ ໄດ້ອອກໄປຈາກຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ເພື່ອໄປຍັງນະຄອນອິສຕານບູລ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເດີນທາງໄປຮອດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກ ທີ່ຈະປຸກລະດົມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສຳລັບການຄາດຄະເນຂອງປະຕິ ບັດການຊ່ອຍຊີວິດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຄີສັນ ແລະຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອີງຕາມທາງການຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ການທຳລາຍເຂື່ອນກາຄອບກາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພື້ນທີ່ກະສິກຳຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມທັງໝົດ ຫຼືໃນບາງສ່ວນ ຢູ່ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 80 ເມືອງ ແລະຫຼາຍໆບ້ານໃນຂົງເຂດເຄີສັນ ແລະໄດ້ຖອນຮາກຖອນໂຄນປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 17,000 ຄົນໃນພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍລັດຖະບານ.

“ສະຖານະການຍັງສືບຕໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຢູ່” ທ່ານຮາບິຈຕ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ແຕ່ “ການພັງທະລາຍລົງຂອງເຂື່ອນກາຄອບກາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ, ຊຸມຊົນທັງຫຼາຍຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່ ແລະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງປະ​ຊາຊົນ.

The World Health Organization warns the catastrophic destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine June 6 risks unleashing an epidemic of physical and mental health problems.

“So far there have been no reports of disease outbreaks, but we remain prepared to scale up our support as needed,” said Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine.

In view of the looming disaster, Habicht left his base in Kyiv for Istanbul, where he arrived early Tuesday morning to meet with donors to drum up support for an anticipated large-scale, life-saving operation in Kherson and surrounding communities.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has flooded large swathes of agricultural land, fully or partially submerged at least 80 towns and villages in the Kherson region and uprooted an estimated 17,000 people in the government-controlled areas.

“The situation continues to evolve,” said Habicht, but “the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam has resulted in severe flooding, displacing communities, and posing significant risks to public health.”