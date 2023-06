ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສຫລ ນຳເອົານະໂຍບາຍ 'Bidenomics' ໄປໂຄສະນາ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມສົງໄສ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດ

Ahead of his 2024 reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is making the case that his policies to "grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out" have succeeded in taming inflation and lowering unemployment.

During a speech Wednesday in Chicago to promote an economic vision the White House has dubbed “Bidenomics,” the president touted what he said was the highest economic growth among the world’s leading economies since the pandemic.

“We’ve added over 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has added in a four-year term,” he said. “And folks, that’s no accident. That’s Bidenomics in action.”

He summed up his economic agenda in three pillars: making smart investments in America, educating and empowering American workers to grow the middle class, and promoting competition to lower costs and help small businesses.