ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນລະບົບຄວາມເຢັນເພື່ອເກັບຮັກສາວັກຊີນ (cold chain) ແລະອຸປະກອນໄອທີໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສປປ ລາວ ຊື່ງເປັນຂີດໝາຍອັນສຳຄັນໃນການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດ ໃນວຽກງານສັກວັກຊີນ ກັນພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວຽງ​ຈັນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງກໍ່ຕາມ ພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເເລະຕໍ່ການດໍາລົງຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ-ສັງຄົມ ຂອງປະ ເທດ. ນອກນັ້ນ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຂອງການເເຜ່ລະບາດຢ່າງຮາຍເເຮງອີກຄັ້ງຂອງພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ຍັງເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ຕ້ອງເພີ່ມທະວີຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນການຈັດເກັບວັກຊີນ ແລະການສັກວັກຊີນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ.

ທ່ານ ດຣ ບັນດິດ ຊຸມພົນພັກດີ ຫົວຫນ້າສູນຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສປປ ລາວ ຍັງໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນສູງ ຕໍ່ການເຝົ້າລະວັງແລະເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນການຮັບມື ກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ເເລະ ບັນຫາສາ ທາລະນະສຸກອື່ນໆ ​ຂອງປະເທດ. ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ຈຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນສູງ ຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ຂໍຂອບໃຈ ອົງການຢູນິເຊັບ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນວຽກງານສັກວັກຊີນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ຕ​ະຫຼອດໄລຍະຜ່ານມາ.”

ອຸປະກອນລະບົບຄວາມເຢັນ ເພື່ອເກັບຮັກສາວັກຊີນ ທີ່ສະໜອງໂດຍອົງການ USAID ປະກອບມີ ຕູ້ເຢັນ 150 ໜ່ວຍ ແລະ ຕູ້ແຊ່ແຂງ 50 ໜ່ວຍ ເພື່ອບັນຈຸວັກຊີນ ຊຶ່ງຈະຖືກແຈກຢາຍໄປຍັງສຸກສາລາ ແລະ ສາງເຢັນເກັບວັກຊີນ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຈັດເກັບວັກຊີນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມາດເກັບຮັກສາ ທັງວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະວັກຊີນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ອົງການ USAID ຍັງໄດ້ມອບ ແທັບເລັດ ຈໍານວນ 400 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະໂນດບຸກຈໍານວນ 70 ເຄື່ອງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເຊິ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍພະນັກງານສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ ໃນການເກັບກຳ ແລະລາຍງານຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສັກວັກຊີນ ກັນພະ ຍາດ ແລະ ວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກອື່ນໆ ພ້ອມທັງອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງ ລັກສູດການຮຽນຮູ້ທາງດີຈີຕອລຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການປະກອບສ່ວນອຸປະກອນໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ມີມູນຄ່າທັ້ງມົດຢູ່ 400,000 ໂດລາ ເເລະໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຊື້ຜ່ານການສະໜັບສະໜຸນອົງການຢູນິເຊັບ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງພິທີມອບຮັບ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ເຄວິນ ສ​ມິດ (Kevin Smith) ຮອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ USAID ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງການ USAID ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະ ບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ການປະກອບສ່ວນອຸປະກອນໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະມີບົດບາດອັນສໍາຄັນໃນການຊ່ວຍເສີມສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຈັດເກັບວັກຊີນ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມເເຂງຂອງລະບົບຄວາມເຢັນເພື່ອເກັບຮັກສາວັກຊີນ ເເລະ ປັບປຸງການປ້ອນຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະ ການຕິດຕາມວຽກງານສັກວັກຊີນ.” ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ການທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດ ສະໜອງວັກຊີນ ໃນຂັ້ນແຂວງ, ເມືອງ ແລະ ສຸກສາລານັ້ນ ຈະຊ່ວຍຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ປະຊາກອນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງຍາກທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງວັກຊີນໄດ້."

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

USAID, with technical support from UNICEF, provided cold chain and IT equipment to the Ministry of Health in its latest contribution to Lao PDR’s COVID-19 response and vaccination campaign.

Vientiane, 7 June 2023 – Today, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officially handed over cold chain and IT equipment to the Ministry of Health of Lao PDR, further marking the expanding cooperation between the two countries on COVID-19 vaccination and public health.

Despite declining cases in Lao PDR, COVID-19 remains a threat to public health, livelihoods, and the socio-economic development of the country. The threat of the virus’s possible resurgence also calls for the strengthening of Lao PDR’s capacity to store and roll out vaccines effectively to its population.

“It is important for Lao PDR to remain vigilant and strengthen our ability to effectively respond to COVID-19 and future health demands,“ cautioned Dr. Bandith Soumphonpackdy, Director of the Maternal Child Health Center, Ministry of Health. “The Government of Lao PDR highly values the support from the United States. We also would like to thank USAID and UNICEF for their continued support around vaccination in Lao PDR throughout the years.”

The cold chain equipment provided by USAID included 150 refrigerators and 50 freezers, which will be distributed to health centers and vaccine storage throughout the country. This equipment will expand Lao PDR’s vaccine storage capacity and enable COVID-19 and other vaccines to be stored safely at the optimum temperature. In addition, USAID provided 400 tablets and 70 laptops to the Ministry of Health, which will enable health workers to collect and report on vaccination data and other health programmes, and access e-learning modules. The donation from USAID values at USD 400,000, procured through UNICEF.

During the handover, Dr. Kevin Smith, Deputy Country Representative to Lao PDR, USAID, highlighted the expanding comprehensive partnership between Lao PDR and the United States. “USAID is proud of our partnership with the Government of Lao PDR and today’s handover exemplifies the strength of that partnership. It is our hope that the equipment will play a vital role in increasing vaccine storage capacity, strengthening the cold chain system, and improving data entry and monitoring..” Dr. Smith further added, “Having vaccines available at the provincial, district and health center levels ensures that we can reach the most vulnerable populations and those living in the hardest-to-reach areas.”