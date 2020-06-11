ທຳນຽບຂາວ ປ້ອງກັນ ການຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕຳຫຼວດຊຸກຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ອາຍຸສູງລົ້ມ

ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍົກ “ຄຳຖາມທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກຖາມ” ຂື້ນມາ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ໄດ້ສະແດງທິດສະດີສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມ ຄິດທີແບບບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ວ່າ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອາຍຸສູງ ຖືກຕຳຫຼວດຊຸກລົງພື້ນດິນ ໃນ ເມືອງ ບັຟຟາໂລ ລັດ ນິວ ຢອກ ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອາດເປັນ “ນັກຍຸແຍ່” ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິຟາຊິສ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ກວນການສື່ສານຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽຂາວທ່ານນາງ ເຄລີ ແມັກເອແນນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລາຍການ Fox & Friends” ວ່າ “ໃນທຸກໆກໍລະນີພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດໂດດໄປຫາຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ ໂດຍບໍ່ ຊອກຫາຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງທັງໝົດ.”

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ມາຕິນ ກູຈີໂນ ອາຍຸ 75 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍດ້ວຍ ອາການກະທົບກະ ເທືອນທາງສະໝອງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ “ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສຫຼາຍ ບາງອັນໃສ່ໃນ ທວິດເຕີ, ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ມີຄວາມດູໝິ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳ ຫຼວດ.”

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ, ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃຫ້ອະໄພ ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທຸກຮູບແບບ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຊ້ກຳລັງໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ໃນການສະແດງປະຕິກິລິຍາ ໃດໆ.” ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ມັນມີຫຼາຍຄຳຖາມໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ ວ່ານັ້ນ.”

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກຕຳຫຼວດສອງຄົນຄື ທ່ານ ແອຣອນ ທໍກາລສກີ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ແມັກເຄບ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາການທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ກູຈີໂນ ນັ້ນ, ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ 57 ຄົນໃນໜ່ວຍຮັບມື ກັບເຫດ ສຸກເສີນຂອງກົມຕຳຫຼວດ ບັຟຟາໂລ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລາອອອກ ຈາກໜ່ວຍງານດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ໃນການສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແມັກເອແນນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ຖາມວ່າເປັນຫຍັງຕຳ ຫຼວດພວກນັ້ນຈຶ່ງລາອອກ, ມັນເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ, ມີຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງ ອັນໃດ ແລະ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍມີແຕ່ຍົກຄຳຖາມບາງອັນຂຶ້ນມາຊື່ໆ.”

ທ່ານ ກູຈີໂນ ໄດ້ຖືກນັອກລົງພື້ນດິນ ຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃກ້ຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ກຳ ລັງພະຍາຍາມສະຫຼາຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນໃນເມືອງ ບັຟຟາໂລ ເມື່ອວັນ ສຸກທີຜ່່ານມາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວ ຈອຣຈ໌ ຟລອຍດ໌ ໃນວັນທີ່ 25 ພຶດສະພາ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຜິວດຳທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນນະຄອນ ມິນເນອາໂປລິສ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກກົດໜ້າໃສ່ພື້ນດິນໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເນັ່ນຫົວເຂົ່າ ໃສ່ຄໍຂອງລາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຮ້ອງວ່າລາວຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້. ຕຳຫຼວດຄົນດັ່ງ ກ່າວ, ທ້າວ ເດເຣັກ ໂຈວິນ, ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຄາດຕະກຳລະດັບສອງ ໃນ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຫຼັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງສອງອາທິດຈາກຟາກນຶ່ງຫາອີກຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງລາວ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄັ້ງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນ, ສົບຂອງທ້າວ ຟລອຍດ໌ ອາຍຸ 46 ປີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຝັງໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກພິທີ ສົ່ງສະການໃນນະຄອນ ຮູສຕັນ, ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ, ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊີວິດສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ຂອງລາວ.

The White House on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was raising “questions that need to be asked” when he shared an unfounded conspiracy theory suggesting that an older protester police pushed to the ground last week in Buffalo, New York, could have been an anti-fascist “provocateur” trying to disrupt police communications.

“In every case we can’t jump on one side without looking at all the facts at play,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told the “Fox & Friends” show.

She said 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who remains hospitalized with a concussion, had made “some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers.

“Of course, no one condones any sort of violence,” she said. “We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction,” while adding, “There are a lot of questions in that case.”

She noted that after two police officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, were charged with assaulting Gugino, 57 of their colleagues on the Buffalo police department’s Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit in a show of support for them.

“So I think we need to ask why those police officers resigned, what happened, what facts were on the ground and the president was just raising some of those questions,” McEnany said.

Gugino was knocked to the ground after he approached police trying to clear a Buffalo street of demonstrators last Friday who were protesting against the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after he was held face down by a white police officer who pressed his knee on his neck even as protested that he could not breathe. The policeman, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

After two weeks of coast-to-coast protests about his death, some of them violent, the 46-year-old Floyd was buried Tuesday after a funeral in Houston, Texas, where he lived much of his life.