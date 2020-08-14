ຕົວເລກ ພວກຄົນຫວ່າງງານ ທີ່ຂໍເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ຫລຸດລົງຕ່ຳກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ

ມີພວກຄົນງານທີ່ຫວ່າງງານຕື່ມອີກ 963,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານ ຈາກລັດຖະບານໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງແຮງງານ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ແຕ່ມັນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມີນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ທີ່ຈຳນວນພວກຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານ ປະຈຳສັບປະດາ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຕ່ຳກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ.

ເປັນເວລາ 20 ອາທິດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ທີ່ມີພວກຄົນງານຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນທີ່ຕົກງານ ໄດ້ຂໍການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ລະບາດຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ ທັງໃຫຍ່ແລະນ້ອຍ ຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຈຶ່ງກົດດັນພວກນາຍຈ້າງທັງຫຼາຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດທຸລະກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະປົດພວກງົນງານອອກ.

ແຕ່ການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງ ຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານທັງໝົດ ໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນຍັງສູງຢູ່ ແຕ່ກໍດີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍຫລຸດລົງ 228,000 ຄົນ ຈາກໃນອາທິດກ່ອນ.

ການຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ້າຍເດືອນມີນາໃນ ຕອນຕົ້ນໆ ທີ່ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອພວກຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 6 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ຂໍການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ພາຍໃນພຽງສັບປະດາດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີການບັນທຶກ ການຂໍຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ທີ່ມີຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດພາຍໃນນຶ່ງສັບປະດາ ໂດຍມີ 695,000 ຄົນຂໍເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1982 ແລະທຸກໆອາທິດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ກໍມີຄົນຂໍເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອກາຍຕົວເລກທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ເມື່ອ 40 ປີກ່ອນນັ້ນ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນຕົວເລກການຂໍເງິນຫວ່າງງານ ຫລຸດລົງແດ່ແລ້ວໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ການຟື້ນຕົວຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ໃນປະເທດກໍຊັກຊ້າລົງ ໂດຍທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ລາຍງານໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າມີການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດໃໝ່ 1 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນໜ້າວຽກ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກ 4 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນໜ້າວຽກ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ.

ຈົນມາເຖິງທ້າຍເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພິເສດ 600 ໂດລາຕໍ່ອາທິດສຳລັບພວກຄົນຫວ່າງງານ ບວກເຂົ້າກັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງລັດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຫຼາຍພໍປານໃດ. ແຕ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບງົບປະມານໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກຄົນຫວ່າງງານຫຼືຄອບຄົວ ທຸລະກິດແລະລັດຕ່າງໆ ຕະຫລອດທັງລັດຖະບານທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິ ຫານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງເງິນ 400 ໂດລາຕໍ່ອາທິດ ໄປໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ຫວ່າງງານຕື່ມອີກ ຖ້າລັດທັງຫຼາຍ ປະກອບສ່ວນ 100 ໂດລາເຂົ້າໃນຈຳນວນລວມທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແລະໃຫ້ຢຸດໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ ການເກັບພາສີລາຍໄດ້ ໃນອັດຕາ 7.65 ເປີເຊັນ ສຳລັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໂດຍມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 100,000 ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ. ແຕ່ລາຍລະອຽດຕ່າງໆຂອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຄ່ອຍໆປາກົດໂຕອອກມາ ແລະການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອເພີ້ມຕື່ມອີກນັ້ນ ອາດຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫຼາຍອາທິດ ກ່ອນຈະມີການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໄດ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Another 963,000 unemployed U.S. workers filed for government jobless compensation last week, the government’s Labor Department reported Thursday, but it was the first time since March that the weekly total had fallen below a million claims.

For 20 straight weeks, more than a million jobless workers had sought government assistance as the virus unrelentingly attacks communities large and small throughout the country, forcing employers to shut down their businesses or curtail their operations and lay off workers.

But last week’s claims total, while still high, was an improvement, down 228,000 from the week before.

Unemployment benefit claims have fallen sharply since late March in the earliest days of the pandemic’s assault on the U.S. economy when 6.9 million Americans sought relief in a single week. But before then, the worst recorded single week was in 1982, when 695,000 sought benefits, and every week during the coronavirus pandemic has been well above that four-decade-old figure.

Even with last week’s improved jobless claims number, the country’s economic recovery has slowed, with the government reporting last week that 1.8 million new jobs were added in July, down sharply from the 4.8 million new jobs reported in June.

Until the end of July, the U.S. was sending an extra $600 a week to the jobless workers on top of less generous state unemployment benefits. But the White House and opposition Democrats in Congress have been unable to reach a new agreement on extending the coronavirus aid to jobless workers or families, businesses and state and local governments throughout the country.

President Donald Trump last weekend signed an executive order he said would send an extra $400 a week to jobless workers, if states contributed $100 of that amount, and temporarily end the 7.65% payroll tax for working Americans earning less than $100,000 a year. But details of the assistance have been slow to emerge and the additional aid could take weeks to be implemented.