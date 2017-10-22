ອົງການ WHO ເລືອກທ່ານ ມູກາເບ ເປັນທູດສັນທະວະໄມຕີ

ໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ມີບັນຫາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO

ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປະເທດ ຊິມບາບເວ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມູກາເບ ໃຫ້ເປັນ “ທູດ

ສັນທະວະໄມຕີ” ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍປາບປາມໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່, ເຊັ່ນ ຫົວໃຈວາຍ, ໂຣກອຳມະພຶດ

ແລະ ໂຣດຫືດທົ່ວທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ WHO ທ່ານ ເທໂດຣສ ອາດຢານັອມ ເກເບຣເຢຊຸສ ຄົນ

ອາຟຣິກາຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຫົວໜ້າອົງການຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການວິພາກວິຈານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກຜູ້ໂຄສະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິດທິມະນຸດສາກົນ ແລະ

ຄົນອື່ນໆສຳລັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຮິລແລລ ນອຍເອີ ກຳມະການບໍລິຫານ ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ

ຊາດທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ ເຈນີວາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ລັດ

ຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມູກາເບ ໄດ້ກະທຳຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວສິດທິມະນຸດ, ໄດ້ກຳຈັດຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ແລະ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນອູ່ເຂົ້າອູ່

ນໍ້າຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ລະບົບສຸຂະອະນາໄມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເປັນ ຄວາມສິ້ນຫວັງ.”

ທ່ານ ນອຍເອີ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ “ຄວາມຄິດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຈະ

ປ່ຽນປະເທດນີ້ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທີ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສຸຂະພາບນັ້ນແມ່ນ ເປັນຕາຢາກ

ຮາກ.”

ດຣ. ເຈເຣມີ ຟາຣາ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງມູນນິທິ Wellcome Trust ຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມູກາເບ ໃຫ້ເປັນທູດ ທູດສັນທະ

ວະໄມຕີ ຂອງອົງການ WHO ແມ່ນຜິດຫວັງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ແລະ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ

ມູກາເບ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງອົງການ WHO ໄດ້ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.”

ທ່ານ ອຽນ ເລີວີນ ຫົວໜ້າໂຄງການ ສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ Twitter ວ່າ

“ໃນປະຫວັດສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈຂອງທ່ານ ມູກາເບ ນັ້ນ, ການທີ່ເອີ້ນລາວວ່າ ທູດ

ສິ່ງໃດກໍຕາມ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າຕໍ່ອົງການ WHO ແລະ ດັອກເຕີ Tedros."

In a controversial move, the World Health Organization has appointed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a "goodwill ambassador" to help tackle non-communicable diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes and asthma across Africa.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African head of the the United Nations agency, has received a raft of criticism from international rights campaigner and others for the appointment.



Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based U.N. Watch, said in a statement, "The government of Robert Mugabe has brutalized human rights activists, crushed democracy dissidents, and turned the breadbasket of Africa and its health system into a basketcase."



Neuer added, "The notion that the U.N. should now spin this country as a great supporter of health is, frankly, sickening."



"The decision to appoint Robert Mugabe as a WHO goodwill ambassador is deeply disappointing and wrong," said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, a British charity. "Robert Mugabe fails in every way to represent the values WHO should stand for."



Iain Levine, program director at Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter, "Given Mugabe's appalling human rights record, calling him a goodwill ambassador for anything embarrasses WHO and Doctor Tedros."