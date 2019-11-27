ບັນດາອົງການຂ່າວຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມຢູ່ໃນເປີເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະນາມອີຣ່ານຕໍ່ການ
ຮາວີພວກນັກຂ່າວເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ແລະສຳລັບການຂົ່ມ
ຂູ່ພີ່ນ້ອງຂອວງນັກຂ່າວພວກນັ້ນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການອີແມລມາຫາ ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາກສາເປີເຊຍ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານ
ນີ້ໂຄສົກ BBC ກ່າວວ່າຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ໄດ້ເຫັນການເພີ້ມຮາວີລົບກວນແກ່ຊາວອີຣ່ານ ຂອງພະນັກງານພາສາເປີເຊຍ ແລະບັນດາຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ ນັບ
ແຕ່ລະບົບໄດ້ລາຍງານການປະທ້ວງຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນທີ
15 ພະຈິກ ແລະແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປສູ່ຫຼາຍໂຕເມືອງຕ່າງໆ.
ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານໄດ້ກົດດັນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່
ເກີດໃຫ້ມີການຂຶ້ນລາຄານ້ຳມັນຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ທ່າມກາງເສດຖະກິດອ່ອນເພຍ. ຫ້ອງ
ການກຸ່ມນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນຢູ່ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອີຣ່ານ
ໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກປະທ້ວງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 143 ຄົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະງົບ ໃນອັນທີ່ຄົນຈຳ
ນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຈູດຕຶກຕ່າງໆ ແລະລັກເອົາສິ່ງຂອງຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານຍັງ
ບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຈຳນວນການຕາຍ.
ໂຄສົກ BBC ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມເສົ້າສະລົດໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງ ທີ່ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ແນເປົ້າ
ໝາຍໃສ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະນັກຂ່າວອີຣ່ານຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມລາຍງານລະ
ຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງ. ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີທີ່ພວກເຮົາຊອກຫາ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຄວາມສົນ
ໃຈຂອງໂລກມາສູ່ການທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍໄດ້ທັງໝົດ ຂອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຜ່ານ
ການເປັນປາກສຽງຢູ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະລັດຖະບານສາກົນ
ຕ່າງໆ. ພວກເຮົາຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານຈົ່ງນຳເອົາການຮາວີນີ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ
ໂດຍທັນທີ.
Western news agencies producing content in Persian have rebuked Iran for harassing their journalists based in Europe and the United States and for intimidating the Iran-based relatives of those journalists.
In a statement emailed to VOA Persian on Tuesday, a BBC spokesman said the London-based network has seen an increase in Iranian harassment of its Persian service staff and their families since the network began covering anti-government protests that erupted in Iran on November 15 and spread to dozens of cities.
Within several days, the Iranian government violently suppressed the protests, which were sparked by the sudden increase in gas prices amid a weakening economy. The London-based rights group Amnesty International said Iranian security forces killed at least 143 protesters in the unrest, in which some people set fire to buildings and looted stores. Iranian authorities have not released a death toll.
“It is deeply disappointing that Iran’s targeting of journalists and foreign-based Persian language media has been stepped up [during coverage of the protests],” the BBC spokesman said. “We have for many years sought to bring the world’s attention to this completely unacceptable breach of human rights, through our advocacy at the U.N., EU and other international bodies. We call on the Iranian authorities to bring this harassment to an end immediately.”