ສະຫະລັດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕ ຊາວການາດາ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງ ຢູ່ປະເທດຈີນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປ່ອຍ ໂຕຊາວການາດາສອງຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍຈີນ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຈາລະກຳ.

ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ” ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ “ການກ່າວຫາເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງການເມືອງ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານໃດໆ.” [[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/rongxiang/status/1275059409455112192?s=20 ]]

ອະດີດນັກການທູດ ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ໂຄວຣິກ ແລະນັກທຸລະກິດໄມເກີລ ສປາວໍ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນທ້າຍປີ 2018. ຈີນໄດ້ປະກາດ ໃນການກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບການຈາ ລະກຳຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວ.

ບຸກຄົນທັງສອງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກການາດາ ໄດ້ກັກໂຕຫົວໜ້າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ການເງິນບໍລິສັດຫົວເຫວີຍ ທ່ານນາງເມັງ ວັນຊູ ຕາມການອອກໝາຍຈັບຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດການທັງສອງບໍ່ພົວພັນກັນ ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານໂກວຣິກແລະທ່ານສປາວໍ ກຳລັງຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອເປັນການ ກົດດັນຕໍ່ການາດາ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີການາດາ ທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງການຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຊາຍ ທັງສອງວ່າ ເຮັດໄປໂດຍ “ພະລະການ.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urging the immediate release of two Canadians detained by China on allegations of espionage.

In a statement released Monday, Pompeo said the United States was “extremely concerned” about their safety.

"These charges are politically motivated and completely groundless," said Pompeo.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018. China announced the espionage charges against them on Friday.

The two were arrested shortly after Canada detained Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. China has said that the two incidents are unrelated but some experts believe Kovrig and Spavor are being used as pressure against Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the arrests of the two men “arbitrary.”