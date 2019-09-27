ໃນວັນທີ 24-25 ກັນຍາ 2019 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ

ທູດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານນາງໃບຄຳ ຂັດທິ​ຍະ, ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງແຮງງານ ແລະສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມ ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຄະ​ນະລົງ ໄປເບິ່ງໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນພິການ ຢູ່ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຈາກລັດຖະບານສະ​ຫະລັດໂດຍຜ່ານ

ອົງການພັດ ທະນາສາກົນຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼື USAID. ໂຄງການໂອກາດຂອງ USAID ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານລາວເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຄົນພິການໃຫ້ສ​າມາດ​ມີ​ກາ​ນ​

ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຄົນໃນປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະສາມາດປະກອບສ່ວນ ເຂົ້າໃນສັງຄົມ

ຢ່າງ​ຫ້າວ​ຫັນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງໃບຄຳໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິດຈະກຳ ການປູກ ຈິດສຳນຶກ ແລະ

ການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບຊຸມຊົນທີ່ບ້ານແກ້ງໝໍ້, ເມືອງຄຳ, ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດ

ຂຶ້ນໂດຍຜູ້ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານ ການພັດທະນາແບບມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ຂັ້ນຊຸມຊົນ ຈາກສະມາຄົມຄິວລ່າ (QLA), ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະມາຄົມທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິດຈະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ກ່າວວ່າ: ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກປະ

ທັບໃຈຕໍ່ການເຮັດວຽກຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານ ການພັດທະນາ ແບບມີ

ສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ຂັ້ນຊຸມຊົນ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນພິການ ໃຫ້ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໂອກາດທາງ

ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະສັງຄົມ ໄດ້ສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ

ລັດຖະບານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍຄື ປະຊາຊົນອາເມລິກັນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ

ລາວເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີ ສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງດີ, ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມີຄວາມວັດທະ

ນາຖາວອນ.

ໂຄງການ ໂອກາດຂອງ USAID ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກະຊວງແຮງງານ ແລະສະຫວັດ

ດີການສັງຄົມ, ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ, ຮ່ວມກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດທະນາ ອື່ນ ເຊັ່ນ: ອົງການ

ສຶກສາໂລກ, ອົງການ HI ແລະສະມາຄົມຄິວລ່າເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນນະໂຍບາຍການມີ

ສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຄົນພິການ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີໃຜ ຖືກປ່ອຍປະລະເລີຍ. ໂຄງການໂອກາດຂອງ USAID ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຢູ່ 2 ແຂວງຄື: ຊຽງຂວາງ ແລະ ສະຫວັນນະເຂດ.



ປັດຈຸບັນໂຄງການນີ້ໄດ້ ສຳ ເລັດກິດຈະກຳການປູກຈິດສຳນຶກ ແລະການຄັດກອງຊຸມ

ຊົນ ຈຳນວນ 21 ບ້ານ ໃນຈໍານວນ 35 ບ້ານເປົ້າໝາຍ ຢູ່ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ ແລະໄດ້ມີຜູ້

ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ການປູກຈິດສຳນຶກປະມານ 1750 ຄົນ ແລະອີກປະມານ 500 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຄັດກອງ. ພາຍຫລັງສຳເລັດກິດຈະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທຸກໆໝູ່ບ້ານ ແລ້ວ ໂຄງການນີ້​ກໍຈະດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງ CBID ກໍ່ຄືໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ​ແກ່ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົງພື້ນຖານແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ, ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາຍັງໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສວນມອນ

ປອດສານພິດ ຫຼື Mulberries Organic Silk Farm ໂດຍການ ນໍາທ່ຽວຊົມຂອງ​

ພວກນ້ອງນັກຮຽນຈາກໂຮງຮຽນໂລນບັບຟາໂລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດ ຖະບານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ຍັງໄດ້ທ່ຽວຊົມທັດສະນີຍະພາບທີ່ສວຍງາມຂອງ

ທົ່ງໄຫຫີນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເມືອງມໍລະດົກ ໂລກແຫ່ງທີ 3 ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ຫວ່າງບໍ່

ດົນມານີ້ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າພົບ ເຈົ້າແຂວງ ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ, ທ່ານ ບຸນຕອນ ຈັນທະພອນ, ພ້ອມກັບອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຂັ້ນແຂວງ.

ສະຫະລັດອາເມລິກາ ກໍຄືປະຊາຊົນອາເມລິກັນ ຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານແລະປະຊາຊົນ

ລາວເພື່ອພັດທະນາວຽກງານການສຶກສາ, ສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານ ສາທາລະນະສຸກແລະໂພ

ສະນາການ, ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນແລະສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້

ວຽກງານດ້ານກົດໝາຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. Ambassador Supports Disabilities Inclusion Activities in Xieng Khouang Province

Continuing the United States’ proud tradition of partnering with the Government of the Lao PDR to help those with disabilities on September 24-25, 2019, U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter joined Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Madame Baiykham Kattiya in leading a delegation to visit a disabilities inclusion project site in Xieng Khouang Province supported by the United States. The delegation saw first-hand how the U.S. Government’s Okard project, funded through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), works with the Government of Laos to help persons with disabilities engage in their communities and participate more actively in society.

Ambassador Bitter and Deputy Minister Madame Baiykham observed community awareness raising and screening activities in Kouymor Village, located in Xieng Khouang’s Kham District. These activities are led by Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) facilitators from the Quality of Life Association (QLA), a local non-profit association.

“I was impressed with the work of these CBID facilitators,” said Ambassador Bitter. “By helping persons with disabilities access and take advantage of economic and social opportunities, the Okard project demonstrates the American people’s support for Lao citizens in building a more inclusive, healthy, and prosperous Lao PDR.”

USAID’s Okard project works with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Health, together with implementing partners World Education, Humanity & Inclusion, and QLA, to promote disability inclusive policies so that no person is left behind. The project connects policy level support to individuals and communities through case management and community mobilization in two districts in Xieng Khouang and Savannakhet provinces. In its first three months of operation, CBID facilitators have so far reached over 1,750 people as part of community awareness sessions, and have conducted screenings for more than 500 persons with disabilities in Xieng Khouang Province.

While in Xieng Khouang, Ambassador Bitter visited the Mulberries Organic Silk Farm social enterprise, where English language students from the U.S.-supported Lone Buffalo Foundation gave her a guided tour. She also saw the Plain of Jars, which recently became Laos’ third UNESCO World Heritage site, and paid a courtesy call to Xieng Khouang Governor Bountone Chanthaphone.

The United States partners with the government and people of Laos to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen the rule of law.