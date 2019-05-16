ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດສືບ​ຕໍ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າໃນ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ພິ​ການ​ໃນສ​ປ​ປ

ລາວ. ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 16 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ 2019 ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽງຈັນ ມື້ນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສປປ

ລາວ ແລະ ອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດຢູເຄຊັນ (World Education) ປະຈຳສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ ໄດ້ລົງ

ນາມ ໃນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມ ເຂົ້າໃຈ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງຄົນພິການຢູ່ ສ​ປ​ປ

ລາວ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ໂຄງການຢູເສດໂອກາດ ຫຼື USAID Okard ເຊິ່ງເປັນໂຄງການໄລຍະ

5 ປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຜ່ານອົງການ ພັດ

ທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ (USAID) ແລະ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດຢູ

ເຄຊັນ (World Education).

ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງໂຄງການນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຮ່ວມລົງນາມໂດຍ ທ່ານ ຄຳປິງ ແສງ

ຕານນະລາດ ຫົວໜ້າກົມນະໂຍບາຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ມີຜົນງານພິການ ແລະ ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ທັງເປັນ

ຫົວໜ້າກອງເລຂາຄະນະກຳມະແຫ່ງຊາດ ສຳ​ລັບຄົນພິການ ແລະ ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸຂອງ

ກະຊວງ ແຮງງານ ແລະສະຫວັດການສັງຄົມ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນາງ ຊາຣ່າ ບຣູນາກີ

(Sarah Bruigoonie), ຫົວໜ້າອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດ ຢູເຄຊັນ (World Education) ປະຈຳລາວ. ທ່ານນາງ ໃບຄຳ ຂັດທິຍະ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງແຮງງານ ແລະສະ

ຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກ ຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ

ປະຈຳ ລາວໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດ ເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານ ໃນພິທີ ເຊັນ ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ

ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ອົງການ USAID ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ອົງການເວີລດ໌ເອດຢູເຄຊັນ

(World Education), ອົງການມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ແລະ ອົງການ

ຈັດຕັ້ງ ທາງສັງຄົມຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ບັນດານະໂຍບາຍ

ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຄົນພິການ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າບໍ່ມີໃຜ ຖືກປະຖີ້ມໄວ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງ

ຫລັງ. ໂຄງການ USAID Okard ມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່​ຈະປັບປຸງການເຂົ້າເຖິງການບໍລິການ

ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ການຟື້ນຟູໜ້າທີ່ການ ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບ ເພີ່ມໂອກາດດ້ານການ ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ຄົນພິການ ແລະ ເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງທາງດ້ານ

ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ ໂດຍຜ່ານການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເ​ຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃໝ່ສະບັບນີ້ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍ ຂອງການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບສອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແນໃສ່ສົ່ງ ເສີມ ໃຫ້ຄົນ ພິການສາມາດຊ່ວຍຕົນເອງໄດ້ ແລະ ມີຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງ ພວກເຂົາ ໂດຍການ

ເຂົ້າເຖິງ ການບໍລິການ ທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ສັງຄົມຢ່າງເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ສປປ ລາວ. ສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນລັດຖະບານ

ແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນ​ພິການສາມາດດໍາລົງຊີວິດໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແລະ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ.”

ໂຄງການ USAID Okard ແມ່ນໂຄງການສືບເນື່ອງມາຈາກ ຜົນສຳເລັດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ຂອງ ໂຄງການ TEAM (ຝຶກອົບຮົມ ການສ້າງ ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດການ

​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເຄື່ອງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ ແລະການຟື້ນຟູໜ້າທີ່

ການທາງການແພດ) ພາຍໃຕ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຂອງ ອົງການ USAID ຊຶ່ງໄດ້

ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນພິການ ຫລື ​ຄວາມບົກຜ່ອງ ເກືອບເຖິງ 6,000 ຄົນ. ໂຄງການ TEAM ຍັງໄດ້ຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານສາທາ ລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂັ້ນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 500 ທ່ານ.

ນອກຈາກໂຄງການ USAID Okard, ລັດຖະບານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງມີຫຼາຍແຜນງານທີ່

ໄດ້ຖືກ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິິບັດ ຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານແລະປະຊາຊົນລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງການສຶກ

ສາ ​ສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ອຳ​ນວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງ ດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ເສີມສ້າງຄວາມ ເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ.

The U.S. and Lao PDR Cooperate to Improve Well-being and Self-reliance of Persons with Disabilities

The United States continues to play a leading role in helping to improve the well-being of people with disabilities in Laos. On May 16, 2019 in Vientiane, the Lao PDR and World Education Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand programs, which will increase the self-reliance of people with disabilities through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Okard program, a five-year initiative funded by the U.S. Government and implemented by World Education.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Khamping Sengtannalat, Director General of the Department of Policy to Devotees Disability and the Elderly and Head of the Secretariat of the National Committee for Disabled People and the Elderly of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, and Ms. Sarah Bruinooge, Country Director, World Education Laos. U.S. Ambassador to Laos Rena Bitter and Vice Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Baikham Katthiya witnessed the MOU signing.

USAID works in partnership with the Government of Laos, World Education, Humanity & Inclusion and civil society organizations to develop and implement disability inclusive policies so that no person is left behind. The USAID Okard project aims to improve access to quality health and rehabilitation services, increase job opportunities for persons with disabilities, and strengthen health and economic empowerment through stakeholder engagement.

“This new agreement marks an important milestone in our countries’ partnership to enhance the independence and functional ability of persons with disabilities through equal access to health and social services in Laos,” said U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter. “The United States is committed to supporting the Government of Laos to help persons with disabilities live full and productive lives.”

USAID Okard builds on previous achievements through USAID’s Training, Economic Empowerment, Assistive Technologies and Medical Rehabilitation (TEAM) project, which provided assistance to nearly 6,000 persons with disabilities or impairment. The TEAM project also trained more than 500 health professionals and local partners.

In addition to the USAID Okard project, the United States works in partnership with the government and citizens of the Lao PDR in many areas to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen the rule of law.