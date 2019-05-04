ສະຫະລັດ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຫັນເຫພວກທະຫານ ໃຫ້ມາຫາ ຝ່າຍ ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ຮວນ

ກວາອີໂດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ ຂອງ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ

ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນທັງຫລາຍ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຫລືອຫັນເຫກຳລັງທະ

ຫານຂອງປະເທດ ໃຫ້ໄປຢູ່ຂ້າງເພິ່ນ. ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນ

ອັງຄານສັບປະດານີ້ ຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກທຳນຽບຂາວ. ເພິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທຣຳ ພວມ

ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຄວາມຄືບໜ້າໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະ “ທາງເລືອກທຸກຢ່າງ ແມ່ນມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ຢູ່” ໃນການທີ່ສະຫະລັດຈະຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ເຫດການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານ ກວາອີໂດ

ພວມຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ ໃຫ້ ນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ລົງຈາກອຳນາດ. ການນຳພາຂອງເຂົາ ພວມເປັນບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນ ລຸນຫລັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກສ ລາຍງານວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທຣຳພວມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການ

ໂອນອຳນາດຢ່າງສັນຕິ ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ ດັ່ງສາລີຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ

ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ພາກັນຈັດການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ກາ

ຣາກັສ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ມາດູໂຣ ມອບອຳນາດ. ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກ

ຂ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ອະນາຄົດຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ຈະຖືກຊີ້ຂາດ ໃນອີກ

ສອງສາມມື້ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ:“ຖ້າຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຫາກລົ້ມແຫລວ ມັນກໍຈະຕົກໄປຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ລະບອບພະເດັດການ ຊຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກແນວອື່ນພໍທໍ່ໃດ.

ມັນເປັນໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ຫລໍ່ແຫລມທີ່ສຸດ.”

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ການຂ້າມຜ່ານຢ່າງສັນ

ຕິ ອາດສາມາເປັນໄປໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ອຍເຫລືອ ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງ

ເນເນຊູເອລາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບຸກຄົນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປາດຣີໂນ

ຫົວໜ້າສານສູງສຸດຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ໂມເຣໂນ ແລະຜູ້ບັງຄັບບັນຊາອົງ

ຄະລັກ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ຣາຟາແອລ ເຮີນານເດັສ ດາລາ ນັ້ນ. ພວກເພິ່ນ

ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງເອົາບົດບາດໃນຕອນບ່າຍມື້ນີ້ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍນຳເອົາກຳລັງທະຫານອື່ນໆ

ມາເຂົ້າຂ້າງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນເວົ້າວ່າ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍລະບອບທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງພ້ອມດຽວ

ກັນ ກໍຖືກຄວມຄຸມໂດຍຄິວບາແລກໍອາດແມ່ນຣັດເຊຍນຳ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງມາ

ດູໂຣ ຍັງຢູ່ໃນຂ້າງ ຂອງເຂົາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຢ້ານກົວ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນການໜ້າຢ້ານທີ່ວ່າ ຈະມີກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ

ຄິວບາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ 20 ຫາ 25,000 ຄົນມາປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ຕໍ່ຜົນທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາ ຖ້າຄຳສັ່ງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຂອງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ ຫາກລົ້ມແຫລວ.

ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ສາບານໂຕຈະຮັບ

ໃຊ້ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນຜ່ານມາ. ມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 50 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເພິ່ນ ວ່າເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີວ່າການ ແທນ ແຕ່ມາດູໂຣຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການ

ສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກຈີນ ຄິວບາ ແລະຣັດເຊຍອີຣ່ານ ແລະເທີກີຢູ່. ຄວາມປັ່ນປ່ວນວຸ້ນວາຍ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຈົນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.

ລັດຖະບານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ແຊມູແອລ ມອນກາດາ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດເວເນຊູເອລາ

ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ:“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢ້ານກົວປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມລະວັງ ແລະມີສະຕິ ຕໍ່ມະຫາອຳນາດນີ້ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມ

ວຸ້ນວານໄປທົ່ວ ແລະພວກເຂົາ ກໍພວມກະທຳເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນຢູ່ໃນວເນຊູອລາ.”

ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນ ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະເວົ້າລົມ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເລື້ອງເວເນ

ຊູເອລາ ແຕ່ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະລົງມື ໃຊ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເສດຖະກີດຂອງປະເທດໄວທີ່ສຸດ ເມື່ອໃດ ກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳອຳນາດ.

ເຊີນ​ອ່ານ​ລື້ອງນີ້​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton says Venezuela's interim President Juan Guaido needs the support of key figures that can help sway the country's military forces to his side. Bolton spoke to reporters Tuesday outside the White House. He said the Trump administration is monitoring developments in Venezuela and that "all options are on the table" in terms of U.S. response to the evens there. Guaido is calling for an uprising to force Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power. His leadership is in dispute after a fraudulent election last year. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the Trump administration is calling for a peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela.



Venezuela's opposition has organized mass protests in the capital, Caracas, to demand that Maduro hand over power. Bolton told reporters Tuesday that Venezuela's future will be determined in the next few days.



(John Bolton, US National Security Advisor)

"If this effort fails, they will sink into a dictatorship from which there are very few possible alternatives. It's a very delicate moment."



The U.S. national security advisor said a peaceful transition is possible with the help of several of Venezuela's key officials.



(John Bolton, US National Security Advisor)

"Figures like Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, chief judge of the Venezuelan Supreme Court; Maikel Moreno, commander of the presidential guard; Rafael Hernandez Dala. They need to be able to act this afternoon to help bring other military forces to the side of the interim president."



Bolton said Venezuela is controlled by a military regime, which in turn is controlled by Cuba and possibly Russia. He said Maduro's forces remain on his side out of fear.



(John Bolton, US National Security Advisor )

"I think it's fear of the 20 to 25,000 Cuban security forces in the country. I think it's fear of the consequences if adhering to the constitutional mandate of the interim president failed."

Guaido, former head of Venezuela's national assembly, took an oath to serve as interim president in January. More than 50 nations recognized him as acting president, but Maduro still has the support of China, Cuba, Russia, Iran and Turkey. The unrest has caused a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country.



The Maduro government has accused the United States of fomenting unrest in Venezuela.



(Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations)

"We are not afraid of our people. We are cautious and vigilant on this superpower let loose around the world, wreaking havoc. And they try to do the same in Venezuela."



Bolton refused to discuss U.S. plans for Venezuela, but said the administration is ready to launch efforts to jump-start the country's economy as soon as Guaido is installed.