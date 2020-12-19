ແອັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຫລື VR ຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນພວກນີ້ ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະເຫັນໃຈເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 65 ປີ ຂຶ້ນໄປກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ກ່ວາຄົນໃນກຸ່ມອາຍຸໃດໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ອີງຕາມອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ມັນມັກຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເຈັບປວດໃຈ ແລະອຸກອັ່ງຫລາຍສຳລັບບາງຄົນທີ່ໃຫ້ການດູແລແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງການໃຊ້ງານຂອງສະຫມອງ, ໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ, ບັນຫາໃນການໄດ້ຍິນແລະ ເຫັນຮຸ່ງທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວພັນກັບອາຍຸ. ແອັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ດຽວນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນພວກນີ້ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈແລະເຫັນ ໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະສາມາດພົວພັນໂອ້ລົມ ກັບຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Elizabeth Lee ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບການໃຊ້ງານຂອງມັນ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຈົ່ງລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງເນາະວ່າການເປັນພະຍາດຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມຫຼື Alzheimer ຫຼື ມີບັນຫາໃນການເບິ່ງ ແລະການທີ່ຫູບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນດີ ຈະເປັນຄືແນວໃດ. ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນສາມາດສໍາພັດຮູ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານແອບເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ຊໍ (Carrie Shaw), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ໃນຕົວ ຫລື Embodied Labs ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ ທີ່ຈະເຖົ້າແກ່ໄປ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນຕົວເຮົາເອງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຄົນແກ່ ເປັນຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ແລ້ວ ອັນນັ້ນກໍອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງເລັກນ້ອຍ, ມັນພຽງແຕ່ເວົ້າເຖິງ ເລື້ອງຄວາມອົດທົນ ແລະຄວາມຮູ້ ກໍສາມາດຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດແລະ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດູໝິ່ນຕໍ່ຄົນເປັນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ຊໍ (Carrie Shaw) ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ ໃນຕົວຂຶ້ນມາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມເປັນຈິງຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ປະສົບການເຫລົ່ານີ້ ລວມມີຄວາມສັບສົນໃນການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການສູນເສຍຄວາມຊົງຈໍາ ຍ້ອນໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ ຫລື Alzheimer ...... ຕະຫລອດຮອດຄວາມບົກຜ່ອງດ້ານສາຍຕາ.

ແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ປະສົບຄວາມລໍາບາກກັບໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ. ທ່ານນາງຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນແຕ່ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການດູແລມືອາຊີບກໍຍັງຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການພົວພັນໂອ້ລົມກັບແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skypeວ່າ:

"ບາງຄົນກໍຈະປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ເພິ່ນຄືກັນກັບວ່າເພິ່ນເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ, ແລະເພິ່ນກໍຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ... ' ... ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການລົມກັບຄົນທີ່ເວົ້າກັບຂ້ອຍຄືວ່າຂ້ອຍເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍໜິ.'”

ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວສະໜອງຊັອຟແວ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງຮາດແວ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີປະສົບການແບບເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ໄດ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຄວາມເຫັນອົກເຫັນໃຈຄົນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົານຳໃຊ້ຮູບເງົາການສະແດງສົດ ເຊິ່ງປະສົມເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນ ເກມເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໂຕ້ຕອບກັນໄປກັນມາໄດ້."

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈມມີ ແຮນແນນສ໌ (Jaime Hannans) ໃຊ້ຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ ໃນຕົວ ເພື່ອຝຶກອົບຮົມນັກຮຽນພະຍາບານ. ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ……ປະສົບ ການທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ນີ້ທີ່ມີຈໍປະສາດຕາເສື່ອມ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງເຂົ້າໃຈ ບັນຫາໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈມມີ ແຮນແນນສ໌ (Jaime Hannans) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ເກາະແຊລແນລ (Channel) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງເອນອຽງນັ້ນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນອັນນັ້ນ ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບຄົນປ່ວຍຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ແລະບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມັນເປັນໂອກາດດີ ທີ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “ສາຍຕາຂອງເຈົ້າ ເປັນແນວໃດ? "

ດຽວນີ້, ຫ້ອງທົດລອງແບບຝັງຢູ່ໃນຕົວ ມີໄວ້ສະໜອງບໍລິການໃຫ້ແຕ່ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຊໍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນຫລາຍ ທີ່ວ່າຈະຕ້ອງເອົາ… ແອັບ VR ໃຊ້ໄປຄຽງຄູ່ກັນກັບການສົນທະນາ ແລະການທົບທວນຄືນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ການແນະນຳ…ເພື່ອຈະດຳເນີນການ… ...ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ມີປະສົບການເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າຈະປະຕິບັດການແບບໃດ ...... ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ຫຍັງ ແດ່.

The number of people age 65 and older is growing faster around the world than any other age group, according to the United Nations. It is often painful and frustrating caring for someone who is suffering from age-related challenges linked to cognitive decline, dementia, hearing and visual problems. Virtual reality is now being used to help caregivers develop more understanding and empathy so they can better interact with the elderly. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on how it works.]]

Imagine having Alzheimer’s disease or having a hard time seeing and hearing. These age-related health challenges can now be experienced through virtual reality, or VR.

Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder, Chief Executive Officer:

“It's part of our own future of aging. So, if we can see ourselves in older, older people that might have these slight changes, just a matter of patience and knowledge could help reduce the stress and stigma of that disease.” … founded Embodied Labs, a company that immerses a user into the world of the elderly to better understand their reality. The experiences include hearing the confusion related to memory loss from Alzheimer’s......to visual impairment.

Shaw’s mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. She realized even professional caregivers found it challenging interacting with her mother.

Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder / Chief Executive Officer Skype:

“Some would treat her like a child, and she would sense that, and she would kind of push back and say..."...I don't want to be talked down to like I'm a child.’”

The company offers the software and......hardware needed for the VR experience to help users develop empathy.

Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder / Chief Executive Officer:

“Today, we use a live-action film that is also blended into a game engine so it becomes interactive."

Jaime Hannans uses… … embodied labs to train nursing students. She says …… this VR experience with macular degeneration opened her eyes.

Jaime Hannans, California State University Channel Islands:

“When you're in the headset, looking kind of to the side to view what's going on.”

Jaime Hannans, California State University Channel Islands):

“I saw that tilt, and I thought I've seen that with patients so many times and not recognized it as an opportunity to say, ‘How's your vision?’”

For now, Embodied Labs only sells to services for the aging because, Shaw says, it’s important that … VR is paired with a guided discussion and reflection... ...to process......what the users experienced so they know how to put into action......what they’ve learned.