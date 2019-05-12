ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ກັບ

​ຈີນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ສານ ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ກອງ​ທັບ​ຮວມແຫ່ງ​ລັດ​ວ້າ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​

ກິດ​ວ່າ UWSA ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບແລະ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ

​ເອງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາສາມ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ເລີ້ມ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1989 ເວ​ລາພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ຖືກ​

ຂັບ​ໄລ່ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຊຸດ​ໃໝ່ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ກອງ

​ທັບ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມຽນ​ມາ. ໂດຍການ​ມີ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ ​ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ

​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ກອງ​ທັບຮວມແຫ່ງ​ລັດ​ວ້າແມ່ນ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ

ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ ທີ່ມີ ຂະ​ໜາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ ແລະກໍ​ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການມີ

ສິດໃນ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ຢຸດຍິງ ຍັງດຳ

ເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນປີ 2020. Steve Sanford ມີລາຍງານ

ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ສົ່ງມາໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີ

ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກອງທັບຮວມແຫ່ງລັດວ້າ ຫຼື UWSA ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງທາງທະຫານຂອງ

ຕົນໃນ ລະຫວ່າງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງເປັນ ເວລາ 3 ທົດສະວັດ

ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພິເສດ ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຈີນ.

ຊົນເຜົ່າຫຼາຍໆກຸ່ມ ທີ່ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງ ກັບທະຫານລັດຖະບານມຽນມາ​ ໄດ້

ໄປຮ່ວມ ໃນພິທີສະຫຼອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຮວມທັງນັກຟ້ອນຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ Bauk Toi ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນຊາວກະຈິ່ນ ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນທະຫານໃນພັກຄອມມູນິສມຽນມາ ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝກ່ອນ.

ນາງ Bauk Toi ກ່າວວ່າ "ໃນອະດີດຜ່ານມາ ເວລາຂ້ອຍອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຂດລັດວ້າ

ທັງເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງແບບໃດ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້

ສອນພວກເຂົາໃຫ້ນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງ. ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕູບທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍໄມ້ໄຜ່. ແຕ່

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ 30 ປີຕໍ່ມາ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ."

ການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມາຈາກຈີນ ​ໃນຄວາມຈິງທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງ

ໃຫ້ເຫັນ ໂດຍທູດພິເສດຂອງຈີນຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະການເອເຊຍນັ່ງຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ

ກັບຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດວ້າ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍໆໂຄງການພວມດຳເນີນງານຢູ່ ຮວມທັງຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງ

ເສັ້ນທາງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຂອງລັດວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນເກີດມາຈາກມິດ

ຕະພາບ.

ທ່ານ Zhao Guo An ຮອງປະທານກອງທັບຮວມແຫ່ງລັດວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາ

ມີຄວາມ ສຳພັນ ກັບຈີນ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ຍ້ອນພວກເຮົາ ເປັນຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕິດຊາຍແດນຈີນ ແລະຈີນກໍແມ່ນອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມ

ນ້ອຍຊາວວ້າ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ບາງຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ອາເມຣິ

ກາ. ໃນອະນາຄົດ ພວກເຮົາຈະທ້ອນໂຮມເຂົ້າກັນກັບຈີນ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບຮວມແຫ່ງລັດວ້າ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ພົວພັນໂດຍກົງ ກັບການເຈລະຈາ

ຢຸດຍິງ ທີ່ພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງຄະນະ

ກຳມະການ ເຈລະຈາ ແລະທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຊຶ່ງ

ການປະຊຸມຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຈີນ.

7 ອົງການ ຂອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດສັນນິບາດອາຣາຄານ ຊຶ່ງກໍາລັງຂອງພວກເຂົາພວມປະຕິ

ບັດງານ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຣາໄຄນ໌ ແລະຮູ້ດີກ່ຽວກັບການໃຊ້ຈີນເປັນເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ລອງ.

ທ່ານ Tun Myat Naing ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກອງທັບອາຣາຄານ ກ່າວວ່າ "ຈີນເປັນມະຫາ

ອຳນາດໃຫຍ່. ເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ

ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງ ເລື້ອງການລົງທຶນ ການເມືອງ ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະໃນ

ຫຼາຍໆດ້ານ ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ ຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ເວລາໃນການຢຸດຍິງແຕ່ພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວ ອກໄປຈົນ

ຮອດວັນທີ 30 ມິຖຸນານັ້ນ ພວກນັກສັງເກດການຈະໄດ້ຈັບຕາເບິ່ງວ່າ ຈະມີຜົນ

ກະທົບແນວໃດ ຕໍ່ກອງທັບຮວມລັດວ້າ ແລະພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ລັດຖະ

ບານຈີນ ຈະມີອິດທິພົນແນວໃດຕໍ່ແຜນການສັນຕິພາບ.

An autonomou ethnic army inside Myanmar with direct connections to China! In Myanmar's Shan State, the United Wa State Army (UWSA) recently celebrated three decades of peace and autonomy since 1989, when the Communist Party of Burma was ousted and the new leaders formed what is now Myanmar's largest ethnic faction. With shared culture and business interests with China, the UWSA is seen as an example for smaller ethnic armies also seeking autonomy within Myanmar as ceasefire talks continue, ahead of the 2020 election Steve Sandford reports for VOA.





The United Wa State Army showed their military stength while celebrating three decades of autonomy in a special zone bordering China.



Many of the ethnic groups still in conflict with the government forces, joined in the event including a Kachin dancer, formerly a soldier in the Communist Party of Burma.



BAUK TOI: "In the past when I lived in Wa state area, children and adults didn't even know how to put their clothes on. I taught them. They lived in weak bamboo houses. But now 30 years later they are developing very fast."



Much of the economic development has come from China, a fact punctuated by their special Envoy for Asian Affairs, seated next to the Wa leader.



Despite the many projects in the works, including China's massive Belt & Road Initiative, senior Wa officials say the bond is purely one of friendship.



ZHAO GUO AN:

"We have a long time relationship with China, because we are the ethnic group along the China border and the Chinese are our brothers. Some of the ethnic Wa live in China, some in America. In the future we are going to be united in China."



While the UWSA is not directly involved in the ongoing ceasefire talks in Myanmar they are part of the larger Federal Political Negotiation and Consultative Committee, with many of the meetings held on Chinese soil.



Seven ethnic organizations are part of the committee, including the United League of Arakan whose army is active in Rakhine State - and aware of China's leverage.



TUN MYAT NAING:

"China is a major power. Our neighboring country. It has a lot of influence in terms of investment, politically , economically - in many arenas , so yes, they can help.



As the government extends its unilateral ceasefire to June 30th, observers will be watching to see what affect the UWSA - and its ally, the Chinese government - will have on future peace plans.