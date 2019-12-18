ບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕ່າງປະເທດ ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວພາກັນຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າໄປຍັງຫວຽດ
ນາມ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງສະຖາປັດຕະຍາກຳສະໄໝຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນ ແລະກ້ອນຫິນທີ່ພົ້ນຂຶ້ນມາ
ຈາກທະເລ. ບັດນີ້ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນພາກັນມຸ້ງໜ້າສູ່ຄລິນິກແລະ ໂຮງໝໍຂອງຫວຽດ
ນາມ. ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາກສ່ວນຫລ້າສຸດ ຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທາງການແພດ
ໃນເອເຊຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫວຽດນາມຫວັງວ່າການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທາງການແພດ ຈະມີພວກນັກ
ທ່ອງທ່ຽວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນສາມເທົ່າລະຫວ່າງປີ 2010 ຫາ 2018. ຈຸດດຶງດູດທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ກໍຄື ໝໍປົວແຂ້ວ ແລະສັນຍາກຳເພື່ອຄວາມງາມ.
ສະຖຽນລະພາບທາງການເມືອງຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ບໍ່ແພງ ແລະມີຄຸນ
ນະພາບສູງ ສຳລັບການແພດບາງຢ່າງນັ້ນ ກຳລັງຂັບດັນຂອງການລິເລີ້ມແລະເປັນ
ທ່າອຽງທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ. ຖານະຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ແມ່ນ
ພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ສິງກະໂປ ໄທ ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນ
ການເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ດຶງດູດດ້ານການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທາງການແພດ ບໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຍັງມີລາຄາທີ່
ຖືກກວ່າຫຼາຍ.
ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ລິນຈ໌ ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານຂອງສະຖາບັນນາຍໜ້າ ໃນນະຄອນໂຮ່ຈິມິນ ກ່າວ
ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນຄົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນມາທີ່ນີ້. ມັນຖືກກວ່າທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງເສັດສິ້ນ
ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ກວ່າຢູ່ປະເທດໄທ ແລະແນ່ນອນ ສິງກະໂປ. ກຸ່ມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດແມ່ນການຜ່າຕັດ
ເພື່ອຄວາມງາມ. ມີຫຼາຍທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”
ຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຫວຽດນາມເພື່ອການແພດ
“ສຳລັບກວດແລະປິ່ນປົວ” ອີງຕາມເວັບໄຊ ຫ້ອງການທົບທວນ ຂ່າວການລົງທຶນ ທີ່
ບໍລິຫານໂດຍລັດຖະບານວຽດນາມ ແລະເວັບໄຊນີ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ໄດ້ສ້າງລາຍຮັບຮ່ວມ
ກັນແລ້ວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ພາກສ່ວນການແພດຂອງຫວຽດນາມເຕີບໂຕ
ໃນລະຫວ່າງ 18 ຫາ 20 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.
ບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກສາທາງທຸລະກິດ Dezan Shira & Associates ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍໄດ້ໃນປີ
2017 ພຽງປີດຽວ ແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ 2 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ຫວຽດ
ນາມພວມກາຍເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທາງ
ການແພດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.”
Foreign tourists normally pour into Vietnam to see colonial architecture and limestone jutting out of the sea. Now some are headed to Vietnam’s clinics and hospitals. They’re part of Asia’s latest medical tourism industry.
Vietnamese officials hope medical tourists will emerge from the threefold increase in arrivals between 2010 and 2018. The key attractions: dentists and cosmetic surgery.
Vietnam’s political stability, affordability of healthcare and the relatively high quality of certain types of medicine are driving the incipient trend already, country analysts say. Vietnam stands to join Asian peers such as Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan as magnets for medical tourism, yet charge less.
“I do see a trend of people coming here. It is cheaper to get things done here than it is in Thailand and definitely Singapore,” said Mike Lynch, managing director with SSI Institutional Brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. “The biggest group is cosmetic surgery. There’s a lot of it going on here.”
Money maker for Vietnam
More than 80,000 foreigners have traveled to Vietnam so far for medical “examinations and treatments” the government-run Vietnam Investment Review news website says, and they contributed combined income of more than $1 billion. The country’s medical sector grows 18% to 20% per cent every year, the website adds.
Business consultancy Dezan Shira & Associates places the 2017 revenue alone at $2 billion. “Vietnam is emerging as a key player in Southeast Asia’s medical tourism industry,” the consultancy says.