ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ

ໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາລະບົບເຕືອນໄພລ່ວງ

ໜ້າຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ອາໄສການເຊັນເຊີ ແລະຂັ້ນຕອນການຄຳ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກະກຽມ. ນັກ

ຂ່າວ ດີນາ ມິດແຊລ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີ

ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ກະ​

ກຽມ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງ ທີ່ບັນດານັກສຶກສາວິທະຍາສາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ອາດເປັນການເກີດ

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໃນລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນເວລາໃດກໍໄດ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ຍັງ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ກັບ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ ລະ​ບົບ​ແຈ້ງ​ເຕືອນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​

ຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ອົງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາໄດ້ເປີດຕົວເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ

“ການເຕືອນຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ຫຼື Shake Alert.” ຜູ້ຊຳນານວິ​ຊາ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ

ໄດ້ເອີ້ນລະບົບໃໝ່ນັ້ນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານທີ່ສຸດ ໃນໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ຣິ​ເຈີດ ອາ​ລ​ເລັນ, ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລອງວິ​ຊາ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ, ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ

ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍຢູ່ເມືອງເບີກລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນລະ

ບົບການເຕືອນໄພລ່ວງໜ້າທີ່ທັນສະໄໝທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໃນເລື່ອງທີ່ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຮູ້

ວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍເທົ່າ

ນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະເລີ່ມບອກລາຍລະອຽດແຜນທີ່ ຂອງຂອບເຂດຮອຍເລື່ອນຂອງເປືອກ

ໂລກ.”

ລະ​ບົບ ShakeAlert 2.0 ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ທໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ

ແລະ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງວິຊາແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ເມືອງ ເບີກ

ລີ ເພື່ອແຈ້ງການເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວລ່ວງໜ້າ ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ

ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ອໍເຣກອນ.

ດ​ຣ. ເພັກ​ກີ ແຮ​ລ​ເວັກ ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລອງວິ​ຊາ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ, ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ​

ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເບີກລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວລ່ວງໜ້າແມ່ນ

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄວຫຼາຍໆ ຫຼັງຈາກມັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມ

ຂຶ້ນ. ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວນີ້ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ມັນກໍໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ, ຫາບ່ອນກຳບັງ ແລະ ເກາະ

ໄວ້ໃຫ້ແໜ້ນ.”

ລະ​ບົບ ShakeAlert ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ເຊັນ​ເຊີ​ຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ຄື້ນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​

ໄຫວ ທີ່ສັ່ນຜ່ານພື້ນດິນ ເມື່ອແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ດ​ຣ. ແຮັ​ລ​ເວັກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ຟາກນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ສຳ​

ລັບສະຖານີເຕືອນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວລ່ວງໜ້າ 7 ຄັ້ງ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເຄື່ອງວັດການສັ່ນສະ

ເທືອນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນອົງປະກອບທີ່ມີຄວາມລະອຽດສູງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ລະອຽດອ່ອນຫຼາຍ. ນີ້

ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງວັດແທກຄວາມໄວ, ມັນສາມາດວັດແທກຄວາມໃຫຍ່ຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ

ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ຣິ​ເຈີດ ອາ​ລ​ເລັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ເຊັນ​ເຊີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແຈກ​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ພື້ນ​

ຜິວ ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍມີຂັ້ນຕອນວິທີ ທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ຮູບຮ່າງ ຂອງຮອຍເລື່ອນຂອງ

ໂລກທີ່ມັນກຳລັງແຕກນັ້ນ, ບໍລິເວນຂອງຮອຍແຕກແທ້ທີ່ມັນກຳລັງເລື່ອນ. ແລະນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພິເສດ. ບໍ່ມີລະບົບໃດທີ່ມີຄືແນວນັ້ນ.”

ຕາມຫຼັກ​ການ​ແລ້ວ, ລະ​ບົບ​ໃໝ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຊອກ​ຫາບ່ອນທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄວ

ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງສຳຄັນສຳລັບບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ຕາມຮອຍເສັ້ນເລື່ອນຂອງແຜ່ນດິນ

ໄຫວ.

Californians are bracing for what could be the next big earthquake. Scientists have developed a new early warning system relying on sensors and an algorithm to help prepare. Deana Mitchell reports.



Californians participated in an annual drill to help prepare for what scientists say could strike the state at any moment—an earthquake.



Scientists have also been busy preparing---the US Geological Survey recently unveiled its new earthquake alert system called "Shake Alert." Seismologists are calling the new system the most sophisticated in the world.



"I think we can say that the system is the most advanced early warning system in the world in the sense that not only does it recognize when an earthquake starts in the really big earthquakes, it starts to map out the finite extent of the fault."



The ShakeAlert 2.0 system was designed by the USGS and the UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory to give early earthquake warnings to the millions of people who live in California, Washington, and Oregon.



((Dr. Peggy Hellweg,Seismology Lab, University of California-Berkley))

"Earthquake early warning is the effort to characterize an earthquake really, really quickly after it starts. This earthquake started, and it's BIG! So, drop cover and hold on."



ShakeAlert uses a network of sensors to tap into the seismic waves that course through the ground when an earthquake begins.



"What you see over here on this side are the seismic equipment for the next seven earthquake early warning stations - a seismometer, this is the very high resolution, very sensitive instrument—this is an accelerometer, it can measure big earthquakes."



"We have sensors that are distributed across the surface but then we have algorithms that recognize the shape of the fault that's rupturing—the actual area of rupture that's slipping.And that's what's unique. None of the other systems have anything like that."



Ideally, this new system will help people seek safety faster, vital in places where people live on earthquake faults.