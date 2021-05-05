ສະຫະລັດ ຂາດດຸນການຄ້າ ໃນລະດັບສູງ ຮອບໃໝ່ ເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາຜ່ານມາ

ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າປະຈຳເດືອນຂອງສະຫະລັດສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຄືສູງເຖິງ 74 ພັນ 4 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດກຳລັງດີຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບການສົ່ງເສີມໃນດ້ານການຈັດຊື້ສິນ ຄ້າຕ່າງໆຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ກົມການຄ້າລາຍງານໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຂາດດຸນໃນເດືອນມີນານັ້ນ ຄິດສະເລ່ຍເປັນ 5.6 ເປີເຊັນ ສູງກວ່າເດືອນກຸມພາ ໂດຍມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຢູ່ໃນມູນຄ່າ 70 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ.

ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າ ກໍຄືຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງລະຫວ່າງສິ່ງທີ່ສະຫະລັດຊື້ຈາກຕ່າງ ປະເທດ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນຂາຍໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ ອັນເປັນປັດໄຈທີ່ດຳເນີນການຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ງອໃນເສດຖະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາຊຶ່ງເປັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການຊຸກຍູ້ຂອງບັນດານັກການເມືອງ ລວມທັງປະທານາ ທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ຊື້ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍອາເມຣິກາກໍຕາມ.

ໃນເດືອນມີນາຜ່ານມາ ການນຳເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 6.3 ເປີເຊັນ ຄິດສະເລ່ຍເປັນມູນຄ່າ 274 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າກໍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 6.6 ເປີເຊັນ ຄິດສະເລ່ຍເປັນ 200 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າກັບຈີນ ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບປະເທດໃດປະເທດນຶ່ງ ໂດຍມີອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍສູງເຖິງ 11.6 ເປີເຊັນ ຄິດເປັນມູນຄ່າ 27 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ.

ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດສູງຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 17.7 ເປີເຊັນ ຄິດເປັນມູນຄ່າ 679 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳນວນສູງທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2008 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຍ້ອນວ່າໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ລົບກວນການຄ້າຂອງໂລກ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊອກຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຂອງການຄ້ານັ້ນລົງ ໂດຍໄດ້ເກັບພາສີຂາເຂົ້າ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆ. ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍໃນປີ 2019 ແຕ່ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາກໍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ ໃນປີ 2020 ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າ ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

The U.S. trade deficit hit a monthly record of $74.4 billion in March, as the improving U.S. economy boosted the purchase of foreign goods.



The March deficit was 5.6% higher than the February gap of $70.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.



The trade deficit — the difference between what the U.S. buys overseas and what it sells to other countries — is a continual factor in the American economy, the world’s largest, despite the urging of politicians, including President Joe Biden, to buy American-made goods.



In March, imports rose 6.3% to $274.5 billion while exports increased 6.6% to $200 billion, the government said. As usual, the deficit with China was the largest for any single country, up 11.6% to $27.7 billion.



Last year, the U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7% to $679 billion, the highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce.



Former president Donald Trump sought to narrow the trade gap by imposing taxes on imported goods. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in 2019 but then ballooned in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic sharply curbed exports.