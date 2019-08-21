ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ບົ່ງຊື່ອີຣ່ານວ່າ ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບໃນ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ. ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຫາທ້າທາຍສະຫຼັບຊັບຊ້ອນຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊອກຫາ “ແນວຄິດໃໝ່” ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂ “ບັນຫາເດີມ.” ແຕ່ພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດໃນຂົງເຂດແລະມະຫາອຳນາດໃຫຍ່, ທີ່ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຂົງ ເຂດ ດ້ວຍການເຄື່ອນໄຫວແຕ່ພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວທີ່ເຫັນແກ່ຕົວ. Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ, ສົງຄາມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຊີເຣຍແລະເຢເມນ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ກ້ຳເກິ່ງທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງລາວທີ່ຄອບງຳໃນການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ຢູ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງການນິວເລຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະການເອົາບາດກ້າວຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຢູ່ທີ່ຊ່ອງແຄບຮໍມຸສ ແມ່ນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ໂລກ ແລະການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນອີຣັກ, ເລບານອນ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະເຢເມນ ແມ່ນເປັນ “ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ” ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ຈາກນະຄອນອາແລັບໂປ ໄປເຖິງເອເດັນ ຈາກຕຣີໂປລີໄປຫາເຕຫະ ຣ່ານ ໃນການປະສານງານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ສຸດ ກວ່າໃນເວລາໃດໆທັງໝົດ. ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງມີຄວາມຄິດໃໝ່ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເກົ່າໆພວກນີ້.”
ທ່ານພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະໂປແລນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງກຸ່ມເຮັດວຽກ7 ກຸ່ມ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະບັນຫາອື່ນໆ ໃນຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຂັ້ນຕອນວໍຊໍ.
ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕາມລຳພັງພຽງຝ່ານດຽວ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນການທູດ.
ທ່ານດິມິທຣີ ພໍລີແອນສກີ ຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຣັດເຊັຍ ປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ກັບສະຖານະການ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອີຣ່ານເຂົ້າມາໂຕະເຈລະຈາ ທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ມີແຕ່ການດູຖູກ, ເກາະຜິດ ແລະການລົງໂທດທີ່ເສຍໜ້າຕ່າງໆ.”
ຮອງເອກອັດຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍນາໆຊາດ ແລະໄດ້ນຳພາເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງ ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ຢຸດສະງັກລົງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເອົາທ່າທີແບບຮຸກຮານ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮວມທັງການໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ແລະການຍື່ນຄຳຂາດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທັງໝົດ.
ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງຝ່າຍເຢຍຣະມັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕາມລຳພັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການປະສານງານ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງນາໆຊາດ ແລະຂໍໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ນຳຢູ່ ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໃຫ້ນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານແອນເດຣຍສ໌ ໄມໂກລິສ (Andreas Michaelis) ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນເພື່ອບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງສ້າງສະພາບການທາງການເມືອງ ເພື່ອກຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳພາຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກຄວາມຢ້ານກົວໃດໆ ຕໍ່ການຖືກກົດຂີ່ ແລະຖືກທໍລະມານ, ຕໍ່ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ, ແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະໃຫ້ສະໜອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍຄວາມປອດໄພ ກຽດສັກສີ ແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບແທນ.”
ພວກນັກການທູດນາໆຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຸກພັກຝ່າຍ ເຄົາລົບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນາໆຊາດ ແລະມະຕິຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ແມ່ນມະຕິທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາເອລ ແລະປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແບບມີສອງລັດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ ໃນບາງຂົງເຂດຂອງເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ ແລະບົ່ງຊີ້ເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງການສຶກສາ ແລະໂອກາດຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ສຳລັບພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named Iran as the biggest threat to the security and stability of the Middle East. In a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday addressing complex challenges facing the Middle East, Pompeo called for "fresh thinking" to solve "old problems." Some participants blamed regional and international powers, including the United States, for adding to the tensions in the region with their selfish unilateral moves. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
Iran's nuclear threat, devastating wars in Syria and Yemen, longtime conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and economic inequality in the Middle East dominated Tuesday discussions at the U.N. Security Council.
Pompeo said Iran's nuclear program and its actions in the Strait of Hormuz are a threat to the world, and that its interference in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen is having "devastating humanitarian consequences" in the region.
Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state (English):
"Clearly, from Aleppo to Aden, from Tripoli to Tehran greater cooperation in the Middle East is needed more than ever. We need fresh thinking to solve old problems."
Pompeo said the United States and Poland have formed seven working groups to address security and other issues in a peace initiative called the Warsaw Process.
Russia has rejected the process as a unilateral and undiplomatic move.
Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian deputy representative at the United Nations
"We cannot be satisfied with a situation where calls for Iran to sit down at a negotiating table are punctuated with direct insults, provocations and demeaning sanctions."
The Russian representative said U.S. sanctions against Iran violate international laws and have brought the country's economy to a standstill.He said the U.S. aggressive stance, including insults and ultimatums contribute to the turmoil in the whole region.
A German representative said a rise of unilateral moves has exacerbate tensions in the Middle East. He called for a coordination of international efforts and also urged regional leaders to respect human rights of their own people.
Andreas Michaelis, German representative
"It is for the nations of the region themselves to create political environments, which allow their people to lead a life without fear of repression and torture, hunger and violence and which instead provides them with safety, dignity and liberty."
International envoys called on all parties to respect international agreements and U.N. resolutions, notably those calling for a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They emphasized an urgent need for economic development in some of the most turbulent areas and identified a need for improved education and job opportunities for women and growing young populations.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