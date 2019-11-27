ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະ​ນ​າມອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​

ຮາ​ວີ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​

ຂູ່​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອວງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ພວກ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນອີ​ຣ່ານ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການອີ​ແມ​ລມາ​ຫາ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາກ​ສາ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​

ນີ້ໂຄ​ສົກ BBC ກ່າວ​ວ່າຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ລອນດອນ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບ​ກວນແກ່​ຊາວອີ​ຣ່ານ ຂອງ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານພາ​ສາ​ເປີ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ນັບ​

ແຕ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທີ່​ໄດ້ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ

15 ພະ​ຈິກ ແລະ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອ​ກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຫຼາຍ​ໂຕ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່

ເກີດ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍ. ຫ້ອງ​

ການກຸ່ມ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳສາ​ກົນ​ຢູ່​ລອນດອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາ​ມ​ປອດ​ໄພອີ​ຣ່ານ

ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 143 ຄົນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ງົບ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ຈຳ

​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຈູດ​ຕຶກ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຍັງ

​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ຕາຍ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ BBC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ລົດ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິງ ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​

ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ແລະນັກ​ຂ່າວອີ​ຣ່ານຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ລາຍ​ງານລະ​

ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​. ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຊອກ​ຫາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​

ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ມ​າ​ສູ່​ການ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ​ໄດ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ ຂອງ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຜ່ານ​

ການ​ເປັນ​ປາກ​ສຽງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສາ​ກົນ

​ຕ່າງໆ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຈົ່ງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຮາ​ວີ​ນີ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​

ໂດຍ​ທັນ​ທີ.

Western news agencies producing content in Persian have rebuked Iran for harassing their journalists based in Europe and the United States and for intimidating the Iran-based relatives of those journalists.

In a statement emailed to VOA Persian on Tuesday, a BBC spokesman said the London-based network has seen an increase in Iranian harassment of its Persian service staff and their families since the network began covering anti-government protests that erupted in Iran on November 15 and spread to dozens of cities.

Within several days, the Iranian government violently suppressed the protests, which were sparked by the sudden increase in gas prices amid a weakening economy. The London-based rights group Amnesty International said Iranian security forces killed at least 143 protesters in the unrest, in which some people set fire to buildings and looted stores. Iranian authorities have not released a death toll.

“It is deeply disappointing that Iran’s targeting of journalists and foreign-based Persian language media has been stepped up [during coverage of the protests],” the BBC spokesman said. “We have for many years sought to bring the world’s attention to this completely unacceptable breach of human rights, through our advocacy at the U.N., EU and other international bodies. We call on the Iranian authorities to bring this harassment to an end immediately.”