ສຫລ ມອບເງິນເພີ້ມ 25 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການອາຫານ ສຳລັບເດັກ ໃນ ໄລຍະ 5 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ

ກະຊວງກະສິກຳຂອງສະຫະລັດປະກາດມອບທຶນເພີ້ມຕື່ມ 25 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການອາຫານສຳລັບເດັກ ໃນໄລຍະ 5 ປີ ຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂຄງການອາຫານເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ແລະ ໂພຊະນາການສຳລັບເດັກ ຫຼື (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program project) ເຊິ່ງຈະຈັດຕັ້ງປະ ຕິບັດ ໂດຍອົງການອາຫານໂລກ (WFP) ຮ່ວມກັບ ອົງການບັນເທົາທຸກ ກາ ໂຕລິກ (CRS) ແລະ ກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະ ກິລາ. ໂຄງການນີ້ຈະສາ ມາດຊ່ວຍສະໜອງອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຮງຮຽນຈຳນວນ 735 ແຫ່ງ ໃນ 18 ເມືອງ ແລະ ຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງເດັກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 84,000 ຄົນ.

“ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ອົງການອາຫານໂລກຈະໄດ້ສຶບຕໍ່ສະໜອງອາຫານທ່ຽງໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືຂອງພວກເຮົາ ລວມທັງກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ແລະກິລາ ແລະອົງການ ບັນເທົາທຸກກາໂຕລິກ. ອາຫານທ່ຽງສຳລັບໂຮງຮຽນແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ນັກຮຽນໄດ້ມີຜົນການຮຽນທີ່ດີຂື້ນ ແລ ຍັງເປັນການຊ່ວຍສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ນັກ ຮຽນທຸກໆຄົນໃຫ້ມາໂຮງຮຽນເປັນຢ່າງປົກກະຕິ ໂດຍສະເພາະເດັກຍິງ ແລະ ຜູ້ດ້ອຍໂອກາດ. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະປະ ຊາຊົນຄົນລາວ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາ.”

ກະຊວງກະສິກຳສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານໂຄງການອາຫານສຳລັບໂຮງຮຽນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2006 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການແມັກໂກເວິນ-ໂດລ (the McGovern-Dole program).

ກະຊວງກະສິກຳສະຫະລັດ ອົງການອາຫານເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ແລະ ໂພຊະນາການສຳລັບເດັກ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ານການສຶກສາ ການພັດທະນາເດັກ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພດ້ານສະບຽງອາຫານ ແກ່ບັນດາປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ໂຄງ ການນີ້ຍັງຊ່ວຍປະກອບສ່ວນດ້ານຜະລິດຕະພັນກະເສດທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ລວມເຖິງດ້ານການເງິນ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນໂຄງການສະບຽງອາຫານສຳລັບໂຮງຮຽນລວມທັງໂພຊະນາການສຳລັບແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ມີຕ້ອງການ.

USDA Awards $25 million to Help Feed Lao Children in Need

The United States has announced new funding of $25 million over five years to feed children in schools across the Lao PDR. The U.S. program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program project, will be implemented by the World Food Program (WFP) in partnership with CRS and the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports. This project will provide daily hot lunches to 735 schools in 18 districts, reaching more than 84,000 children in need.

“I am so proud that the United States and WFP will continue to provide school lunches in Laos with our partners at the Ministry of Education and Sports and CRS,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond. “School lunches are proven to help students achieve better academic results and encourage higher attendance for all students, especially girls and underrepresented groups. The United States stands together with the people and the government of Lao PDR in support of their development goals.”

USDA has been providing school-feeding assistance to Lao PDR since 2006 under the McGovern-Dole program.

The McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program helps support education, child development and food security in countries around the globe. The program provides for the donation of high-quality U.S. agricultural commodities, as well as financial and technical assistance, to support school feeding and maternal and child nutrition projects for those in need.