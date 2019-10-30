ການສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳ ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ຈາກຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສອງຄົນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ນຶ່ງ ວັນຫຼັງຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບບົກ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນຶ່ງໃນຄະນະຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ ສືບສວນສອບສວນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງທ່ານ.
ພັນໂທ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ວິນແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານແມ່ນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຟັງການໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 25 ກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານ ວິນແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງກັບການໂທລະສັບນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ມັນເໝາະສົມ ທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດສືບສວນສອບສວນປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະແດງຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ.”
ການລົມໂທລະສັບລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ແມ່ນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ຈະຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສຳລັບການຂໍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ກີຢິບ ສືບສວນສອບສວນການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ແຊກແຊງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2016 ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ພ້ອມກັບກວດກາເບິ່ງການກ່າວຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງໂດຍຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ປີ 2020 ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດແກັສ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍອອກມາ.
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກັກເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານ 400 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຢ່າງແຮງ ສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ນອກຈາກວ່າທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍທີ່ຈະທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນນັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່.
ການຂໍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ສິ່ງຕອບແທນ ແມ່ນການກະທຳຜິດທີ່ສາມາດຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ວິນແມນ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານລະດັບສູງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳທີ່ໄດ້ກະກຽມໄວ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ຖ້າ ຢູເຄຣນ ດຳເນີນການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັບ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດ ບູຣິສມາ ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະຖືກຕີຄວາມໝາຍ ເປັນການດຳເນີນການ ໂດຍພັກການເມືອງດຽວ ເຊິ່ງຈະສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ ສູນເສຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີມາໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງພາຍໃນບາງຢ່າງ ຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ອີງຕາມປະສົບການ ແລະ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ, ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງໜ້າທີ່ ແລະ ພັນທະຂອງປະຕິບັດການພາຍໃນຈາກຂັ້ນສູງຫາຕ່ຳ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫຼາຍສິບປີ.
ທ່ານ ວິນແມນ ແມ່ນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃນປະເທດນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກລະເບີດຂ້າງຖະໜົນ ໃນເວລາປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ກັບກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະເທດ ອີຣັກ.
The House impeachment inquiry is scheduled to hear from two State Department Ukraine experts on Wednesday, a day after a U.S. Army officer on the White House national security staff said he was so concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to investigate political opponents that he alerted his superiors.
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman told the House committees Tuesday that he was among those who listened in on Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government's support of Ukraine," Vindman said.
The Trump-Zelenskiy call is at the center of efforts by House Democrats to impeach Trump for asking Kyiv to investigate allegations that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S presidential election on behalf of Democrats, and also look into alleged corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.
No evidence to support either charge has surfaced.
The Democrats want to know if Trump held up $400 million in badly needed military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskiy publicly agreed to the investigations.
Reaching out to a foreign government to meddle in a U.S. election and a so-called quid pro quo are possible impeachable offenses.
"I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma (the gas company) it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained," Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, said in prepared testimony.
"I did convey certain concerns internally to national security officials in accordance with my decades of experience and training, sense of duty, and obligation to operate within the chain of command," he said.
Vindman is a Ukrainian-American immigrant who was wounded by a roadside bomb while serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.