ຫວຽດນາມ ໂດຍມີແຮ່ທາດຫາຍາກສຳຮອງ ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນອຸປະກອນທີ່ທັນສະໄໝຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນໝໍ້ໄຟລົດໄຟຟ້າ ແລະຈໍພາບຂອງໂທລະສັບສະຫຼາດນັ້ນ ກຳລັງມີການຂຸດຄົ້ນຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວຂອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ. ອຸດສາຫະກຳນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການດຳເນີນງານສູງ, ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ແລະການປົດບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ສຳລັບການຂຸດຄົ້ນແລະຂາຍທາດດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ຫາຍາກຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ເປັນອັນດັບສອງຮອງຈາກຈີນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຜູກຂາດມານັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1980. ໂດຍຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງຈີນກັບປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍປະເທດກຳລັງຊອກຫາແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນອື່ນໆ ສຳລັບແຮ່ທາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

“ຈີນ ຜະລິດແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກປະມານ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການປຸງແຕ່ງ ແມ່ນເກີນກວ່າ 90 ເປີເຊັນ” ທ່ານລູອິສ ໂອ’ຄອນນໍ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Strategic Metals Invest ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດລົງ ທຶນຂອງໄອຣ໌ແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະເທດໃດນຶ່ງ ຄອບງຳວັດຖຸດິບທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດທັງໝົດ ແລະຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ທາງດ້ານການທະ ຫານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.”

Vietnam, with the world’s second-largest reserves of the rare earths used in such modern devices as electric vehicle batteries and smart phone screens, is intensifying mining of the critical minerals. The industry, though, faces high processing costs, environmental concerns, and the takedown of industry leaders for illegal mining and mineral sales.

Vietnam's rare earth resources are second only to those of China, which has held a tight monopoly since the 1980s. With Chinese relations with the West becoming more volatile, many countries are looking for other sources for the elements.

"China produces about 60% of the world's rare earths but what they process is over 90%," Louis O'Connor, CEO of Strategic Metals Invest, an Irish investment firm, told VOA.

"It was not a good idea to allow one country to dominate critical raw materials that are critical to all nations' economic prosperity and increasingly military capability," he said.