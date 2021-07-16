ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ພວມຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ແຕ່ຜູ້ຄົນກໍມີຄວາມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບຢາວັກຊີນຊິໂນແວັກ

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ແດລຕາ ພວມລະບາດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ

ຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບປະ ສິດທິພາບຂອງ

ຢາວັກຊີນຊິໂນແວັກ ໄບໂອເທັກ (Sinovac Biotech) ຂອງ ຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆ

ປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບປະສິດຜົນຂອງຢາວັກຊີນຈີນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາລັດຖະ ບານຈຳ

ນວນນຶ່ງ ຮວມທັງລັດຖະບານປະເທດໄທ ພິຈາລະນາສັກຢາໃຫ້ຄົນຜູ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນ

ຊິໂນແວັກ ໂຄໂຣນາແວັກ (Sinovac CoronoVac) ເພີ້ມດ້ວຍການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຕື່ມ

ຊຶ່ງໃນເທື່ອນີ້ ແມ່ນຈາກຜູ້ຜະລິດຂອງບໍລິສັດອື່ນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ອາສຕຣາເຊີເນກາ

(AstraZeneca.)

ຊິໂນແວັກແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນ 7 ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດ ໃຫ້ນຳໃຊ້

ສຸກເສີນ ໂດຍອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO.) ການສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບ ປະສິດທິຜົນຂອງຢາ

ດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່ ແຕ່ເປັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ຢາຊິໂນ ແວັກ ໄດ້ຜົນໜ້ອຍກວ່າໃນ

ການຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ກວ່າຢາວັກຊິນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຊະນິດອື່ນໆ.

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ໄດ້ສັກໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນນັ້ນ ເກືອບ

90 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນຜະລິດໂດຍຊິໂນແວັກ.

ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບຊິໂນແວັກ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວອິນໂດເນເຊຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ລັ່ງເລໃຈ

ທີ່ຈະພາກັນໄປສັກຢາ. ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນແຂວງ ຈາກາຕ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະໄປສັກຢາ ຫຼືບໍ່ ອີງຕາມການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ

ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້

ນາງອິສມາຢານຕິ (Ismayanti) ອາຍຸ 25 ປີ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຈາກາຕ້າ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີ ໂອເອວ່າ

ນາງມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ແຕ່ຈະບໍ່ສັກກັບຢາວັກຊີນຊິໂນແວັກ.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading in Southeast Asia as concerns mount over the efficacy of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine, which has been used in several countries in the region.

Questions over the effectiveness of Beijing’s vaccine have prompted some governments, including Thailand’s, to consider giving people vaccinated with the Sinovac CoronaVac a booster shot, this time from another vaccine manufacturer such as AstraZeneca.

Sinovac is one of seven coronavirus vaccines that have received emergency use approval by the World Health Organization. Studies on the efficacy rate are ongoing, but Sinovac appears to be less powerful against the virus than other COVID-19 vaccines.

In Indonesia, the majority of vaccine doses offered so far — nearly 90% — have been made by Sinovac.

Concerns about Sinovac have made some Indonesians hesitant to receive the shot. One-third of residents in the province of Jakarta said they are still undecided about whether to be vaccinated, according to a recent poll. [[ https://laporcovid19.org/post/1-per-3-warga-dki-masih-khatir-akan-vaccin-covid-19 ]]

Ismayanti, 25, of Jakarta, told VOA that she is interested in getting vaccinated, but not with the Sinovac vaccine.