ເປັນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດນຶ່ງອາທິດ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍິງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນບາລລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນ ຕົກ, ໂດຍກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍິງວັດຖຸອີກສາມຢ່າງ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເທິງນ່ານຟ້າ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ຮູ້ທີ່ມານັ້ນລົງ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງ ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ວັດຖຸສາມຢ່າງທີ່ຍິງຕົກໃໝ່ນີ້ເປັນຂອງພວກເຂົາຫຼືບໍ່, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງທ່າເກີນຂອບເຂດ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ພວມ​ຊອກຫາຄໍາຕອບຢູ່ນັ້ນ ມີສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ແນ່ ນອນປາກົດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ຄືຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ອານິຕາ ພາວ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມີຫຼາຍໆຄໍາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບວັດຖຸສາມຢ່າງທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເທິງນ່ານຟ້າແລະບໍ່ສາມາດລະ ບຸທີ່ມາໄດ້ ຖືກກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຍິງຕົກໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ມີສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວສາມາດເວົ້າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ.

ທ່ານນາງຄາຣີນ ຊັງ-ປີແອ, ໂຄສົກຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນບໍ່ມີອັນໃດລະບຸໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບວັດຖຸຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດຕ່າງດາວຫຼືເປັນກິດຈະກໍາທີ່ມາຈາກນອກໂລກ ເຊິ່ງຖືກຍິງລົງ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ພວກເຈົ້າທັງໝົດຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງນີ້, ມັນມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະເວົ້າດັ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວໄດ້ນໍາສະເໜີນຶ່ງທິດສະດີ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ດ້ວຍສາເຫດອັນໃດກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ຈື່ງຄົ້ນພົບວັດຖຸທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າໄດ້ຕື່ມອີກສາມຢ່າງ, ນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນຄືວັດຖຸທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຊອກຫາ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ໂຄສົກຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າວາງກໍານົດຂອບເຂດໃນທິດທາງໃດນຶ່ງເພື່ອຊອກຫາບາງສິ່ງທີ່ແນ່ ນອນ, ມັນກໍມີລັກສະນະວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າຈະພົບ ໃນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ແນ່ນອນນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນໄລຍະເວລາໜ້ອຍກວ່ານຶ່ງອາທິດ ລຸນຫຼັງການຍິງບາລລູນ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າ ທາງຊາຍຝັ່ງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະ ລັດຕົກ, ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ຍິງສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ທີ່​ມາ​ຫຼື UFO ຢູ່ເໜືອລັດອາລາສກາ ຕົກອີກຄັ້ງ. ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັບກອງທັບຂອງການາດາ ໄດ້ຍິງວັດຖຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ລອຍເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າໃນດິນແດນ ຢູກອນ ລົງອີກ, ແລະໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ວັດຖຸທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາອັນທີສາມ ກໍຖືກຍິງລົງຈາກທ້ອງຟ້​’ ​ຕົກໃສ່ທະເລສາບຮູຣອນ.

ທ່ານເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ຕ້ອງພາກັນຢ້ານກົວ ຫຼືກັງວົນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຊັ່ງ​ຊາວ່າ ວັດຖຸຫຼ້າສຸດທັງສາມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມີ່ທ່າທີເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ປະ ຊາຊົນທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແນໃສ່ຈຸດປະສົງຫຼັກ ແລະເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ແຕ່ ຖ້າຄວາມຈິງຫາກປາກົດອອກມາ, ຄວາມໃຈຮ້າຍຂອງ ຈີນ ກໍຖືກປົກຄຸມກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການລົງໂທດທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທໍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ສໍາລັບບາລລູນກວດສະພາບອາກາດ ທີ່ລອຍອອກນອກເສັ້ນທາງ ແລະຜ່ານໄປທົ່ວທະວີບຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານຫວັງ ເຫວິນບິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ “ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່​ຍິງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ໃຈ.” ທ່ານເຫວິນບິນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ວັດຖຸທັງສາມຢ່າງນັ້ນ ເປັນຂອງ ຈີນ ຫຼືບໍ່, ແຕ່ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວຫາວໍຊິງຕັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ.

