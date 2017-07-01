ການຫ້າມເດີນທາງ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເລີ້ມມີຜົນ ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແລ້ວ

ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເດີນທາງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ດັດແປງ​ແກ້​ໄຂໃໝ່ ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ

ເລີ້ມມີ​ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່ພວກທະ

ນາຍຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ ​ຕາມ​ສະໜາມ​ບິນ​ຕ່າງໆເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ອຍ

​ເຫລືອ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເດີນທາງ​ຈາກ 6 ປະ​ເທດ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ.

ກົດ​ລະບຽບ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດທີ່​ເລີ້ມມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ

ນີ້ ແມ່ນບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າ​ຈາກ 6 ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ປະຊາຊົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນຊາວ​ມຸສລິ​ມ

ນັ້ນຕ້ອງ​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ “ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ” ​ກັບ​ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ສະ

ຫະລັດ ​ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະນຸຍາດ ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນທາງ​ເຂົ້າມາໃນ​ສະ​ຫະລັດ​ໄດ້.

ກ່ອນ​ເລີ້ມມີ​ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ​ນັ້ນ ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບາ ນ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ

​ອະທິບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກົງ​ສຸນ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການແບບ​ໃດກັບ​ການ

​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າສຳລັບຜູ້​ຄົນ ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ ອີຣ່ານ, ລີ​ເບຍ ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລ​ຍ ຊູ​ດານ ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ແລະ​ເຢ​ເມນ.

ຜູ້ໃດກໍ​ຕາມ ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ລໍຖ້າ ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນສະ​ຫະລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ກຳນົດ​ເດີີນທາງ​ກ່ອນ​

ວັນ​ທີ 6 ກໍລະກົດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໄດ້. ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ປີ້​ເດີນທາງ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂຕາມ​ “ພາຍ​ຫຼັງ’ ອີງຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງລັດ

ຖະບານ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ນັດ​ໝາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຍົກ

​ເລີກ ​ແຕ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຂໍ​ວີ​ຊ່າ​ໃໝ່​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ພິສູດ​ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນທີ່​“​ແທ້​

ຈິງ” ​ກັບ​ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ໄປຈາກການ

ກວດ​ສອບຕາມປົກກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ​.

ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ອັນ​ໃກ້ຊິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ຖານະສະມາຊິກ​ຄອບຄົວແມ່ນ​ຮວມທັງ

ພໍ່​ແມ່ ຄູ່​ສາມີ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ພວກລູກ​ເຕົ້າທີ່​ຍັງ​ນ້ອຍ ລູກ​ສາວຫຼືລູກ​ຊາຍ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ ລູກ​

ເຂີຍ ລູກສະ​ໄພ້ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍເປັນ​ອ້າຍເອື້ອຍນ້ອງ ຂອງ​ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ​ແລ້ວ​.

ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ ທີ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ພິຈາລະນານັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນຮວມທັງ ພໍ່​ເຖົ້າ​ແມ່​ເຖົ້າ ປູ່ຍ່າ ຫຼານ

ລຸງ​ປ້າ​ນ້າ​ອາ ຫຼານ​ສາວ ຫຼານຊາຍ ພີ່​ນ້ອງ ອ້າຍ​ຫຼືນ້ອງ​ເຂີຍ ​ເອື້ອຍຫຼືນ້ອງ​ສະ​ໄພ້ ຄູ່ໝັ້ນ

ຫຼື​ບໍ່ກໍຍາດ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ ​ທີ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປ​. ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການຈຳ​ແນ​ກດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ

​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກົດລະບຽບ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ແລະ​ການ​ໂອນ​ສັນຊາດ.

President Donald Trump's modified travel ban has been implemented with little immediate protest as immigration lawyers gathered at U.S. airports to aid travelers from six affected countries.



The U.S. activated the new rules Thursday evening requiring visa applicants from six majority-Muslim nations to have a "bona fide" relationship with a family member or business in the U.S. to be admitted into the country.



Before the rollout, senior administration officials explained how consular officials should proceed with the visa applications for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.



Anyone in transit to the U.S. with travel scheduled before July 6 will be allowed to enter. Those with travel booked after that date will be addressed "later," according to senior administration officials.



Previously scheduled visa application appointments will not be canceled, administration officials said, but all new applicants will have to prove their bona fide relationship to a family member or business in the U.S. in addition to passing traditional screening.



Acceptable close family relationships include a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling who already is in the United States.



Relationships that do not meet the requirement include grandparent, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, fiance or other extended family. The officials said these distinctions were based on those included in the Immigration and Naturalization Act.



First court suit



Late Thursday, the Trump administration added fiances to the acceptable list after Hawaii filed an emergency motion in federal court, asking a judge to clarify that the ban can't be enforced against relatives, including fiances, not mentioned in the administration's guidelines.



U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson ordered the Justice Department to respond by Monday and gave Hawaii until July 6 for a rebuttal.



"I think the Supreme Court actually laid it out very clearly, a bona fide relationship is anyone who has a relationship with anyone in the United States or an American entity. And for the department of state to come out with such a new version of what that word actually means, it is kind of disheartening," New York Immigration Coalition Director of Political EngagementMurad Awawdeh told VOA. He added that the Trump administration is trying to "redefine what family means."



Awawdeh spoke Thursday at an anti-travel ban protest of about 150 people in New York's Washington Square.



Also at the protest, was Yemeni American Widad Hassan, who says that choosing between family and country is nothing new. Her sister-in-law and newborn nephew are in Yemen, while her brother is in the U.S., unable to reunite with his family.



"Do they leave to join their family in Yemen or do they stay here? So that is pretty much how the ban has impacted us," said Hassan, adding that the battle is a recurring one. "It is just mentally and emotionally draining, especially when you have family members who are being directly impacted by it."



"Hey hey! Ho ho! Syrian refugees have got to go!" shouted an older white man, hoisting a black-and-white "KEEP SYRIANS OUT" poster outside a #NoMuslimBanEver Emergency Town Hall in New York.



Travel ban supporter, Pauline Pujol told VOA, "I think Donald Trump is 100% correct. He is protecting the country. A president is supposed to protect the country; there is nothing racist about it. "It's about security."



Refugees



A 120-day ban on refugees and yearly cap of 50,000 total refugees coming to the United States also went into effect Thursday evening; however, any refugee who can prove a relationship to a family member in the U.S. may be allowed entry.



Senior administration officials said 49,009 refugees had been admitted to the U.S. in fiscal year 2017 as of Wednesday night, nearing the cap three-quarters of the way through the fiscal year that begins in October. But the cap is likely to be exceeded as additional refugees are accepted on the basis of family ties. Officials said about half of refugees admitted to the U.S. have family in the country.



The Supreme Court partially reinstated the president's executive order limiting travel after it was halted by two lower courts. The high Court will hold its own hearing on the legal challenges in October.



Trump says the order is necessary to protect national security, with the entry freezes meant to give the government time to strengthen vetting procedures.