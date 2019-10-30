ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້, ນຶ່ງ ວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ພັນ​ໂທ ອາ​ເລັກ​ແຊນ​ເດີ ວິນ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຟັງ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ ວິນ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ແມ່ນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ ໂດຍສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກີ​ຢິບ ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປີ 2016 ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ກວດ​ກາ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ປີ 2020 ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ບໍ່​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອອກ​ມາ.

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຢາກ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກັກ​ເງິນຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ 400 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ ສຳ​ລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນອກ​ຈາກວ່າ​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ນັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ຕອບ​ແທນ ແມ່ນການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ວິ​ນ​ແມນ ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຢູ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຖ້າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັບ ແລະ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ບູ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ ມັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ ເປັນການດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ດຽວ ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສູນ​ເສຍ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ຈາກ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ມາ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ ແລະ ກາ​ນ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ, ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຂອງ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ແລະ ພັນ​ທະຂອງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຈາກຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຫາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ປີ.

ທ່ານ ວິ​ນ​ແມນ ແມ່ນ​ຄົນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂ້າງ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣັກ.

The House impeachment inquiry is scheduled to hear from two State Department Ukraine experts on Wednesday, a day after a U.S. Army officer on the White House national security staff said he was so concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to investigate political opponents that he alerted his superiors.



Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman told the House committees Tuesday that he was among those who listened in on Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



"I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government's support of Ukraine," Vindman said.



The Trump-Zelenskiy call is at the center of efforts by House Democrats to impeach Trump for asking Kyiv to investigate allegations that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S presidential election on behalf of Democrats, and also look into alleged corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.



No evidence to support either charge has surfaced.



The Democrats want to know if Trump held up $400 million in badly needed military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskiy publicly agreed to the investigations.



Reaching out to a foreign government to meddle in a U.S. election and a so-called quid pro quo are possible impeachable offenses.



"I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma (the gas company) it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained," Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, said in prepared testimony.



"I did convey certain concerns internally to national security officials in accordance with my decades of experience and training, sense of duty, and obligation to operate within the chain of command," he said.



Vindman is a Ukrainian-American immigrant who was wounded by a roadside bomb while serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.