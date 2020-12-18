ຫວຽດນາມ ຈັບຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຟສບຸກ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ລົງຂ່າວຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ

ຕໍາຫຼວດໃນຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຟສບຸກ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສວຍໃຊ້ເສລີ

ພາບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດແລະພິມເຜີຍທີ່ແຜ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ

ຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານລາຍງານ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ທ່ານຈວງ ໂຈ ຮູ ດັນ (Troung Chau Huu Danh) ອາຍຸ 38 ປີ ອະດີດນັກຂ່່າວ ຈະ

ຖືກກັກຂັງເປັນເວລາສາມເດືອນ ທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນອັນທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃຊ້ເສລີໃນ

ການປາກເວົ້າໄປໃນທາງຜິດ ແລະລ່ວງລ້ຳຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຂອງລັດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ

ຂອງໜັງສືພິມຕຳຫຼວດໃນນະຄອນໂຮຈີມິນ. ລາຍງານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານດັນເປັນ

ເຈົ້າຂອງເຟສບຸກ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຕິດຕາມເກືອບ 168,000 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການເຜີຍແຜ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ລັດຖະບານຫຼາຍອັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີການແບ່ງແຍກ ໃນຄວາມສາມັກຄີຂອງຊາດ.

ການຈັບກຸມທ່ານດັນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານເອົາບາດກ້າວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເພື່ອ ທັບມ້າງ

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງພັກໃນເດືອນ ມັງກອນປີໜ້ານີ້.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ມີການປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດ ແລະເປີດກວ້າງ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອການປ່ຽນແປງ

ທາງດ້ານສັງຄົມ ແຕ່ພັກຄອມມິວນິສຂອງຫວຽດ ນາມທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ ມີ

ຄວາມອົດທົນໄດ້ນ້ອຍຫຼາຍຕໍ່ການຕຳນິ ຕິິຕຽນ.

ເຟສບຸກ ທີ່ບໍລິການຜູ້ໃຊ້ 60 ລ້ານຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຫວຽດນາມ ອັນເປັນເວທີສຳຄັນ ສຳລັບທັງ

ການຄ້າ ແລະການສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ກັບການເມືອງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກວດສອບ

ຂອງລັດຖະບານຢູ່ສະເໜີມາ.

Police in Vietnam have arrested a well-known Facebook user over allegations of abusing democratic freedom and publishing posts against the state, state media reported on Thursday.

Truong Chau Huu Danh, 38, a former journalist, will be detained for three months for posts that the police said were abuses of freedom of speech and infringements on state interests, the Ho Chi Minh City police newspaper reported.

"Danh owns a Facebook page with nearly 168,000 followers and has got several anti-state posts, causing division of national unity," the report added.

Danh's arrest comes as the Vietnam government steps up a crackdown on activists ahead of a key party congress in January next year. Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party tolerates little criticism.

Facebook, which serves about 60 million users in Vietnam as the main platform for both e-commerce and expressions of political dissent, is under constant government scrutiny.