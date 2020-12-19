ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

logo-print
ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ທຸລະກິດ-ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ

ແອັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຫລື VR ຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນພວກນີ້ ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະເຫັນໃຈເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

LogOn VR Experiencing Aging -- USAGM
Embed
LogOn VR Experiencing Aging -- USAGM

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:06 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ແອັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຫລື Virtual Reality ດຽວນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງຄົນອາຍຸຸແກ່ ເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໃຈເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ

ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 65 ປີ ຂຶ້ນໄປກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ກ່ວາຄົນໃນກຸ່ມອາຍຸໃດໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ອີງຕາມອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ມັນມັກຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເຈັບປວດໃຈ ແລະອຸກອັ່ງຫລາຍສຳລັບບາງຄົນທີ່ໃຫ້ການດູແລແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງການໃຊ້ງານຂອງສະຫມອງ, ໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ, ບັນຫາໃນການໄດ້ຍິນແລະ ເຫັນຮຸ່ງທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວພັນກັບອາຍຸ. ແອັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ດຽວນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນພວກນີ້ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈແລະເຫັນ ໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະສາມາດພົວພັນໂອ້ລົມ ກັບຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Elizabeth Lee ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບການໃຊ້ງານຂອງມັນ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

Embed
ເຊີນຟັງລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບແອັບທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈບັນຫາຂອງຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:06 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຈົ່ງລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງເນາະວ່າການເປັນພະຍາດຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມຫຼື Alzheimer ຫຼື ມີບັນຫາໃນການເບິ່ງ ແລະການທີ່ຫູບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນດີ ຈະເປັນຄືແນວໃດ. ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນສາມາດສໍາພັດຮູ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານແອບເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ຊໍ (Carrie Shaw), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ໃນຕົວ ຫລື Embodied Labs ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ມັນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ ທີ່ຈະເຖົ້າແກ່ໄປ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນຕົວເຮົາເອງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຄົນແກ່ ເປັນຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ແລ້ວ ອັນນັ້ນກໍອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງເລັກນ້ອຍ, ມັນພຽງແຕ່ເວົ້າເຖິງ ເລື້ອງຄວາມອົດທົນ ແລະຄວາມຮູ້ ກໍສາມາດຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດແລະ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດູໝິ່ນຕໍ່ຄົນເປັນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ຊໍ (Carrie Shaw) ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ ໃນຕົວຂຶ້ນມາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມເປັນຈິງຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ປະສົບການເຫລົ່ານີ້ ລວມມີຄວາມສັບສົນໃນການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການສູນເສຍຄວາມຊົງຈໍາ ຍ້ອນໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ ຫລື Alzheimer ...... ຕະຫລອດຮອດຄວາມບົກຜ່ອງດ້ານສາຍຕາ.

ແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ປະສົບຄວາມລໍາບາກກັບໂຣກຄວາມຈໍາເສື່ອມ. ທ່ານນາງຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນແຕ່ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການດູແລມືອາຊີບກໍຍັງຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການພົວພັນໂອ້ລົມກັບແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skypeວ່າ:
"ບາງຄົນກໍຈະປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ເພິ່ນຄືກັນກັບວ່າເພິ່ນເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ, ແລະເພິ່ນກໍຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ... ' ... ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການລົມກັບຄົນທີ່ເວົ້າກັບຂ້ອຍຄືວ່າຂ້ອຍເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍໜິ.'”

ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວສະໜອງຊັອຟແວ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງຮາດແວ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີປະສົບການແບບເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ໄດ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຄວາມເຫັນອົກເຫັນໃຈຄົນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊໍ (Shaw) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົານຳໃຊ້ຮູບເງົາການສະແດງສົດ ເຊິ່ງປະສົມເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນ ເກມເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໂຕ້ຕອບກັນໄປກັນມາໄດ້."

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈມມີ ແຮນແນນສ໌ (Jaime Hannans) ໃຊ້ຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຝັງຢູ່ ໃນຕົວ ເພື່ອຝຶກອົບຮົມນັກຮຽນພະຍາບານ. ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ……ປະສົບ ການທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫລື VR ນີ້ທີ່ມີຈໍປະສາດຕາເສື່ອມ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງເຂົ້າໃຈ ບັນຫາໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈມມີ ແຮນແນນສ໌ (Jaime Hannans) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ເກາະແຊລແນລ (Channel) ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງເອນອຽງນັ້ນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນອັນນັ້ນ ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບຄົນປ່ວຍຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ແລະບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມັນເປັນໂອກາດດີ ທີ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “ສາຍຕາຂອງເຈົ້າ ເປັນແນວໃດ? "

ດຽວນີ້, ຫ້ອງທົດລອງແບບຝັງຢູ່ໃນຕົວ ມີໄວ້ສະໜອງບໍລິການໃຫ້ແຕ່ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຊໍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນຫລາຍ ທີ່ວ່າຈະຕ້ອງເອົາ… ແອັບ VR ໃຊ້ໄປຄຽງຄູ່ກັນກັບການສົນທະນາ ແລະການທົບທວນຄືນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ການແນະນຳ…ເພື່ອຈະດຳເນີນການ… ...ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ມີປະສົບການເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າຈະປະຕິບັດການແບບໃດ ...... ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ຫຍັງ ແດ່.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

The number of people age 65 and older is growing faster around the world than any other age group, according to the United Nations. It is often painful and frustrating caring for someone who is suffering from age-related challenges linked to cognitive decline, dementia, hearing and visual problems. Virtual reality is now being used to help caregivers develop more understanding and empathy so they can better interact with the elderly. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on how it works.]]

The number of people age 65 and older is growing faster around the world than any other age group, according to the United Nations. Virtual reality is now being used to help caregivers to develop more understanding and empathy, as Elizabeth Lee reports.

Imagine having Alzheimer’s disease or having a hard time seeing and hearing. These age-related health challenges can now be experienced through virtual reality, or VR.

Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder, Chief Executive Officer:
“It's part of our own future of aging. So, if we can see ourselves in older, older people that might have these slight changes, just a matter of patience and knowledge could help reduce the stress and stigma of that disease.” … founded Embodied Labs, a company that immerses a user into the world of the elderly to better understand their reality. The experiences include hearing the confusion related to memory loss from Alzheimer’s......to visual impairment.

Shaw’s mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. She realized even professional caregivers found it challenging interacting with her mother.

Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder / Chief Executive Officer Skype:
“Some would treat her like a child, and she would sense that, and she would kind of push back and say..."...I don't want to be talked down to like I'm a child.’”

The company offers the software and......hardware needed for the VR experience to help users develop empathy.
Carrie Shaw, Embodied Labs Founder / Chief Executive Officer:
“Today, we use a live-action film that is also blended into a game engine so it becomes interactive."
Jaime Hannans uses… … embodied labs to train nursing students. She says …… this VR experience with macular degeneration opened her eyes.

Jaime Hannans, California State University Channel Islands:

“When you're in the headset, looking kind of to the side to view what's going on.”

Jaime Hannans, California State University Channel Islands):
“I saw that tilt, and I thought I've seen that with patients so many times and not recognized it as an opportunity to say, ‘How's your vision?’”

For now, Embodied Labs only sells to services for the aging because, Shaw says, it’s important that … VR is paired with a guided discussion and reflection... ...to process......what the users experienced so they know how to put into action......what they’ve learned.

ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ

ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
View LIVE blog
ມີລາຍງານ ຕື່ມອີກ

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG