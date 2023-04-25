ຊາວຕ່າງຊາດຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍຢ່າງປອດໄພ​ອອກຈາກຊູດານ ບ່ອນທີ່ການສູ້ລົບຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດອາຟຣິກກາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຕົກເລິກເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ບັນດາລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອ​ບິນທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາຄົນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາດ້ວຍຄວາມປອດໄພ ຮວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນກໍມີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຖານທັບຢູ່ປະ ເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ຈີບູຕີ ໃນການຂົນສົ່ງທາງອາກາດ. ອັງກິດໄດ້ສົ່ງທະຫານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຈາກຖານທັບທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໄຊປຣັສ ເພື່ອຍົກຍ້າຍພະນັກງານການທູດອອກຈາກ

ຄາຣ໌​ທູມ. ເຖີງແມ່ນມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງໄວ ​ແຕ່ທັງໝົດ​ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ລາບ​ລື່ນ ​ຊຶງ​ຄົນອັງກິດຫລາຍຄົນ ​ທີ່ຍັງຕົກ​ຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ຈົ່ມວ່າລັດຖະບານເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນເຂົາເຈົ້າພຽງພໍ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການຍົກຍ້າຍ. ບໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຫລາຍປະເທດກຳ ລັງຮີບຮ້ອນ ດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຍົກ​ຍ້າຍຄົນເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກ.

Which Countries Are Evacuating Citizens From Sudan?

Hundreds of foreign nationals have been safely evacuated from Sudan where continued fighting threatens to plunge the African country deeper into chaos. Foreign governments deployed their military assets to fly people out safely — among them France, which is using its airbase in neighboring Djibouti for the airlift. Britain deployed hundreds of soldiers from its key airbase in Cyprus to evacuate its diplomatic staff out of Khartoum. Despite the rapid mobilization, not all has proceeded smoothly — many Britons still in Sudan have complained that their government isn't giving them enough information about evacuation plans. Nonetheless, many countries are ramping up efforts to get their people out.