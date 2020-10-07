ການລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນທໍານຽບຂາວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນຮອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂດດເດັ່ນ

ການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນຄືນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງແລະຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນເຫດການທາງການເມືອງອີກອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍການທາງເມືອງທີ່ຍາວຢຽດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ໃນຮອບວຽນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຳມະດາ, ການໂຕ້ວາທີຂອງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຖືວ່າເປັນອັນດັບສອງຮອງຈາກການໂຕ້ວາທີຂອງຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ ເຊິ່ງມັກຈະສ້າງຊ່ວງໂອກາດ ທີ່ໜ້າຈົດຈຳທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ຫລັງຈາກມີການວິໄຈວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ອາຍຸ 74 ປີ ເປັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ແລະຮູບແບບການໂຄສະນາທີ່ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງສູງ ຂອງຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ທີ່ມາຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ອາຍຸ 77 ປີແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງອາດຈະຕິດ ຕາມເບິ່ງຄູ່ຮ່ວມລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງພວກເພິ່ນທີ່ໜຸ່ມກວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຮັບໜ້າທີ່ແທນພວກເພິ່ນຫາກຈຳເປັນນັ້ນ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ.

ທ່ານ ເພັນສ໌ ອາຍຸ 61 ປີ, ອະດີດສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດອີນດຽນນາ, ຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕໃນເວທີ ຢູ່ເມືອງຊອລທ໌ເລັກ, ລັດຢູທາ, ໃນທ່າຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີ ທີ່ມີລັກສະນະສະເພາະຕົວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ ກໍາລັງພັກຟື້ນຕົວ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈາກການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະແຜ່ລາມໄດ້ງ່າຍນັ້ນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣີສ ອາຍຸ 55 ປີ, ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິ ທໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍທີ່ຫາທາງຢາກກາຍເປັນຜູ້ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ແລະເປັນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາຄົນທຳອິດ, ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນເວທີອັນໂດດເດັ່ນທ່າມ ກາງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບອາຍຸຂອງຄູ່ຮ່ວມລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ.

"ປີນີ້ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຍ້ອນວ່າ ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວພວກເຮົາອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການໂຕ້ວາທີປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນຍ້ອນວ່າ ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນໄວລະຫວ່າງ 70 ຫາ 80 ປີສອງຄົນຢູ່ຈອມສຸດຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນນີ້," ນັ້ນຄືຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ທອດ ແບລ (Todd Belt), ຫົວໜ້າໂຄງການບໍລິຫານດ້ານການເມືອງການປົກຄອງໃນລະດັບປະລິນ ຍາໂທ ແລະປະລິນຍາເອກ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ (George Washington).

ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ມີປະທານາທິບໍດີນຶ່ງໃນສີ່ຄົນໃດ ແມ່ນສິ້ນສຸດສະໄໝໃນການດໍາລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ". ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ແລະນັ້ນມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເພັນສ໌ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫລາຍ ໃນການຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະເປັນຜູ້ສືບທອດ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້."



ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The debate Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris is yet another in a long line of political events upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

In any normal presidential election cycle, the vice- presidential debate is deemed secondary to a series of presidential candidate debates that usually generate the most memorable moments for voters.

But in the wake of 74-year-old U.S. President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis last week, and the highly cautious campaigning style of his Democratic challenger, 77-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden, voters may take a much closer look at their younger running mates who would be poised to succeed them if necessary.

Pence, 61, a former member of Congress and governor of Indiana, will take the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the unique position of debating while Trump recuperates at the White House from a deadly, contagious virus.

Meanwhile Harris, 55, a former California attorney general seeking to become the first woman and first African American to become vice president, enters the spotlight amid concerns about the age of her ticket-mate.



"This year is different not only because of the coronavirus, not only because of the fact that we may not get another presidential debate, but also the fact that we have two septuagenarians at the top of the ticket,” said Todd Belt, director of the graduate political management program at George Washington University.

“We know that one in four presidents do not finish their term in office,” he added. “And that makes Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris very important in terms to watch as they may be successors to these candidates.”

