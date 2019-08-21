ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້ບົ່ງ​ຊື່ອີ​ຣ່ານວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່ໃ​ຫຍ່​ສຸດ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບໃນ ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ. ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາທ້າ​ທາຍສະ​ຫຼັບ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊອກ​ຫາ “​ແນວຄິດໃໝ່” ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ “ບັນ​ຫາ​ເດີມ.” ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ ປະ​ເທດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ແລະມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດໃຫຍ່, ທີ່​ຮວ​ມ​ທັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນຂົງ​ ເຂດ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ແກ່​ຕົວ. Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງ​ວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຈາກໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ສົງ​ຄາມ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍແລະ​ເຢ​ເມນ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ​ປາ​ແລັສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ກ້ຳ​ເກິ່ງ​ທາງດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດໃນ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວທີ່​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ໃນ​ການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັນ ຢູ່ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເລຍ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຢູ່ທີ່​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ ແມ່ນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຕໍ່​ໂລກ​ ແລະການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ, ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ເຢ​ເມນ ແມ່ນເປັນ “ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ” ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງ​ ຈາກນະ​ຄອນ​ອາ​ແລັບ​ໂປ ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ເອ​ເດັນ ຈາກຕ​ຣີ​ໂປ​ລີໄປ​ຫາເຕຫະ ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກວ່າ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃດໆ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ໃໝ່ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ເກົ່າໆ​ພວກ​ນີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ໂປ​ແລນ ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ກຸ່ມເຮັດ​ວຽກ7 ກຸ່ມ ເພື່ອແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ອື່ນໆ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນວໍຊໍ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຕາມ​ລຳ​ພັງ​ພຽງ​ຝ່ານ​ດຽວ ແລະ​ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ການ​ທູດ.

ທ່ານ​ດິ​ມິ​ທ​ຣີ ພໍ​ລີ​ແອນ​ສ​ກີ ຮອງ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະທູດ​ຣັດ​ເຊັຍ ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ ​ກັບສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ​ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໂຕະ​ເ​ຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ການ​ດູ​ຖູກ, ເກາະ​ຜິດ ແລະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່ເສຍ​ໜ້າຕ່າງໆ.”

ຮອງ​ເ​ອກ​ອັດ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົ​ດ​ໝາຍ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ ຂອງ ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ​ລົງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງການ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດ ແລະການ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຂາດນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ພາໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າຂອງ​ຝ່າຍເຢຍ​ຣະມັນໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຕາມ​ລຳ​ພັງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳຢູ່ ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ ໃ​ຫ້​ນັບ​ຖືສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ເດ​ຣຍ​ສ໌ ໄມ​ໂກ​ລິ​ສ (Andreas Michaelis) ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຢຍ​ຣະມັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ທີ່​ຈະຕ້ອງ​ສ້າງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເພື່ອກ​ຈະ​ອຳ​ນວຍໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໃດ​ໆ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ຂີ່ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ທໍລະ​ມານ​, ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມອຶດ​ຫິວ, ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ແລະໃຫ້​ສະ​ໜອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ກຽດສັກ​ສີ ແລະ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ແທນ.”

ພວກ​ນັກການ​ທູດນາໆ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ເຄົາ​ລົບຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ມະ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ແມ່ນ​ມະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ເອ​ລ ແລະ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ແບບ​ມີ​ສອງ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ໃນ​ບາງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງນັ້ນ ແລະ​ບົ່ງ​ຊີ້​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ແລະ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຫາ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named Iran as the biggest threat to the security and stability of the Middle East. In a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday addressing complex challenges facing the Middle East, Pompeo called for "fresh thinking" to solve "old problems." Some participants blamed regional and international powers, including the United States, for adding to the tensions in the region with their selfish unilateral moves. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Iran's nuclear threat, devastating wars in Syria and Yemen, longtime conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and economic inequality in the Middle East dominated Tuesday discussions at the U.N. Security Council.



Pompeo said Iran's nuclear program and its actions in the Strait of Hormuz are a threat to the world, and that its interference in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen is having "devastating humanitarian consequences" in the region.



Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state (English):

"Clearly, from Aleppo to Aden, from Tripoli to Tehran greater cooperation in the Middle East is needed more than ever. We need fresh thinking to solve old problems."

Pompeo said the United States and Poland have formed seven working groups to address security and other issues in a peace initiative called the Warsaw Process.



Russia has rejected the process as a unilateral and undiplomatic move.



Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian deputy representative at the United Nations

"We cannot be satisfied with a situation where calls for Iran to sit down at a negotiating table are punctuated with direct insults, provocations and demeaning sanctions."



The Russian representative said U.S. sanctions against Iran violate international laws and have brought the country's economy to a standstill.He said the U.S. aggressive stance, including insults and ultimatums contribute to the turmoil in the whole region.



A German representative said a rise of unilateral moves has exacerbate tensions in the Middle East. He called for a coordination of international efforts and also urged regional leaders to respect human rights of their own people.



Andreas Michaelis, German representative

"It is for the nations of the region themselves to create political environments, which allow their people to lead a life without fear of repression and torture, hunger and violence and which instead provides them with safety, dignity and liberty."



International envoys called on all parties to respect international agreements and U.N. resolutions, notably those calling for a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They emphasized an urgent need for economic development in some of the most turbulent areas and identified a need for improved education and job opportunities for women and growing young populations.