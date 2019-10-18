ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ, ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນລົງໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມນັ້ນ.



ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນະ​ຄອນໂຮ່​ຈີ້​ມິງ, ແລະ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແກ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດກວ້າງ​ຢ່າງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ.

"ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ດີ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ກັບ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແລະເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ດີ​ຫລາຍທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເທັດ ແມັກ​ຄິນ​ນີ (Ted McKinney), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບດ້ານ​ວຽກ​ງານການ​ຄ້າ ແລະກະ​ສິ​ກຳ​ກັບຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ເອງ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ພາ​ຄີ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຢ້ຽມ ​ຕໍ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ເລີຍ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຢ້ຽມ​ໄປໝົດ​ດອກ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ລຶ້ມ​ຄືນ​ຄຳ​ຕຳ​ໜິຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂາດ​ດຸນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ແມ່ນ​ສູງ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ, ສະ​ນັ້ນຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ທ່ານ​ຂາຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂາຍ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານນັ້ນ​ຫລາຍ."

ຫວຽດ​ນາມໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 44 ຕື້ ໂດ​ລາ ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ຫາ​ເດືອນກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ປີນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 10 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ.

As concerns grow in Vietnam about sanitary food, a U.S. government-led delegation is completing a visit here, ending Friday, aimed at increasing sales of American farm products in Vietnam.



The delegation has been visiting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to send the message that while the U.S. values Vietnam trade the market is not open enough.



"Our people see great opportunity to do more business with Vietnam and likewise we see great opportunity for Vietnam to do business with the U.S.," Ted McKinney, U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for trade and foreign agricultural affairs said at a press conference. "Vietnam is proving itself as a terrific trading partner across all U.S. products," he added



Not completely terrific, however. He repeated U.S. President Donald Trump's complaint that the U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam is too high, so Vietnamese need to buy more American, he said.



"You sell us way more than we sell you," he said.



Vietnam exported $44 billion worth of products and services to the U.S. from January to September, while importing $10 billion of products and services, according to the Vietnam Customs Department.



Few economists treat trade surpluses and deficits as a priority, however. William Lastrapes, a University of Georgia economist, said the U.S. trade deficit doesn't mean other countries are taking advantage of the U.S. On the contrary, the U.S. imports products because they're made in countries with a comparative advantage in making the products most efficiently, but those countries also take that money earned and invest it back into the U.S., he said in a blog post.



Still the U.S. delegation wants to decrease Vietnam's surplus. The delegation has more than 70 people representing U.S. businesses, state departments of agriculture, and industry associations. In Ho Chi Minh City they have spent the week meeting Vietnamese companies that can import their products, while in Hanoi they have lobbied the government to allow more U.S. products in.



One Vietnamese man questioned McKinney on how locals can afford the imported products. Imported U.S. grapes, for instance, can cost as much as $10 a kilogram, even though Vietnam's minimum wage is less than $200 a month. At those prices it makes sense for some Vietnamese to buy from local grape farmers, who charge closer to $1 a kilogram, not from the U.S.



However, Truong Thu Thuy, a mother who lives in a wealthy district of Hanoi, orders imported fruit from the web.



"Food at traditional markets is cheaper, but no one guarantees their origins, so I have given up on them," she told local news site Vnexpress, referring to open-air markets. "I need to know that my family is consuming food without banned preservatives and chemicals."



She is just the kind of customer driving demand for U.S. imports.



"A major driver in the demand that's coming from Vietnam is the incredible growth your country has shown in, particularly, the middle class," McKinney said. "They are asking for new types of food."



He said customers are also asking for protein sources.



Pork is an important example because it is the most popular meat consumed in Vietnam, as in China. Also, like China, Vietnam faces a possible pork shortage because of the spread of African swine flu, although the government has vowed to keep supplies stable, especially leading up to the lunar new year, when consumption increases.



Some of the pork increase will probably come from the U.S.



Besides pork Vietnam also imports fruit, cotton, and animal feed from the U.S., and the U.S. imports fish, shrimp, nuts, and coffee from Vietnam.

