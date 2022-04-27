ມີການມອບອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນ ການຕິດເຊື້ຶອສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ (PPE) ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຢາຂ້າເຊື້ອ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະ ການປະມົງ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມລິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ (USAID). ການມອບຮັບໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະການປະມົງ, ກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະ ປ່າໄມ້ ໂດຍແມ່ນ ທ່ານນາງ ວິໄລພອນ ວໍລະພິມ ຫົວໜ້າກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະ ການປະມົງ ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຮັບອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນການຕິດເຊື້ຶອສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ (PPE) ແລະອຸປະກອນຢາຂ້າເຊື້ອຈະຊ່ວຍຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກວິຊາ ການສັດຕະວະແພດ ແລະ ນັກວິຊາການປີ່ນປົວສັດ ທີ່ເຮັດການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຫາສາເຫດຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດສັດຢູ່ພາກສະໜາມ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລັດ ຖະບານແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງ ການຄໍ້າປະກັນສຸຂະພາບທົ່ວໂລກ (GHSP) ເຊິ່ງຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍ ອົງການອາຫານ ແລະ ການກະເສດ ແຫ່ງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ (FAO).

ໃນພິທີມອບ-ຮັບນີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ວິໄລພອນ ວໍລະພິມ ຫົວໜ້າກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະ ການປະມົງ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ບຸນຄຸນມາຍັງອົງການ FAO ແລະ ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ທີ່ໄດ້ມອບເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະ ການປະມົງ ກໍຄື ກະຊວງກະສິກໍາ ແລະ ປ່າໄມ້ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນການຕິດເຊື້ຶອສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ (PPE) ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຢາຂ້າເຊື້ອ. ທ່ານນາງ ວິໄລພອນ ວໍລະພິມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ມີຊາຍແດນຕິດຈອດກັບປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ທັງໝົດ 5 ປະ ເທດ ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມຍາວຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການຄ້າຂາຍສັດ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນສັດຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ມັນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງທີ່ຈະເກີດພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ຄົນ ທີ່ພົບໄດ້ທົ່ວໄປ ແລະ ພະຍາດທີ່ອາດເກີດການລະບາດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່. ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄັ້ງນີ້ຈາກອົງການ USAID ວິຊາການສັດຕະວະແພດ ແລະ ນັກວິຊາການປີ່ນປົວສັດ ຈະມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນເວລາເຮັດການຄົ້ນຫາເຊື້ອພະຍາດສັດຕ່າງໆໃນພາກສະໜາມ ແລະໃນຫ້ອງວິໄຈພະຍາດສັດ.” ທ່ານ ນາງວິໄລພອນ ວໍລະພິມ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນໃນກໍລະນີຂອງພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ຄົນ ເຊັ່ນ: ໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກຮ້າຍແຮງ ພະຍາດແທ້ງລູກ ພະຍາດຍ່ຽວໜູ ແລະ ພະຍາດວໍ້.”

ອຸປະກອນທີ່ນຳມາມອບໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ປະກອບມີ ຊຸດເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງປ້ອງກັນການຕິດເຊື້ຶອສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ຜ້າອັດປາກ ຖົງມື ແວ່ນຕາ ເຄື່ອງປ້ອງກັນເກີບ ແລະ ຢາຂ້າເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ເຊິ່ງມີມູນຄ່າລວມທັງໝົດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50.000 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ. ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະຖືກຈັດສົ່ງໄປຍັງ 148 ເມືອງ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນ ໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະເມືອງມີຄວາມພ້ອມໃນການຮັບມື ກັບການລະບາດທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແບບບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້ ຂອງພະຍາດລະບາດສັດຂ້າມແດນ ແລະ ພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ຄົນ (ຕິດຕໍ່ໃສ່ຄົນ) ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນພາກພື້ນອາຊີຕາເວັນ ອອກສ່ຽງໃຕ້.

