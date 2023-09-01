ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ຖ້າເກາະດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫາກຖືກໂຈມຕີ ແລະໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ 19 ຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ຍັງຄ້າຄາງ ສໍາລັບການຊື້ອາວຸດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ທ່ານຣອບ ວິດທ໌ແມນ (Rob Wittman), ຮອງປະທານຄະນະກໍາມະການ​ກອງ​ທັບຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈົ່ງຮູ້ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແບ​ບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ​ໃດໆ​ຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ຈາກສະ ຫະລັດ ໃນທັນທີ.” ທ່ານກ່າວໃນມື້ວານນີ້ ກ່ອນການພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງໄສ ອິ້ງເຫວິນ.

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ, ທ່ານຄາໂລສ ຈີເມເນສ (Carlos Gimenez) ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ທ່ານເຈັນ ກິກກັນສ໌ (Jen Kiggans) ຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ​ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນເວລາສາມມື້.

ພວກທ່ານ ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງໄສ ແລະຫົວໜ້າສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານເວລລິງຕັນ ກູ (Wellington Koo).

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan says the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S. Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said: "Know that any hostile unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the U.S." He spoke Friday ahead of meetings with President Tsai Ing-Wen. The Virginia Republican, Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Jen Kiggans of Virginia arrived Thursday for a three-day visit to Taiwan. They are meeting with Tsai and the head of Taiwan's National Security Council Wellington Koo.