ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ອອກຄຳແນະນຳ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໂດຍເຕືອນວ່າ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ໃນການເຮັດທຸລະກິດຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ເກືອບນຶ່ງປີຫຼັງຈາກທະຫານໄດ້ເຮັດ ລັດຖະປະຫານ

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍອາຄະເນ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ພະມ້າ ນັ້ນ.

ຄຳແນະນຳຈາກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ມີການສ່ຽງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ

ພິເສດ ສຳລັບ “ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທຸລະກິດ ແລະສະຖາບັນການເງິນ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ” ທີ່ຈະ

ພົວພັນກັບກິດຈະການທຸລະກິດຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ “ທີ່ອາດຈະໃຫ້ຜົນ ປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ລະ

ບອບການປົກຄອງທະຫານມຽນມາ.” ຄຳແນະນຳໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງ

ການພົວພັນດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ຜິດ ກົດໝາຍ ແລະຊື່ສຽງໃນການສ່ຽງ ໂດຍການເຮັດທຸ

ລະກິດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະໃຊ້ ຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸບປະທານ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກທະຫານ.

ຄຳແນະນຳກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ແລະການລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມ

ມາ ໂດຍທະຫານ ໃນທາງພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ທິດທາງເສດຖະ

ກິດ ແລະສະພາບແວດລ້ອມໃນການເຮັດທຸລະກິດ ຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ.”

ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ທ່ານນາງ ອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ ຈາກພັກ​ສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຊາ

ທິປະໄຕ (NLD) ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາມຽນມາ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ມີ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່

ເປີດກວ້າງເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນປີ 2015 ແຕ່ທະຫານມຽມາໄດ້ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີ 2020 ໂດຍກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ໂກງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ແຕ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່

ແລ້ວບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານໃດໆ.

ທະຫານໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ພັກ NLD ​ໃນການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ​ເມື່ອວັນທີ 1

ເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021 ໂດຍໄດ້ກັກຂັງ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ວິນ ມິນ.

ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານໄດ້ໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນການທັບມ້າງ ພວກປະ

ທ້ວງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອກຳຈັດທະຫານຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ແລະທະຫານ

ບ້ານທີ່ຫາກໍຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບລັດຖະບານ NLD. ຄຳແນະນຳຂອງວັນພຸດ

ວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທະຫານໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາ ຊົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ

1,400 ຄົນ” ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດ.

The United States issued an advisory Wednesday warning of the increased risk of conducting business in Myanmar nearly a year after a military coup in the Southeast Asian country, which is also known as Burma.

The advisory from U.S. State Department warned it was especially risky for “individuals, businesses and financial institutions and other persons” to be associated with business activity in Myanmar “that could benefit the Burmese military regime.”

The advisory cited the possibility of exposure to illegal financial and reputational risks by doing business there, and using supply chains controlled by the military.

“The coup and subsequent abuses committed by the military have fundamentally changed the direction of the economic and business environment in Burma,” the advisory said.

Former de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) led Myanmar since its first open democratic election in 2015, but Myanmar's military contested the November 2020 election results, claiming widespread electoral fraud, largely without evidence.

The military removed the NLD government in a coup on February 1, 2021, detaining Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Since then, the military government has used deadly force in clampdowns on protests while escalating efforts to neutralize ethnic minority armies and newly formed militias allied with the NLD government. Wednesday’s advisory said the military “has killed more than 1,400 innocent people” since its takeover.