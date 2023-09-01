ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ ຖ້າເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫາກຖືກໂຈມຕີ ແລະໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ 19 ຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ຍັງຄ້າຄາງ ສໍາລັບການຊື້ອາວຸດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ທ່ານຣອບ ວິດທ໌ແມນ (Rob Wittman), ຮອງປະທານຄະນະກໍາມະການກອງທັບຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈົ່ງຮູ້ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີແບບບໍ່ມີການເກາະຜິດທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກໃດໆຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ຈາກສະ ຫະລັດ ໃນທັນທີ.” ທ່ານກ່າວໃນມື້ວານນີ້ ກ່ອນການພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງໄສ ອິ້ງເຫວິນ.
ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ, ທ່ານຄາໂລສ ຈີເມເນສ (Carlos Gimenez) ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ທ່ານເຈັນ ກິກກັນສ໌ (Jen Kiggans) ຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນເວລາສາມມື້.
ພວກທ່ານ ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງໄສ ແລະຫົວໜ້າສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານເວລລິງຕັນ ກູ (Wellington Koo).
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan says the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S. Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said: "Know that any hostile unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the U.S." He spoke Friday ahead of meetings with President Tsai Ing-Wen. The Virginia Republican, Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Jen Kiggans of Virginia arrived Thursday for a three-day visit to Taiwan. They are meeting with Tsai and the head of Taiwan's National Security Council Wellington Koo.