ຊາວອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມຍສີໂຢເຢບ ຄືນມາດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ

ພວກມີສິດປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ໄດ້ມອບໄຊຊະນະຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດໝາຍຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຊບຄາຕ ເມຍສີໂຢເຢບ (Shavkat Mirzivoyev). ທ່ານໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງເກືອບ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃດໆເລີຍ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າເດືອນພາຍຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເລື່ອນກຳນົດສະໄໝການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກສອງສະໄໝ ໄລຍະຫ້າປີ ໄປເປັນສອງສະໄໝ ໄລຍະເຈັດປີ.

ຖ້າປາສະຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງດັ່ງກ່າວແລ້ວ ທ່ານເມຍສີໂຢເຢບ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປີ 2026 ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະໄໝທີສອງ ໄລຍະຫ້າປີ ໃນປີ 2021.

ບັດນີ້ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານສາມາດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ ແລະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສຳລັບສອງສະໄໝ ສະໄໝລະເຈັດປີ ຊຶ່ງອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ທ່ານສາມາດດຳລົງຕຳ ແໜ່ງຈົນເຖິງປີ 2037.

ທ່ານເມຍສີໂຢເຢບ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 65 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປີ 2016 ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ມີການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຍາວນານ ທ່ານອິສລາມ ຄາຣີມອບ (Islam Karimov) ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ຍຸກສະໄໝໂຊຫວຽດ.

ທ່ານເມຍສີໂຢເຢບ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີການປະຕິຮູບຫຼາຍຢ່າງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນຮັກສາສາຍສຳພັນກັບຣັດເຊໄວ້. Voters in Uzbekistan handed a widely expected victory to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He was returned to office with almost 90% of the votes without facing any strong opposition.

The snap presidential election came just months after another poll that changed the country’s constitution, extending presidential term limits from two five-year terms to two seven-year terms.

Without the change, Mirziyoyev would have had to leave office in 2026, after a second five-year term election in 2021.

Now, however, he can begin anew and run for two seven-year terms, raising the possibility that he could be in office until 2037.

Mirziyoyev, who is 65, was first elected in 2016 after the death of longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had ruled Uzbekistan since the Soviet era.