ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Strategy

NEWS WORDS: Strategy

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Here is a word that is often used in the stories about military or foreign policies:

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ມັກຖືກໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກອງທັບ ຫຼື ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ:

Strategy.

Strategy.

For days, U.S official have talked about expanding air strikes already happening in Iraq to Syria.

ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍມື້ແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂະຫຍາຍການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອີຣັກ ຫາ ຊິເຣຍ ຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

It appears, however, that such action may be delayed, with President Obama on Thursday telling reporters that he is still developing a strategy to deal with militants of the Islamic state or ISIL.

ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ມັນປາກົດວ່າການດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຫຼ້າຊ້າ, ດ້ວຍປະທານາທິິບໍດີໂອບາມາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງພັດທະນາແຜນຍຸດທະ ສາດ ທີ່ຈະຮັບມືກັບພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຂອງລັດອິສລາມ ຫລື ISIL.

A strategy is a plan to reach a major goal.

ຍຸດທະສາດແມ່ນແຜນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

It can relate to the military operation, a foreign policy or even business plan.

ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານ, ນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫລືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງແຜນການທຸລະກິດ.

It takes time to complete.

ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ຈະເຮັດແລ້ວສຳເລັດ.

It is not about acting quickly.

ມັນບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບການດຳເນີນການຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

So, the next time you hear the word strategy, you will know what this news word means.

ສະນັ້ນ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ strategy ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳເວົ້ານີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.