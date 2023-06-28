ວໍຊິງຕັນກ່າວວ່າ: 'ໄວເກີນໄປທີ່ຈະບອກ' ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການກໍ່ກະບົດຂອງກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ້ ຕໍ່ສົງຄາມຣັດເຊຍ

ທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າມັນ “ໄວເກີນໄປທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ” ສະຖານະການທີ່​ໜ້າ​ປະຫຼາດ​ໃຈທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຈະປ່ຽນແປງທິດ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼື ພົວພັນກັບສາກົນ ໂດຍລວມຫຼືບໍ່. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ອານິຕາ ພາວ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກທໍາ ນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມແວັກເນີ້ ທ່ານເຢັບເກນີ ປຣີໂກຊິນ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິ ການເດີນ​ທາງຂອງນັກສູ້ຂອງລາວພຽງ 200 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລາວໄປອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ເບລາຣຸສ. ນັ້ນ, ໃນຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມສົມດຸນໃຫ້ແກ່ລາວ ແລະທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງຂອງລາວ.

ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອີກ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ຄໍາຖາມຕ່າງໆຍັງຄົງໝູນວຽນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການການສື່ສານດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຢູ່​ສະພາຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເວົ້າຕົວະພວກທ່ານ ຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກ ພວກທ່ານວ່າ ມັນມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂ​ອງວາລະການປະຊຸມກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາວ່າມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແນວໃດ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສັ້ນ “ໃນທຸກໆ ຊົ່ວໂມງ” ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ແລະໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ຕອບຄໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນອັນນຶ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງອອກຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນອັນ ໃດ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນການໃດໆ. ນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມ ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລະຫວ່າງລະບົບຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເອງ.”

ໃນການກ່າວຖະແຫຼງໃນມື້ວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຄໍາຖາມທີ່ວ່າ:

“ມັນແມ່ນຜົນຮັບທີ່ແນ່ນອນ, ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ, ທີ່ບັນດາສັດຕູຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຕ້ອງການ: ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ທັງ​ພວກ ນາ​ຊີ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ກີ​ຢິບ ແລະ ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ແລະ ພວກທໍລະຍົດຊາດທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບຂອງພວກ ເຂົາ.”

ນັກວິເຄາະ, ທ່ານເລອົງ ອາຣອນ (Leon Aron) ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດ ຂອງອາເມຣິກັນ ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ ມີສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມິດຕະພາບແມ່ນອາດຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ. ແລະຄໍາຖາມກໍຄື ທ່ານປູຕິນ ຈະໃຫ້ອະໄພ ທ່ານປຣີໂກຊີນ ຫຼືບໍ່?”

ປັດຈຸບັນ, ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເບລາຣຸສ ທ່ານອາເລັກຊານເດີ້ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ, ອາດຈະບໍ່ ເຍາະ​ເຢີ້ຍກ່ອນໄປກວດສອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບມັນ​ກັບທ່ານປູຕິນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ປຣີໂກຊີນ ແມ່ນອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຄ່າ ເທົ່າກັບແຜ່ນເຈ້ຍ ຫຼືການ​ໂທລະສັບທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສື່​ສານ.

ກອງທັບຂອງ ທ່ານປຣີໂກຊີນ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິການເຄື່ອນທັບຂອງພວກເຂົາ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າ ໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ.

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ອາເລັກຊານເດີ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ຣັດເຊຍວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຫຍັງ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ແຍກຕົນ​ເອງອອກຈາກຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ຕ່າງໆ. ຂ້ອຍພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ອ່ານຂ່າວ, ເພາະຂ້ອຍເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາ ທາງສຸຂະພາບຈິດຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທາງສຽງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍອອກມາໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານ ປຣີໂກຊິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ສົ່ງລົດຖັງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູໂດຍກົງ ເພື່ອ “ສະແດງອອກກ່ຽວກັບການປະທ້ວງຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຢຶດອໍານາດ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ.”

The White House said Monday it was “too soon to tell” whether the dramatic events of this weekend in Russia will change the course of the conflict in Ukraine, or international relations in general. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

Over the weekend, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin halted his fighters’ march just 200 kilometers from Moscow and accepted a Kremlin offer for him to go to Belarus. That, in effect, could neutralize him and his mercenaries.

What this all means to Washington is another story.

On Monday, questions continued to swirl.

John Kirby, National Security Council

“I think I'd be fibbing to you if I told you that there was some sort of big agenda item change because of what happened over the weekend. We'll have to see how this plays out."

He said President Joe Biden was briefed “hourly” on events over the weekend. And on Monday, Biden answered one critical question:

President Joe Biden

“We made clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it. This is part of a struggle within the Russian system.”

In an address Monday, Putin appeared to question that:

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

“It was precisely this outcome — fratricide — that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv, and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors.”

Analyst Leon Aron told VOA that one thing is clear.

Leon Aron, American Enterprise Institute, Zoom

“I think the friendship is probably over. And the question is whether Putin can forgive Prigozhin. Now, the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, probably does not sneeze before checking it with Putin. So, whatever guarantees he gave to Prigozhin may not be worth the paper or the phone call they were conveyed on."

Prigozhin’s troops halted their advance just a few hours from Moscow.

Residents of the capital say they, too, are exhausted by the saga.

Alexander, Moscow Resident, Russian

"I have no idea. I abstracted from the news. I try not to read it. I care about my mental health.”

In an audio statement released Monday, Prigozhin said he sent tanks in Moscow’s direction to “express our protest, not to oust the government.”