ທ່ານຫວັງ ເຫວິນບິນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະຫະລັດ ໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານ ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ, ປະຕິບັດການເກີນຂອບເຂດ, ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສະຖານະການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ທີ່ຂັດຕໍ່ກົດລະບຽບຂອງສາກົນ ແລະຕໍ່ການດໍາເນີນງານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ປັດຈຸບັນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຂຶ້ນ, ເວົ້າເກີນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ສິ່ງນີ້ເປັນຂໍ້ອ້າງ ເພື່ອການລົງໂທດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດ ແລະອົງການຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ. ຈີນຂໍສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຢ່າງແຂງ​ຂັນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ​ຂໍຄັດຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ເດັດ​ດ່ຽວຕໍ່ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ມີແຜນການສໍາລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາ ກັບປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ງຜິງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຈີນ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມສົນໃຈ” ຕໍ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະສົນທະນານໍາພວກເຂົາ. ທ່ານເຄີບີ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງອີກຄັ້ງວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເຮືອບິນສອດແນມຢູ່ເທີງນ່ານຟ້າຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານນາງເອມີລີ ຮາດດິງ ກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນເປັນການສ້າງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບປັກກິ່ງ ແລະເປັນການເພີ້ມຄໍາຖາມ ທີ່ຈິງຈັງສໍາລັບວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເປັນຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ມື້ໃດທີ່ ທ່ານເຄີບີ ສາມາດຕອບໄດ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຖາມໃນມື້ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງເອມີລີ ຮາດດິງ, ຈາກສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ສົ່ງໄປຫາ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ ‘ເຮ, ພວກເຮົາຈັບເຈົ້າໄດ້ແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າເຈົ້າກໍາລັງເຮັດຫຍັງຢູ່, ຕັດມັນອອກໄປ.’ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈແມ່ນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຂໍ້ກໍານົດຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້? ທັນໃດນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຄົ້ນພົບວັດຖຸທັງສາມທີ່ລອຍເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຈະພະຍາຍາມ ໂດຍການຍິງທຸກໆຢ່າງທີ່ລອຍເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າລົງ ຫຼືພວກເຮົາມີທາງອື່ນທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້ ສໍາລັບພິຈາລະນາວ່າມັນແມ່ນຫຍັງ ແລະບໍ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ?”

ແລະທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ທິດສະດີໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ໃນລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ ກໍເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນ ອີກອັນນຶ່ງເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງເອມີລີ ຮາດດິງ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາມີຂໍ້ມູນພຽງເລັກໜ້ອຍ ຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມ, ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທິດສະດີສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ແຜ່ກະຈາຍໄປ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມີບາງສ່ວນທີ່ມີເຈດຕະນາຢອກຫຼິ້ນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນນີ້ຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊທ໌ອິນເຕີເນັດໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ຄືວ່າ ເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ແທ້ໆວ່າ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຄາດເດົາ ແລະບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄົບຖ້ວນນັ້ນໄດ້.”

ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງຄໍາຖາມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບທຸກຄົນວ່າ ເມື່ອຜູ້ສືບສວນສຶກສາໄດ້ວ່າ ວັດຖຸນັ້ນແມ່ນຫຍັງ ແລະພວກມັນມີໜ້າທີ່ສໍາລັບຫຍັງ, ແລ້ວແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ?

Less than a week after the U.S. downed what officials say was a Chinese surveillance balloon, the U.S. military shot down three more flying objects of unknown origin. Chinese officials say they can’t say whether the newly downed objects are theirs but say the U.S. is overreacting. As Washington searches for answers, one thing is clear: China-U.S. relations have taken a hit. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

There are many questions about the three unidentified flying objects the U.S. military has shot down in as many days. Here’s one thing the White House can say with confidence:

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

“There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. We wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, that all of you knew that, it was important for us to say that.”

But seriously, White House officials offered one theory on why the military is suddenly finding more of these flying vessels: because these are the objects they’re looking for.

John Kirby, National Security Council

“If you set the parameters in such a way to look for a certain something, it's more likely that you're going to find a certain something.”

On Friday, less than a week after downing a Chinese balloon over the eastern shore of the United States, the U.S. military shot down a UFO over Alaska. On Saturday, the U.S. worked with the Canadian military to take down another over the Yukon territory. And on Sunday, a third was shot from the sky into Lake Huron.

People should not panic, Kirby said.

John Kirby, National Security Council

“We do not assess that these most recent objects pose any direct threat to people on the ground, and we are laser-focused on confirming their nature and purpose.”

But if the truth is out there, it’s clouded by China’s anger over what they say is unfair U.S. punishment for a weather balloon that simply drifted off course and across the entire continental U.S.

On Monday, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, accused Washington of being “trigger-happy.” He did not say whether the three recent objects were Chinese but fired a volley of accusations at Washington.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry

“The U.S.’ abuse of force, overreaction and escalation of the situation goes against the spirit of international law and against international practice. Now (they are) hyping up, exaggerating and exacerbating (the situation), using this as an excuse to illegally sanction Chinese enterprises and organizations. China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this.”

The White House said there is no current plan for President Joe Biden to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Kirby said the Chinese military is “not interested” in speaking to the U.S. defense secretary. He also repeated claims that the U.S. does not have surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace.

That, says analyst Emily Harding, sets up tension with Beijing and raises serious questions for Washington – questions that Kirby could not answer when asked on Monday.

Emily Harding, Center for Strategic and International Studies, zoom

“I think the message sent to Beijing is, ‘Hey, we caught you. We know what you're up to. Cut it out.’ I think the more interesting question right now for the Pentagon is going to be, what are the rules of engagement on these? Suddenly, we found these objects that are floating over the northern United States – and are we going to try and shoot down every single one of them that floats over the airspace or are we going to come up with a much better way of determining what is and is not a national security threat?”

And, she said, the conspiracy theories floating around the internet raise another concern.

Emily Harding, Center for Strategic and International Studies, zoom

“When we have so little information out in the public, it's very easy for misinformation and disinformation, conspiracy theories to spread. There's been some, I think, well-intentioned joking about this on the interwebs over the weekend, but at the same time, like, you don't really know you don't want to speculate and spread potential missing disinformation.”

Which leaves the biggest question of all: once investigators learn what the objects are and what they were doing – what then?