ໃນພິທີມອບ-ຮັບນີ້ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ປະຈໍາລາວ ທ່ານໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ຣອນນິງ (Michael Ronning) ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຂະຫຍາຍການພົວພັນການຮ່ວມມືຮອບດ້ານ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ-ລາວ. “ອົງການ USAID ມຸ່ງໝັ້ນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ຄົນ ແລະ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ອື່ນໆ ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຄົນ ລວມທັງ COVID-19. ພວກເຮົາຕີລາຄາສູງຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືກັບກະຊວງກະສິກໍາ ແລະ ປ່າໄມ້ ແລະ ອົງການ FAO ໃນວຽກງານສຳຄັນນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ນາຊາຣ໌ ຮາຢັດ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ ອົງການ FAO ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ: “ພະຍາດສັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕໍ່ຊາວກະສິ ກອນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຫາກຍັງສົ່ງຜົນ ຕໍ່ລະບົບສະບຽງອາຫານ ການຄໍ້າປະກັນສະບຽງອາຫານ ແລະ ໂພຊະນາການ ພ້ອມທັງ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານລາຍຮັບ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດນຳອີກ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຜູ້ທຸກຍາກ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ດ້ອຍໂອກາດທີ່ສຸດ. ປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ໄດ້ຖືກພັກດັນໃຫ້ກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ແລະ ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ຍ້ອນການສູນເສຍສັດລ້ຽງ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກພະຍາດຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ: ໄຂ້ຫວັດໝູອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກ. ມີພຽງແຕ່ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະ ການປະສານງານຂອງພວກເຮົາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານກັບພະຍາດຕິດ ຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ຊ່ວຍຮັກສາຊີວິດສັດ ແລະ ຄົນ ເພື່່ືອຟື້ນຟູໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນຄືນເທື່ອລະກ້າວ.” ທ່ານນາຊາຣ໌ ຮາຢັດ ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ “ອົງການ FAO ມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດລະບາດສັດໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງ ສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ບຸນຄຸນຕໍ່ການປະກອບສ່ວນ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມືຂອງ ອົງການ USAID ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ແລະ ຄວາມລຳບາກດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

USAID and FAO Handover Personal Protective Equipment to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries to Ensure Safety of Veterinarians and Animal Health Workers

Vientiane, Lao PDR – On April 25, 2022, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectant materials to M. (TBC), at the Department of Livestock and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The support will ensure the safety of veterinarians and animal health workers investigating animal diseases in the field and aid in preventing disease spread. The generous support was made possible by the U.S. Government through USAID under the Global Health Security Project, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

At the handover ceremony, Mrs. Vilayphone Vorraphim, Director General of the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, expressed her gratitude to FAO and the U.S. Government through USAID on the PPE and disinfectant materials donated. She said: “Because Lao PDR has long borders with all its five neighbors and as there is substantial cross-border trade of livestock and livestock products, there is a high risk of the introduction of common and new emerging animal transmissible diseases. With this donation from USAID, veterinarians and animal health workers will be ensured for their safety when investigating animal diseases in the field and in the laboratories.” She added, “this is especially the case with zoonotic diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza, brucellosis, leptospirosis and rabies.”

The supplies consist of full body suits, masks, gloves, goggles, shoe protectors and disinfectant that have a total combined value of over USD 50,000. The supplies will be delivered to all 148 districts in Lao PDR to ensure each district is prepared for any unexpected outbreak of transboundary animal diseases or zoonotic diseases (transmissible to humans) which are common in the South-East Asia region.

At the ceremony, USAID Country Representative to Laos Mr. Michael Ronning highlighted the expanding U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. “USAID is committed to supporting Lao PDR under the Partnership in the fight against zoonotic diseases and other health threats including COVID-19. We value the collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and FAO in this important work.“

Mr. Hayat, FAO Representative to Lao PDR stressed that “livestock diseases have severely adverse impact not only for farmers but also on the food system, food security and nutrition, and income security, for the rural population, especially for the poor and the most vulnerable. Many people, especially in the rural population have been pushed back to hunger and poverty due to the loss of livestock caused by diseases such as African Swine Fever and Avian Influenza. Only through our partnership and collaboration, we could fight these transboundary diseases effectively, save livestock and human lives and gradually build back better.”. Mr. Hayat also emphasized that “FAO stands committed in continuing our support to assist the Government to better deal with livestock diseases and thanks to the USAID contribution and partnership to support the Government of Lao PDR in combating poverty and hardship.”.