ທ. ແມັກແກນ ທີ່ປຶກສາ ດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງ ທໍານຽບຂາວ ກໍາລັງຈະ ລາອອກ ໃນໄວໆ ນີ້

ດອນ ແມັກແກນ (Don McGahn) ທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະພົ້ນ

ຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວນັ້ນ ເປັນ "ຄົນທີ່ດີຫລາຍ" ສໍາລັບຄົນທີ່ລາວມີ "ຄວາມ

ຮັກແພງນໍາຫລາຍ," ນັ້ນຄືຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກ

ນັກຂ່າວ, ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ທະນາຍຄວາມທີ່ມີປະສົບການສູງຄົນນັ້ນ ອາດຈະກັບຄືນ

ໄປ "ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນພາກເອກະຊົນ."



ທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກພວກທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດ

ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ຕໍາໜິ ຍ້ອນໃຫ້ຄວາມຮ່ວມມືຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ກັບໄອຍະການພິເສດ

ໂຣເບີດ ມອລເລີ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຫາທາງຕັດສິນວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາ ທິບໍດີໄດ້ທໍາການ

ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຢູ່ໃນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ

ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ກັບຣັດເຊຍນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເທີໃນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ "ທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານກົດ

ໝາຍຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວ ດອນ ແມັກແກນ (Don McGahn) ຈະອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ

ຂອງລາວໄປ ໃນລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫລົ່ນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາອັນສັ້ນໆ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການຮັບ

ຮອງເອົາ (ຫວັງວ່າຈະມີການຮັບຮອງ) ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ເບຣັດ ຄາແວນໍ (Brett

Kavanaugh) ເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາເແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້

ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບດອນ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ແລະກໍຂໍຍົກຍ້ອງບໍລິການຂອງລາວ

ວ່າດີແທ້ໆ!"

ທ່ານທຣໍາເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານແມັກແກນ (McGahn) ຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກເປັນທະນາຍ

ຄວາມຮັບໃຊ້ມະຫາເສດຖີທຸລະກິດອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ກ່ອນຈະມາກໍາ

ຕໍາແໜ່ງສູງສຸດທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ທ່ານລົງສະໝັກເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢ່າງສໍາເລັດຜົນ ໃນປີ 2016 ຈະອອກຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໄປ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສໍາເລັດຜົນ ໃນການຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຫາສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານອຸທອນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງທ່ານ

ນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງເອົາຈາກສະພາສູງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກ​ສາສານສູງສຸດ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນ

ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານແມັກແກນ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານຄາແວນໍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງການ ຂອງພວກ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທັງຫລາຍເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມແນະນໍາຕົວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາ

ຊິກສະພາສູງເປັນເວລາອັນຍືດຍາວ ໃນຫຼາຍອາທິດມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ກ່ອນຈະມີການເປີດ

ການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງເອົາທ່ານຄາແວນໍ ເຂົ້າກໍາຕໍາແໜ່ງຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມ

ຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອັງຄານໜ້ານີ້. ທາງທໍານຽບຂາວມີຄວາມຫວັງຢ່າງສູງວ່າ ສະພາສູງຈະ

ຮັບຮອງເອົາການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານຄາແວນໍ ເຂົ້າກໍາຕໍາແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດທັນເວລາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າປະຕິບັດງານໃນສານ ດ່ັງກ່າວໃນໄລຍະທີ່ສານ

ນັ້ນ ເລີ້ມເປີດສະໄໝ ການປະຕິບັດງານໃໝ່ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ຕຸລາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ການປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນທ້າມກາງການລາຍງານວ່າ ສາຍສໍາພັນ

ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານແມັກແກນ ທີ່ຄົນເວົ້າກັນວ່າໄດ້ຖືກພວກນັກສືບສວນ

ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ໂຣເບີດ ມອລເລີ ສໍາພາດຕັ້ງຫລາຍຄັ້ງນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມ

ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່.

ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານແມັກແກນ ໄດ້ຕອບຄໍາຖາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການ

ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນທໍານຽບຂາວ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການກະທໍາຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ແຕ່ທະນາຍ

ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານແມັກແກນກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານແມັກແກນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໂຍງໄຍໄປເຖິງການເວົ້າວ່າ

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີເຮັດຜິດ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

Departing White House Counsel Don McGahn is an "excellent guy" for whom he has "a lot of affection," President Donald Trump has told reporters, predicting that the experienced lawyer will return "probably to the private sector."



The White House counsel has been criticized by Trump's allies for extensive cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is seeking to determine whether the president obstructed justice in the probe of connections between Trump's election campaign and Russia.



"White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!"



[[https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034810550025433090]]



Trump said McGahn, who served as the real estate mogul's lawyer during his successful run for the presidency in 2016 before assuming the top White House legal post, will leave after overseeing the inside Washington campaign to win Senate confirmation next month of the federal appellate court judge to the U.S. Supreme Court.



McGahn has been shepherding Kavanaugh to senators' offices in recent weeks for lengthy introductory meetings with the lawmakers ahead of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings that start next Tuesday. The White House is hopeful the Senate will confirm Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination in time for him to join the court when its new term starts October 1.



Wednesday's announcement comes amid reported tension between Trump and McGahn, who is said to have been interviewed several times by investigators working for Special Counsel Mueller.



Reports said McGahn answered questions about many of the inside-the-White House events related to actions that Trump has taken, although McGahn's lawyer said he did not implicate the president in wrongdoing.



Asked by a reporter on Wednesday afternoon whether he was concerned about McGahn's sessions with the federal investigators, the president replied, "not at all," explaining he had approved the discussions.



"We do everything straight, we do everything by the book," Trump added.



Exasperation with Trump's temper prompted McGahn to nickname the president "King Kong," according to a recentarticle inThe New York Times.



"McGahn's relationship with the president has been strained for quite a while due to the ongoing Russia probe," says Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer.



"His likely successor, Emmet Flood, is far better suited experience-wise to lead the legal response" to the special counsel's requests, Moss, the executive director of the James Madison Project, tells VOA.



McGahn has been viewed inside the White House and among conservatives as a critical member of Trump's team, leading the successful effort to put like-minded judges on federal benches and cutting government regulation.



McGahn "has been very effective at implementing the president's priority of appointing highly qualified judges who have a traditional, modest understanding of their role in our system of government," according to Thomas Jipping, the deputy director for legal and judicial studies at the Heritage Foundation.



"That process has a lot of moving parts and political volatility, but Don has stayed on target and kept it moving," Jipping tells VOA.



The White House counsel was asked by the president in June of 2017 to fire Mueller. According to media reports McGahn, who had been the Trump campaign and transition team top lawyer, refused and threatened to resign.



The 50-year-old former chair of the Federal Election Commission would become the latest in a long line of officials who have left Trump's 19-month presidency, either officials who have been fired, pushed out or voluntarily departed.



His departure will come as the White House prepares for a likely onslaught of congressional investigations if the Democrats retake the House of Representatives in the November midterm election.



"I'll miss him very much," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tells VOA, noting her second floor West Wing office is "right next to his. We're in the cool kids' corner."



Asked if McGahn found out from the president's tweet earlier today that he would soon be leaving his job, Conway did not respond.