When Pence takes the debate stage at the University of Utah, he will be capping a week in which he assumed the bulk of campaigning duties while Trump was hospitalized for the coronavirus. Moreover, he intends to step up his appearances after the debate, despite the inherent risks of campaigning amid a pandemic.

"All of a sudden, you have a COVID outbreak in the White House that impacts the president, puts him in the hospital, is forcing the American public to think deeper about the role of the vice president," says Capri Cafaro, executive in residence at American University School of Public Affairs.

That resets expectations for the vice-presidential debate after last week's presidential debate between Trump and Biden was widely criticized for its incessant squabbling and lack of substantive content.

While vice presidential debates often are viewed as the opportunity for the two campaigns to wage bruising attacks against each other, some political experts anticipate that Pence and Harris will represent the less-antagonistic sides of their tickets.

It’s also possible – but unlikely – that the Pence-Harris clash could also mark the last in-person debate of the presidential election cycle, if Trump is unable to take part in future scheduled debates in Miami and Nashville, Tennessee, because of his health. However, Trump insisted after being released Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, that he was eager to take part in the next debate.

"It adds all the more weight and meaning to the debate, particularly for the Trump- Pence ticket, that needs to find a way to change the dynamics of this race," said William Howell, Professor in American Politics at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. "They're clearly sort of six, eight points behind. They need to do something to disrupt, to alter the dynamics of this race. This is not their last chance of doing so, but it's an important opportunity for them to do so.”

To do that, analysts say Pence likely will downplay his extensive government experience and conservative values, while championing Trump’s economic and social policies, and success in shifting the federal court system and the Supreme Court much further to the right.

Pence, who has chaired the White House coronavirus taskforce, will also try his best to defend Trump’s performance in combating the virus in the U.S., despite the more than 210,600 deaths and more than 7.4 million cases of infections, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

"He's going to do what he has always done – which is to harmonize with the president," says Howell. "He's going to repeat claims that the president has made. When he speaks with his own voice, it will only be to laud the president and he will back up Trump at most every turn. He's going to channel Trump – not his own inner Trump."

Analysts see an opportunity for Pence to link Harris to violent protests in major cities around the country over racial justice earlier this year by drawing a comparison between her record as a prosecutor and her later support for Black Lives Matter.

“I do expect some attacks from Vice President Pence in that regard," Belt said.

Harris has often drawn on her experience as the former Attorney General of California to great effect in the theatrical environment of high-profile Senate hearings, pursuing relentless lines of questioning of witnesses. But debates have a very different format, experts say, and Harris will have to walk a fine line between attacking the administration's response to the pandemic while the president is still recovering from the coronavirus.

"The main thing about debates is you want to do no harm, right? Do no harm to the ticket," says Belt. "Kamala Harris is known as a fierce debater. She is a former prosecutor. We've seen how she questions people in the Senate Judiciary Committee. She likes to be on the attack.”

“But right now, that's not what the Biden campaign needs,” he said. “They're doing extremely well in the polls. Particularly in the swing states; right now she needs to just not mess anything up."

Analysts agree that while Harris will need to approach the president's illness with tact, Pence's position on the White House Coronavirus Task Force opens up the administration's record on the pandemic as fair game for criticism.

"I don't think that she will pull a lot of punches about the way that President Trump has handled this,” Cafro said. “I think she will use Vice President Pence's role on the coronavirus task force, as the head of the coronavirus task force to take the administration to task in their failures. … to have a cohesive national strategy … leading to the White House being ground zero for a major superspreader event” when Trump announced his nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy recently.

For this debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to the Biden campaign's request for additional safety measures, furthering the distance between the candidates from 7 to 13 feet apart. Unlike the presidential debate, Pence, Harris and debate moderator Susan Page may be behind Plexiglass screens.

While coronavirus will likely dominate the discussion, analysts say the upcoming battle over Trump's Supreme Court nominee, appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett, will figure heavily as well.

"Senator Harris serves on the Judiciary Committee and the fact that Vice President Pence is the president of the Senate, I think that a debate over a Supreme Court nominee and the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the implications of a shift in balance in the courts is going to be a huge part of this debate," Cafaro says.