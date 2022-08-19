ລັດຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ເລັກ​ຊີ ເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟ (Oleksiy Reznikov) ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດ​ໝາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢ່າງ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນແລະ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ຍ​ແດນ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ປີ 1991. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ຕໍ່ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Ruslan Petrychka ​ຂອງ VOA ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທ​ດຂອງ​ທ່ານ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ຮຸ​ກ​ຮານ​ມາ​ເມື່ອ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຖາມ​ວ່າ: ຈຸດໝາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້​​ສຳ​ລັບຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ?

ທ່ານເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟຕອບ​ວ່າ: ​ແຜນການ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຄື​ການ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ແລະ​ກັບ​ຄື​ນ​ສູ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​​ທີ່ສາ​ກົນ ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໃນ​ປີ 1991. ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ 2014,15. ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸ​ມ​ພາ 2022. ​ຈຸດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍຄື​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ການຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນໃນ​ປີ 1991. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ແຜນຫຼັກ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຖາມ​ວ່າ: ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແລ້ວ ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສູ້​ລົບຣັດ​ເຊຍຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊາ​ຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຫລື​ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ?

ທ່ານເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟ ຕອບ​ວ່າ: ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ຜິດ​ພາດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານທາງທະ​ຫານ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ປ​າ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ປະ​ມານ 115 ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ກອງ​ພັນ​ກົນ​ລະ​ຍຸດ ຊຶ່ງ 105​ ກອງ​ພັນ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສົ່ງເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ແລະ 10 ກອງ​ພັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສັບ​ປ່ຽນເພື່ອ​ກະ​ຕຽມຫລື​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ. ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນນີ້ ມີ​ຢູ່​ເຖິງ 135,000 ຄົນ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຖາມ​ວ່າ: ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ທ່ານ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ອື່ນໆ​ບໍ?

ທ່ານເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟ ຕອບ​ວ່າ: ແນ່ນອນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄາດ​ຫວັງຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ແລະ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພາ​ຄີ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ຈະເຮັດ ເພື່ອໃ​ຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາລະ​ບົບ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ ຫລື ATACMS ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ເປົ້າ​ໜາຍ ທີ່​ຢູ່ເຖິງ 300 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດອອກ​ໄປ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຖາມ​ວ່າ: ​ທ່ານ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍເຫລືອ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານໂດ​ລ​າ ​ແກ່​ຢູ່​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ?

ທ່ານເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟ ຕອບ​ວ່າ: ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ມີລູກ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ 155 ມມ ສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປືນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມາ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ. ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈຳ​ນວນສຳ​ຄັນຂອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ HIMARS ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່. ນອກ​ນັ້ນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ​ພວກ​ເຮົາສາ​ມາດ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຣ​ດາ​ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ​ໃຊ້​ງານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຖາມ​ວ່າ: ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ກ​ານ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ລ​ະ​ບົບ HIMARS ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ?

ທ່ານເຣສ​ນິ​ກັ​ອ​ຟ ຕອບ​ວ່າ: ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍລະ​ບົບ HIMARS ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ອັນດຽວ. ເພ​າ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ອ່ານ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫລື​ລະ​ບົບ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ກ່ຽວກັບທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ Ivanov ກັ​ບ Kalashninov ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບຸກເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ລາວ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍລະ​ບົບ HIMARS ອັນ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ ​ກໍ​ຄື​ຫົວ​ຂວັນ ແກວ່ງ​ຫົ​ວ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ດີ​ລະ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ເຂົາ ລະ​ບົບ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ເປັນ​ລາວ​ຫຍັງ​ໝົດ.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s goal in the current conflict with Russia is complete victory and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders as of 1991. He spoke this week with VOA Ukrainian Service’s Ruslan Petrychka about developments in the country since Russia’s invasion earlier this year.



VOA: What goal do you set for Ukraine in the war with Russia?

Reznikov: The all-Ukrainian plan is the complete de-occupation of the territories occupied by the Russian Federation and return to the internationally recognized borders as of 1991. Not 2014, ’15. Not February 24, 2022. The ultimate goal is the victory of Ukraine and its restoration within its borders as of 1991. This is the main plan.

The “cool-down” of the military situation is possible. I do not see a possibility of “freezing” — what people tend to call a conflict — because it is not a conflict. It is a war. This is an open war between two regular armies, and one army invaded the territory of its neighbor without any legitimate explanation or right to do so. Therefore, this war is for survival. We will be defending ourselves to survive.



VOA: Per your assessment, how many combat-ready troops have Russian forces assembled near Ukraine’s borders or in the occupied territories?

Reznikov: I may be wrong, but according to the latest military reports, there seems to be about 115 so-called battalion-tactical groups, of which 105 are actively deployed, and 10 are on rotation for replenishment or rest. In sum, there are up to 135,000 people.



VOA: What new military equipment do you expect to receive from the United States and other Western countries?

Reznikov: We are certainly expecting support and assistance from our partners. We are hopeful that a political decision will be made to give us [an] ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] that would allow us to hit targets up to 300 km away. This would also allow us to preserve more lives of our soldiers — men and women — and inflict very successful damage. We are hopeful to finally receive Western planes that would allow us to dominate the sky due to their better radars, range, maneuverability and speed. And of course, receiving tanks would also give us an advantage. Today, the modern world can easily provide us with technology to assure our victory and compensate for the imbalance in manpower [between Russia and Ukraine].



VOA: Are you satisfied with the latest $1 billion assistance package to Ukraine from the U.S.?

Reznikov: I am very pleased, because it contains many 155 mm ammunition for the artillery systems that we have received before. It also contains quite a significant number of missiles for HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]. Also, missiles that allow our military to destroy and blind Russian radars. It helps us weaken their air defense system and therefore act more decisively. Hence, we are very satisfied with the assistance package. This is a tremendous help. And I will repeat once again that I hope that a political decision regarding the ATACMS missiles will soon be made. The HIMARS have changed our battlefield strategies significantly, therefore the ATACMS will be a great addition to benefit Ukraine and the civilized world.



VOA: Has Ukraine lost in battle any of the HIMARS systems delivered to Ukraine by the U.S. so far?

Reznikov: I can confirm with absolute responsibility that not a single HIMARS was lost. Therefore, when you read Russian mass media or social networks about “a soldier Ivanov with a Kalashnikov breaking into a truck where he destroyed 12 HIMARS” — all you can do is laugh, shake your head and say, “Well, this is simply their system of propaganda.” It's total nonsense.