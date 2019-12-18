ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວພາ​ກັນ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ຫວຽດ​

ນາມ ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ປັດ​ຕະ​ຍາ​ກຳສະ​ໄໝ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ກ້ອນ​ຫິນ​ທີ່​ພົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນມ​າ​

ຈາກ​ທະ​ເລ. ບັດ​ນີ້ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ສູ່​ຄ​ລິ​ນິກແລະ​ ໂຮງ​ໝໍຂອງຫວຽດ​

ນ​າມ. ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ ຂອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ

ໃນເອ​ເຊຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຫວຽດ​ນ​າມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ ຈະ​ມີ​ພວກນັກ

​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສາມ​ເທົ່າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2010 ຫາ 2018. ​ຈຸດ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ

​ກໍ​ຄື ໝໍ​ປົວ​ແຂ້ວ ແລະສັນ​ຍາ​ກຳເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ງາມ.

ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແພງ ແລະ​ມີຄຸນ

​ນະ​ພາບ​ສູງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແພດບາງ​ຢ່າງນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂັບ​ດັນຂອງການລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ແລະ​ເປັນ

​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ຂອງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​. ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຂອງຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແມ່ນ

ພ້ອມແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ໄທ ແລະ ​ໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນ​

ການເປັນບ່ອນ​ທີ່ດຶງ​ດູດ​ດ້ານການທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ທາງການ​ແພດ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ມີລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່

​ຖືກກວ່າ​ຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ລິນ​ຈ໌ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານຂອງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ນາຍ​ໜ້າ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂ​ຮ່​ຈິ​ມິນ ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນຄົນເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້​ນມາ​ທີ່​ນີ້. ມັນ​ຖືກກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ ​

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ກວ່າ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ແລະ​ແນ່ນອນ ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ. ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​

ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ງາມ. ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້.”

ຊາວ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປຫວຽດ​ນາມເພື່ອ​ການ​ແພດ

“ສຳ​ລັບກວດ​ແລະ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ” ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ ຂ່າວການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ທີ່

ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານວຽດ​ນາມ ​ແລະເວັບ​ໄຊ​ນີ້​ກ່​າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ຮັບຮ່ວມ​

ກັນ​ແລ້ວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ການ​ແພດ​ຂອງຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ

​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 18 ຫາ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ໃນ​ແຕ່ລະ​ປີ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາທາງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ Dezan Shira & Associates ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ປີ

2017 ພຽງ​ປີ​ດຽວ ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່ 2 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຫວຽດ​

ນາມ​ພວມ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ສຳ​ຄັນໃນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ທາງ​

ການ​ແພດໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້.”

Foreign tourists normally pour into Vietnam to see colonial architecture and limestone jutting out of the sea. Now some are headed to Vietnam’s clinics and hospitals. They’re part of Asia’s latest medical tourism industry.

Vietnamese officials hope medical tourists will emerge from the threefold increase in arrivals between 2010 and 2018. The key attractions: dentists and cosmetic surgery.

Vietnam’s political stability, affordability of healthcare and the relatively high quality of certain types of medicine are driving the incipient trend already, country analysts say. Vietnam stands to join Asian peers such as Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan as magnets for medical tourism, yet charge less.

“I do see a trend of people coming here. It is cheaper to get things done here than it is in Thailand and definitely Singapore,” said Mike Lynch, managing director with SSI Institutional Brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. “The biggest group is cosmetic surgery. There’s a lot of it going on here.”

Money maker for Vietnam

More than 80,000 foreigners have traveled to Vietnam so far for medical “examinations and treatments” the government-run Vietnam Investment Review news website says, and they contributed combined income of more than $1 billion. The country’s medical sector grows 18% to 20% per cent every year, the website adds.

Business consultancy Dezan Shira & Associates places the 2017 revenue alone at $2 billion. “Vietnam is emerging as a key player in Southeast Asia’s medical tourism industry,” the consultancy says.